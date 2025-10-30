Suddenly, My Black Jackets Look Basic Compared to This Fresh Fall Color Trend

Black leather isn't the only option for an edgy, on-trend look. Riverdale actress Camila Mendes was recently photographed in New York City wearing an olive-green leather jacket, immediately cementing this hue as my new favorite sophisticated neutral for fall. It's the perfect combination of trendy and timeless. Oh, and it looks amazing with her new engagement ring!
It’s the ideal antidote to the ubiquitous sea of predictable charcoal, gray, and camel that typically dominates cold-weather street style. To replicate Mendes's effortless aesthetic, opt for a piece of olive-green outerwear instead of the usual black. This hue looks elegant across various textures, from vegan leather to suede and even tailored wool. Whether you prefer a sleek moto silhouette or a modern shacket style, embracing this shade couldn't be any easier. Keep scrolling to shop olive-green jackets that will instantly elevate any fall ensemble.
Shop Olive-Green Jackets for Fall
LAMARQUE
Oceana Jacket
Trust us: Olive-green outerwear goes with everything.
Rag & Bone
Nonie 2-in-1 Cotton Barn Jacket
A removable quilted liner makes this jacket even more versatile.
Topshop
Oversize Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
Bomber jackets are always cool.
Free People
Closed Chore Jacket
Perhaps a casual chore coat is more your speed?
Avec Les Filles
Crop Trucker Jacket
We love contrasting details.
BLANKNYC
Waxed Cotton Blend Barn Jacket
Note the brown corduroy collar.
Reformation
Hudson Military Twill Jacket
Olive-green outerwear is easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.