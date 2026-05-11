If you're in the mood for a little online shopping ahead of summer, then you've landed in the right place. Recently, I browsed Levi's new arrivals for the first time in a while, and I was pleasantly surprised by the numerous amazing finds I stumbled upon. Don't worry, I'm no gatekeeper, so I've included some of my top finds ahead.
In the mix, you can expect a slew of versatile basics and on-trend items that are guaranteed to turn heads. Some personal favorites include the 501 90s Lightweight Women's Jeans and the 90s Women's Denim Cami Top. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite summer clothing items.
Shop Levi's New Arrivals
Levi
501® '90s Lightweight Women's Jeans
This classic style is now available in Levi's lightweight denim.
Levi
501® '90s Ankle Lightweight Women's Jeans
If you prefer a slightly cropped look, try these.
Levi
Cinch Mid-Thigh Lightweight Women's Shorts
These shorts will go with so much.
Levi
Cinch Baggy Lightweight Women's Jeans
I love white denim jeans for spring and summer.
Easy pieces like this tube top will go far in your warm weather wardrobe.