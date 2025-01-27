6 Elevated Workout Outfits That Make Leggings Look Extremely Polished

Leggings might not be the most exciting fashion purchase out there, but they are the cornerstone of many of our wardrobes, on and off the yoga mat. It can be tempting to reach for the same baggy T-shirt and trusted black leggings for every workout, but if you're looking to invest in some new sets, you'll find six outfits below that will make all of your leggings look extremely polished.

If you enter any reformer Pilates studio in 2025, you'll likely see chocolate-brown coordinated sets, burgundy leggings, and nostalgic slogan sweatshirts. Accessories can make a big difference to the overall look of your gym outfit, and we're not just talking about a reusable water bottle and towel. A polished suede or leather tote can be an elegant alternative to a nylon gym bag, and a baseball cap, sporty sunglasses, and ribbed varsity socks can instantly make your gym outfit look more put-together. Keep reading for six elevated workout looks to take for a spin in 2025.

Opt for a Matching Chocolate Set

Woman wearing a legging outfit.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Black leggings will always be a timeless choice, but chocolate-brown workout clothing has been trending recently, as it is a more elevated take on everyday Lycra. It looks the chicest when worn from head to toe.

Align™ Waist-Length Racerback Nulu™ Tank
LULULEMON
Align Waist-Length Racerback Nulu Tank

Align High-Rise Leggings

LULULEMON
Align High-Rise Leggings

vvarley, Freesoft Cori Bra
varley
Freesoft Cori Bra

Freesoft High Rise Legging 25
Varley
Freesoft High Rise Legging

Owens Half Zip Sweat
Varley
Owens Half Zip Sweat

Pair With Polished Accessories

Woman wearing a legging outfit.

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Accessorize your leggings beyond a water bottle and yoga mat—well-selected finishing touches can make your leggings look more polished. Think a baseball cap with a rich texture and neutral tone rather than anything too sporty and an oversize suede tote instead of a canvas gym bag.

Swift Dri-Fit Leggings
NIKE
Swift Dri-Fit Leggings

Private Eye Suede Tote
MÉTIER
Private Eye Suede Tote

Cozy Baseball Cap
rag & bone
Cozy Baseball Cap

V2k Run Sneaker
Nike
V2K Run Sneaker

Stick to Burgundy

Woman wearing a legging outfit.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Color can make a big difference when it comes to workout wear, and burgundy and plum are proving particularly popular this year. We love how much the white sneakers and ivory canvas tote bag stand out against this rich color.

+ the Carlyle Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
SPORTY & RICH x the Carlyle
Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Flow Y Nulu™ Sports Bra
LULULEMON
Flow Y Nulu Sports Bra

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant

lululemon
Align High-Rise Pant

Cabana Medium Vegan Leather-Trimmed Recycled-Canvas Tote
PARAVEL
Cabana Medium Vegan Leather-Trimmed Recycled-Canvas Tote

Add Beige Touches for an Elevated Look

Women wearing legging outfits.

(Image credit: @ebonylouisefrancis)

Whether your base outfit is in brown, black, or navy, wrap a cream sweatshirt over your shoulders and add oatmeal-hued accessories, from a cap to socks to sandals, for an elegant look.

Freesoft Cori Sports Bra
Varley
Freesoft Cori Sports Bra

Freesoft™️ High Waist Leggings
Varley
Freesoft High Waist Leggings

Arizona Suede Sandals
BIRKENSTOCK
Arizona Suede Sandals

Fitness World Printed Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt
SPORTY & RICH
Fitness World Printed Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt

+ Ritz Paris Embroidered Cotton-Twill Baseball Cap
FRAME x Ritz Paris
Embroidered Cotton-Twill Baseball Cap

Dress Up Your Leggings With a Sweeping Trench

Woman wearing a legging outfit.

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Dressing up your leggings is all about artful layering, and nothing works as effectively as an ankle-grazing trench coat.

Jenna Cotton Blend Trench Coat
Reiss
Jenna Cotton Blend Trench Coat

7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging

Alo
7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging in Black

Blair Reversible Vegan Suede Tote
Free People
Blair Reversible Vegan Suede Tote

Channel Princess Di With a Slogan Sweatshirt + Pulled-Up Socks

Woman wearing a legging outfit.

(Image credit: @chrissyford)

This outfit formula is textbook Princess Diana and looks just as chic as it did in the '90s. Wear an oversize sweatshirt with a nostalgic slogan and socks pulled up over the leggings, and you'll master the Knightsbridge uniform.

Burgundy Country Club Slogan Classic Longline Sweatshirt- Charli
4th & Reckless
Charli Burgundy Country Club Slogan Classic Longline Sweatshirt

Daily Legging - Black - Xxs
Vuori
Daily Legging

Triomphe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
CELINE
Triomphe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Movement Logo Stripe Tube Socks
Lucky Honey
Movement Logo Stripe Tube Socks

