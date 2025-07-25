If anyone has mastered the art of summer dressing, it’s Sienna Miller. Long known for her bohemian-leaning style, she’s the kind of dresser who manages to look impossibly put-together while also giving the impression she didn’t try too hard—and that’s precisely what makes her so compelling.
This summer, her wardrobe feels especially distilled: a tight edit of core pieces that she’s been rewearing on repeat, often styled with nothing more than a pair of sunglasses and that signature tousled hair. The colours are soft, the shapes relaxed, and the vibe unmistakably Miller—cool, comfortable, and quietly romantic.
What I love most is how these pieces aren’t trend-led, but timeless in a way that means they could work just as well five summers from now. If you’re looking to simplify your warm-weather wardrobe without sacrificing style, Miller's current capsule offers a perfect place to start.
Sienna Miller's 6-Piece Summer Capsule Wardrobe
1. Wide-Leg Trousers + 2. Neutral Trainers
Often in linen or lightweight cotton, Miller's wide-leg trousers are the epitome of relaxed polish. She wears them high-waisted with tucked-in tanks or open shirts, proving that comfort and elegance don’t have to be mutually exclusive.
When not in sandals or espadrilles, Miller tends to opt for neutral-toned trainers—think beige, off-white or soft taupe. They add a casual edge to her more romantic looks, and crucially, they’re endlessly walkable.
3. Boho Dress + 4. Basket Bag
A true Miller staple. Whether printed or plain, she always favours breezy, vintage-inspired silhouettes with subtle details—like gathered necklines, tiered skirts or lace inserts. They’re feminine without feeling fussy and look best when slightly wrinkled from being thrown into a beach bag.
No Miller summer look is (apparently) complete without a basket bag. Woven, slouchy, and sun-ready, hers tend to be unbranded and slightly oversized—perfect for throwing in everything from a scarf to a paperback and a bottle of SPF.
5. Crochet Tops + 6. Full Skirts
Miller has always had a soft spot for texture, and crochet is one she returns to year after year. Be it a halter or a cap-sleeve tee, her crochet pieces add a tactile element to otherwise simple outfits—and layer perfectly over swimwear too.
There’s a romantic energy to her full midi skirts, which she often styles with slim-fitting tops or soft knits. They move beautifully, feel grown-up but playful, and channel that carefree spirit she wears so well.
