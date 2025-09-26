The IYKYK Jacket Color Trend People With Taste Are Wearing More Than Black, Navy, and Even Red This Fall

And just like that, it's jacket season again, which means it's time to start analyzing the materials, silhouettes, and most importantly, in 2025, colors that will dominate the fashion scene this fall. Black is always a classic choice—it's foolproof, really, and will never go out of style—but it errs on the boring side at times. Navy is another timeless option, as is chocolate brown and even tobacco. All summer long, it's been red, red, red, which has been a breath of fresh air, to be honest. But going into fall, rumblings of another jacket color trend have started to surface. That rising shade? Green, and not just any green. People with taste are mostly steering clear of expected olive hues and opting for brighter, more vibrant green jackets this season. And brands like Prada, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Hermès, Tory Burch, and Auralee are all set to dress them.
Like red jackets, green outerwear is quickly garnering popularity due to its unexpected nature. Everyone thinks of black and brown in this category, but a pop of color on top of an outfit can actually be just what it needs to stand out and pull everything together. It's a style for the brave for now, but eventually, once it's worn enough, green jackets will become far more approachable. Even the color-averse like myself can easily start to incorporate green jackets into their wardrobes, first with simple jeans-and-tee combinations, and later, with clashing colors and other more daring ensembles.
Image 1 of 2
The most recent sighting of this trend was on the catwalk at Prada's S/S 26 show in Milan. Two very different green silhouettes debuted, one being a preppy, polo-neck jacket in a bright shade of Kelly green, and the other, a softer, pistachio-colored leather jacket with a wide, Peter-Pan collar. Both immediately caught the fashion crowd's attention, and for good reason. The color has also been spotted on the streets outside of shows, on Parisian content creator and designer Anne-Laure Mais at the Burberry show in London, and Leandra Medine at the Ralph Lauren show in New York. Again, their green outerwear didn't look alike, but that's what makes this trend so inviting. You don't have to pick any one style or shade, but instead, make it your own based on your unique tastes.
Others like Elsa Hosk, Pia Mance, and Monikh Dale have all, too, worn green jackets in recent weeks, further driving the trend home. Scroll down to shop our favorite options on the market so far, but trust that more will soon arrive, each one chicer than the next.
Get the look: Green suede jacket + Black trousers + Blue shoulder bag
Helsa
The Schoolhouse Jacket in Suede
Tory Burch
Oversized Twill Coat
We the Free
Easy That Canvas Jacket
Patagonia
Skysail Jacket
j.crew
Car Coat in Italian Boiled Wool
Get the look: Cropped green trench coat + Baggy trousers + Black pumps
Lululemon
Hood-Lite Relaxed-Fit Jacket
AURALEE
Green Merino Mouton Shearling Shirt Jacket
Bally
Green Twill Coat
We the Free
Blair Vegan Suede Jacket
Tory Burch
Denim Barn Jacket
Get the look: Green leather car coat + Green sweater + Drawstring pants + Flip-flops
Madewell
Oversized Field Jacket
ZARA
100% Suede Long Coat Limited Edition
Found
Jockey Club Embroidered Jacket
Miu Miu
Padded Corduroy Blouson
COS
Collared Suede Coat
Get the look: Long green trench coat + Bra top + Patterned pencil skirt
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.