All the Fashion People I Know Buy Jeans at Shopbop—These Trend-Forward and Classic Styles Matter

Levi's! Agolde!

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The best Levi&#039;s jeans
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There are plenty of places to buy jeans, but Shopbop is where the fashion people I know (myself included) actually shop for denim. The curated assortment offers both classic (re: always in style) picks and those trend-forward silhouettes that are key to a modern wardrobe.

In fact, Shopbop had its latest pop-up in Nashville last week and hosted a denim party (of course)—specifically, a Y2K-themed Levi's party. Kaitlyn Bristowe attended (image below) and highlighted some of her favorite denim trends available at Shopbop. I thought I'd share some of those selects below, along with my favorite jeans to wear in 2026. You'll find everything from a tried-and-true style from Levi's to the cool cut style setters are wearing. Keep scrolling for more.

The Best Jeans at Shopbop

Shopbop jeans

(Image credit: Shopbop)

Kaitlyn Bristowe at Shopbop's Levi's party, celebrating the latest pop-up in Nashville.

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