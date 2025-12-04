It's Official: This Is the Best 2026 Color Trend to Wear With Navy

If you're impatient like me, you likely agree that color trends are the best trends. Unlike many of the other trends that went down the S/S 26 runways, you can start wearing the colors of spring on even the coldest winter days—and that's exactly what Chloë Sevigny just did.
While attending the 35th Gotham Film Awards in New York earlier this week, Sevigny was photographed wearing her long navy coat with *the* It color of spring 2026: acid green (a color trend that Lili Reinhart was also just spotted wearing). Acid green pieces dotted the S/S 26 runways of Prada, Erdem, Versace, Tibi (just to name a few), and the designer of the satin acid green mini dress Sevigny wore: Saint Laurent. I've always found that navy looks especially chic when paired with a bold, saturated hue, such as acid green. The contrasting colors look fresh and elegant when worn together, as you'll see on Sevigny below. Keep scrolling to shop the cool color combination for yourself.
