6 Elevated Workout Outfits That Make Leggings Look Extremely Polished

Leggings might not be the most exciting fashion purchase out there, but they are the cornerstone of many of our wardrobes, on and off the yoga mat. It can be tempting to reach for the same baggy T-shirt and trusted black leggings for every workout, but if you're looking to invest in some new sets, you'll find six outfits below that will make all of your leggings look extremely polished.

If you enter any reformer Pilates studio in 2025, you'll likely see chocolate-brown coordinated sets, burgundy leggings, and nostalgic slogan sweatshirts. Accessories can make a big difference to the overall look of your gym outfit, and we're not just talking about a reusable water bottle and towel. A polished suede or leather tote can be an elegant alternative to a nylon gym bag, and a baseball cap, sporty sunglasses, and ribbed varsity socks can instantly make your gym outfit look more put-together. Keep reading for six elevated workout looks to take for a spin in 2025.

Opt for a Matching Chocolate Set

Black leggings will always be a timeless choice, but chocolate-brown workout clothing has been trending recently, as it is a more elevated take on everyday Lycra. It looks the chicest when worn from head to toe.

LULULEMON Align Waist-Length Racerback Nulu Tank $58 SHOP NOW

LULULEMON Align High-Rise Leggings $98 SHOP NOW

varley Freesoft Cori Bra $68 SHOP NOW

Varley Freesoft High Rise Legging $88 SHOP NOW

Varley Owens Half Zip Sweat $158 SHOP NOW

Pair With Polished Accessories

Accessorize your leggings beyond a water bottle and yoga mat—well-selected finishing touches can make your leggings look more polished. Think a baseball cap with a rich texture and neutral tone rather than anything too sporty and an oversize suede tote instead of a canvas gym bag.

NIKE Swift Dri-Fit Leggings $85 SHOP NOW

MÉTIER Private Eye Suede Tote $4150 SHOP NOW

rag & bone Cozy Baseball Cap $98 SHOP NOW

Nike V2K Run Sneaker $93 SHOP NOW

Stick to Burgundy

Color can make a big difference when it comes to workout wear, and burgundy and plum are proving particularly popular this year. We love how much the white sneakers and ivory canvas tote bag stand out against this rich color.

SPORTY & RICH x the Carlyle Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt $80 SHOP NOW

LULULEMON Flow Y Nulu Sports Bra $48 SHOP NOW

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant $59 SHOP NOW

PARAVEL Cabana Medium Vegan Leather-Trimmed Recycled-Canvas Tote $205 SHOP NOW

Add Beige Touches for an Elevated Look

Whether your base outfit is in brown, black, or navy, wrap a cream sweatshirt over your shoulders and add oatmeal-hued accessories, from a cap to socks to sandals, for an elegant look.

Varley Freesoft Cori Sports Bra $41 SHOP NOW

Varley Freesoft High Waist Leggings $88 SHOP NOW

BIRKENSTOCK Arizona Suede Sandals $140 SHOP NOW

SPORTY & RICH Fitness World Printed Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt $160 SHOP NOW

FRAME x Ritz Paris Embroidered Cotton-Twill Baseball Cap $148 SHOP NOW

Dress Up Your Leggings With a Sweeping Trench

Dressing up your leggings is all about artful layering, and nothing works as effectively as an ankle-grazing trench coat.

Reiss Jenna Cotton Blend Trench Coat $515 SHOP NOW

Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging in Black $128 SHOP NOW

Free People Blair Reversible Vegan Suede Tote $78 SHOP NOW

Channel Princess Di With a Slogan Sweatshirt + Pulled-Up Socks

This outfit formula is textbook Princess Diana and looks just as chic as it did in the '90s. Wear an oversize sweatshirt with a nostalgic slogan and socks pulled up over the leggings, and you'll master the Knightsbridge uniform.

4th & Reckless Charli Burgundy Country Club Slogan Classic Longline Sweatshirt $70 SHOP NOW

Vuori Daily Legging $89 SHOP NOW

CELINE Triomphe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses $510 SHOP NOW