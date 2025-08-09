Scandi Style Forecast: The Top 4 Trends From the Copenhagen Runways

Copenhagen is the capital of cool. Over the past few years, the Danish city has cemented its reputation as the most influential fashion week when it comes to dictating trends, attracting street-style stars, and championing sustainability. Its momentum only seems to grow each season. Today, Copenhagen Fashion Week sits firmly among the industry’s must-attend events, attracting a roster of editors, celebrities, buyers, and influencers from around the world. For the spring/summer 2026 season, for instance, veteran Vogue editor Tonne Goodman was among the high-profile names sitting front row, while Pamela Anderson came to town for an exclusive dinner party.
What makes Copenhagen’s lineup so compelling is its ability to balance discovery and familiarity. Emerging talents such as Freya Dalsjo and Anne Sofie Madsen share the stage with established brands like Baum und Pferdgarten and Cecilie Bahnsen. This dynamic lineup allows fans to both uncover up-and-coming labels and see what their tried-and-true favorites are going to be selling. So what did everyone have up their sleeves for S/S 26? Scroll down to discover my four favorite runway trends of the season.
Scandi brands love a good sartorial juxtaposition. For spring/summer 2026, designers styled sporty anoraks and windbreakers with cute skirts. Skall Studio showed a lovely cream-colored outfit paired with white socks and heels. Nicklas Skovgaard contrasted an electric blue windbreaker with a butter yellow circle skirt. Over at Rave Review, a green anorak was styled with an intentionally wrinkled midi skirt. Instead of wearing anoraks with other athletic pieces like bike shorts and running shoes, consider taking a cue from Copenhagen Fashion Week and wearing them with playful skirts.
P.E. Nation
Shelter Jacket
Alaïa
Cotton and Linen Miniskirt
FEMME
Maeve Slippers
This season, Copenhagen designers had their heads in the clouds, championing all things wispy, soft, billowy, and delicate. In her highly anticipated return to CPHFW after decamping to Paris, Cecilie Bahnsen showed cloudlike skirts and dresses in her signature voluminous silhouettes. Freya Dalsjo's folded-over white dress made me think of a delicious vanilla soft serve on a cone, while Anne Sofie Madsen's deconstructed dress was as feathery as a cirrus cloud.
The Garment
Gilian Gown
SIMKHAI
Kelso Skirt
ALAÏA
Ruffled Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Who's up for mixing business with pleasure? OpèraSport, Gestuz, and Rabens Saloner were among the brands at Copenhagen Fashion Week who teamed traditional pantsuits with not-so-conventional bra and bikini tops. I'm not saying to show up to the office in this outfit combo, but it's not as intimidating as you might think—after all, you're only one blazer button away from concealing your skimpy top.
MANGO
Modal Suit Blazer
MANGO
Modal Pants
H&M
Padded Triangle Bikini Top
Fringe got an upgrade for spring/summer 2026. Designers eschewed skinny fringe accents in favor of thicker, ribbon-like threads. OpéraSport test-drove the trend via a black tank top with accordion strands at the hem. Meanwhile, Nicklas Skovgaard's white skirt combined dozens of rectangular pieces of fabric, and MKDT Studio presented several dresses adorned with ribbon-like fringe.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.