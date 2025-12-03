Cardigans Aren't Boring If You Wear Them With This Winter Jacket Trend in This Color

Cardigans can get a bit of a bad rap for being "boring", but it all depends on how you style them. It’s an easy piece to throw on when you don’t feel like overthinking an outfit, and staying warm and cozy is the only thing on your mind. Fortunately, there are simple ways to style a cardigan that look much more interesting and stylish, and Cynthia Erivo just displayed one of them to perfection. She was just spotted wearing an effortlessly chic outfit that included a simple gray cardigan and the winter jacket trend that makes it look infinitely cooler.
The jacket style Erivo opted for was a brown bomber-style leather jacket, which she layered over her cardigan, paired with loose blue jeans with cuffs, and sleek black patent leather stiletto boots, all while listening to a tune on her wired headphones (which IMO is an accessory in itself). Winter is a tricky season to dress for, but Erivo proves it doesn’t have to be boring. Drab layers and frumpy silhouettes be gone—cardigans have never looked so stylish. I love a black leather jacket, but brown leather bombers are winning me over this season.
If you’re feeling the same and need a new way to make your plain cardigans look less boring, keep scrolling to copy Erivo’s look and shop more brown leather bomber jackets and classic cardigans.
Get the Look
ZARA
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Helmut Lang
Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans
Arezzo
Sasha Pointed Toe Boots
Shop More Brown Leather Bomber Jackets
Nour Hammour
Briar Leather Bomber Jacket
MANGO
Marti Faux Leather Jacket
Reformation
Veda Harrison Leather Oversized Bomber
Madewell
Relaxed Leather Bomber Jacket
LAMARQUE
Tatum Jacket
Shop More Cardigans
ZARA
Soft Cardigan
French Connection
Riddley Drop Shoulder Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
J.Crew
New Jackie Cardigan in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton Blend
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.