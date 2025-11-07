Making Basic Jeans and Black Boots Look Elegant Is Easy—Just Add This Coat Color Trend

One thing I've realized is that no matter how experienced a shopper is or how effortlessly chic someone dresses, every fashion person eventually returns to the basics—especially jeans and black boots. Usually, the look is completed with a black coat or sweater, and while there's nothing wrong with that timeless combination, it can start to feel a little predictable. So, instead, for those looking to revive the foolproof formula, might we suggest the fresh coat color trend, recently seen on Dua Lipa: beige.
While out in NYC this week, Lipa was spotted wearing blue wide-leg jeans with black heeled boots and a beige car coat. She put together a casual yet elevated outfit that reflects her signature polished aesthetic by finishing her look with Bottega Veneta's Campana bag and a Supreme Yohji Yamamoto beanie.
A beige coat may seem like an understated choice, but that's exactly what makes it a powerful style move. When paired with blue jeans and black boots, a beige coat softens the contrast and adds a fresh touch to the otherwise classic combination. And, as fashion insiders know, when the color of your outerwear and footwear intentionally doesn't match, it creates an editorial and overall cool-girl look. Keep scrolling to see Lipa's outfit and shop the pieces needed to recreate it.
