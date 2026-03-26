No, Not Blue Jeans—The Elegant Denim Color That's Quietly Taking Over Wardrobes in London and NYC

If you pay close attention to color trends, you'd know that it was only a matter of time until this specific iteration would become a thing. For the past few years, shades of chocolate brown and rich espresso have overtaken our wardrobes piece by piece. First, it was chocolate brownshoes—flats, boots, and even sneakers all coated in the luxe hue—then brown handbags, and on and on. Which is why when I first started to see some of my favorite fashion people in New York and London styling chocolate brown jeans, I simply nodded my head and quietly whispered "well, yes" to myself.
This spring, not even something as classic as a pair of jeans is immune to the brown color trend. And once you see the outfits up ahead, you'll agree that the brown theory is true: everything looks chicer and more elegant when painted in this non-black neutral. So far, people are styling their brown jeans with easy staples like ballet flats, baby tees, and V-neck sweaters to give even the most simple outfits a modern, forward feel. Ahead, see how fashion people in New York and London style the trend and shop our favorite pairs.