There are plenty of places to buy jeans, but Shopbop is where the fashion people I know (myself included) actually shop for denim. The curated assortment offers both classic (re: always in style) picks and those trend-forward silhouettes that are key to a modern wardrobe.
In fact, Shopbop had its latest pop-up in Nashville last week and hosted a denim party (of course)—specifically, a Y2K-themed Levi's party. Kaitlyn Bristowe attended (image below) and highlighted some of her favorite denim trends available at Shopbop. I thought I'd share some of those selects below, along with my favorite jeans to wear in 2026. You'll find everything from a tried-and-true style from Levi's to the cool cut style setters are wearing. Keep scrolling for more.
The Best Jeans at Shopbop
Kaitlyn Bristowe at Shopbop's Levi's party, celebrating the latest pop-up in Nashville.