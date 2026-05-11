I Haven’t Browsed Levi’s In A While—These New Arrivals Are Worth Adding To Your Cart First

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(Image credit: Nicole Gomes for Who What Wear)
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If you're in the mood for a little online shopping ahead of summer, then you've landed in the right place. Recently, I browsed Levi's new arrivals for the first time in a while, and I was pleasantly surprised by the numerous amazing finds I stumbled upon. Don't worry, I'm no gatekeeper, so I've included some of my top finds ahead.

In the mix, you can expect a slew of versatile basics and on-trend items that are guaranteed to turn heads. Some personal favorites include the 501 90s Lightweight Women's Jeans and the 90s Women's Denim Cami Top. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite summer clothing items.

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