Very Interesting: Sienna Miller’s Chicest Summer Outfits Feature Just 6 Anti-Trend Pieces

Sienna Miller's style is elite year round, but summer is the season when it truly comes into its own. Handily, it hinges on six very chic staples, some of which you'll already own. See them below.

A selection of Sienna Miller&#039;s best summer outfits, featuring wide-leg trousers, dresses and skirts
Jump to category:
If anyone has mastered the art of summer dressing, it’s Sienna Miller. Long known for her bohemian-leaning style, she’s the kind of dresser who manages to look impossibly put-together while also giving the impression she didn’t try too hard—and that’s precisely what makes her so compelling.

This summer, her wardrobe feels especially distilled: a tight edit of core pieces that she’s been rewearing on repeat, often styled with nothing more than a pair of sunglasses and that signature tousled hair. The colours are soft, the shapes relaxed, and the vibe unmistakably Miller—cool, comfortable, and quietly romantic.

What I love most is how these pieces aren’t trend-led, but timeless in a way that means they could work just as well five summers from now. If you’re looking to simplify your warm-weather wardrobe without sacrificing style, Miller's current capsule offers a perfect place to start.

Sienna Miller's 6-Piece Summer Capsule Wardrobe

1. Wide-Leg Trousers + 2. Neutral Trainers

Sienna Miller wears a pair of white wide-leg trousers with a vest top and trainers

Often in linen or lightweight cotton, Miller's wide-leg trousers are the epitome of relaxed polish. She wears them high-waisted with tucked-in tanks or open shirts, proving that comfort and elegance don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

When not in sandals or espadrilles, Miller tends to opt for neutral-toned trainers—think beige, off-white or soft taupe. They add a casual edge to her more romantic looks, and crucially, they’re endlessly walkable.

Shop Wide-Leg Trousers

Palazzo Trousers
ZARA
Palazzo Trousers

Wide Trousers
H&M
Wide Trousers

Tencel Wide Leg Trousers | Trousers & Leggings | the White Company
The White Company
Tencel Wide Leg Trousers

White Double Pleated Wide Leg Ava Trousers
Nobody's Child
White Double Pleated Wide Leg Ava Trousers

Shop Neutral Trainers

Veja Campo Trainers – White/grey – Women – Arket Gb
Veja
Campo Trainers

Leather Side Detail Trainers
M&S Collection
Leather Side Detail Trainers

Minimal Leather Trainers
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers

heydude trainers
HEYDUDE
Karina Duo Classic

3. Boho Dress + 4. Basket Bag

Sienna Miller wears a cream boho dress with black boots and a basket bag

A true Miller staple. Whether printed or plain, she always favours breezy, vintage-inspired silhouettes with subtle details—like gathered necklines, tiered skirts or lace inserts. They’re feminine without feeling fussy and look best when slightly wrinkled from being thrown into a beach bag.

No Miller summer look is (apparently) complete without a basket bag. Woven, slouchy, and sun-ready, hers tend to be unbranded and slightly oversized—perfect for throwing in everything from a scarf to a paperback and a bottle of SPF.

Shop Boho Dresses

Zw Collection Lace Ruffle Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Lace Ruffle Dress

Lace-Trimmed Tiered Gathered Silk-Chiffon Gown
CHLOÉ
Lace-Trimmed Tiered Gathered Silk-Chiffon Gown

Strappy Embroidered Maxi Dress
& Other Stories
Strappy Embroidered Maxi Dress

Rhiannon Ruffled Silk Maxi Dress
ZIMMERMANN
Rhiannon Ruffled Silk Maxi Dress

Shop Basket Bags

Justine Basket Bag - Natural Raffia - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Justine Basket Bag

Straw Tote Bag
M&S Collection
Straw Tote Bag

Cyme - Raffia
Polène
Cyme Bag in Raffia

Hand-Woven Tote Bag - Raffia
COS
Hand-Woven Tote Bag

5. Crochet Tops + 6. Full Skirts

Sienna Miller wears a white circle skirt with a crochet top and heeled sandals

Miller has always had a soft spot for texture, and crochet is one she returns to year after year. Be it a halter or a cap-sleeve tee, her crochet pieces add a tactile element to otherwise simple outfits—and layer perfectly over swimwear too.

There’s a romantic energy to her full midi skirts, which she often styles with slim-fitting tops or soft knits. They move beautifully, feel grown-up but playful, and channel that carefree spirit she wears so well.

Shop Crochet Tops

Silk Crochet Bralette
Ralph Lauren Collection
Silk Crochet Bralette

Crochet Vest Top
& Other Stories
Crochet Vest Top

Cotton Crochet Top
ME+EM
Cotton Crochet Top

Rhiannon Cropped Crocheted Cotton Tank
ZIMMERMANN
Rhiannon Cropped Crocheted Cotton Tank

Shop Full Skirts

Asymmetric Midi Skirt
ZARA
Asymmetric Midi Skirt

Crinkled Skirt
H&M
Crinkled Skirt

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

Cotton-Blend Trivelas Embellished Skirt
Ralph Lauren Collection
Cotton-Blend Trivelas Embellished Skirt

