This Sneaker Trend Looks Great With Everything, but Fashion People Are Wearing Them Like This

Over the past few seasons, retro sneakers have firmly established their dominance in fashion. However, the spring/summer 2025 runways have made it clear that this trend isn’t going anywhere. With their nostalgic appeal and perfect balance of comfort and style, these sneakers have become a go-to choice, proving that the past and present are beautifully colliding in the footwear world.

As spring blooms into view and a fresh wave of retro designs hits the market, it's the ideal moment to explore how to elevate your outfits with these statement pieces. To inspire your styling journey, we’ve curated the chicest looks straight from the runways and the streets. Picture yourself pairing retro sneakers with flowing midi dresses, resulting in a chic semiprofessional ensemble that turns heads, or slipping into your favorite jeans for a laid-back weekend vibe, where comfort meets cool.

With that, dive into a treasure trove of creative combinations ahead. Let these outfits spark your imagination as you prepare to embrace the retro sneakers in style.

How to Style Retro Sneakers, According to Designers

Style Notes: On Miu Miu's S/S 25 runway, retro sneakers add a grounded, casual edge to the more feminine and vibrant printed midi dresses. The juxtaposition of sporty footwear with the elegant, flowing silhouette of the dresses creates a playful yet sophisticated contrast, allowing the look to feel both relaxed and polished.

Style Notes: Proenza Schouler masterfully employs retro sneakers to infuse a sense of modernity while preserving the dress's inherent elegance and precise, architectural lines. The timeless black and white pair not only harmonized effortlessly with the crisp white silhouette but also complemented the chic stripe tote bag, creating a refined and cohesive look.

Style Notes: At Stella McCartney's S/S 25 show, knee-high lace-up sneakers offered a striking departure from the slim retro styles traditionally seen on the runway, introducing a bold, athletic flair. Despite their more robust and utilitarian design, these sneakers maintained an unexpected chicness when paired with belted mini shorts, a sheer tank top, and a lightweight blazer.

Style Notes: Gucci's sneakers, with their foam soles and semi-mesh fabric, exuded a nostalgic charm that was playful yet unexpected when paired with refined, tailored pieces like the brand's signature logo belt, wide-leg pants, and scoop-neck tank top. However, the styling worked because it effortlessly blended sport-inspired elements with high-fashion sophistication to create a fresh take on a standout runway look.

How to Style Retro Sneakers, According to Fashion People

Style Notes: The modern model-off-duty look typically features dark wash jeans paired with retro sneakers. The deep denim provides a polished and timeless quality, while the retro sneakers add a hint of nostalgic charm. This combination creates a relaxed yet intentional vibe, embodying a laid-back elegance that models often make appear effortlessly stylish.

Style Notes: A fashion rule that has been broken in recent years is the traditional guideline of not wearing white jeans after Labor Day. Fashion insiders are now styling white jeans year-round, often pairing them with retro sneakers for a cool, laid-back look. To balance the freshness of the white jeans, they frequently incorporate edgy elements like leather jackets or bold tops, creating an effortlessly chic contrast between crisp, clean lines and rebellious, tough details.

Style Notes: Who What Wear's Associate Features Editor Ana ﻿Escalante played into the viral "wrong shoe theory" by styling her Nike sneakers with jeans and a tailored blazer. While it's probably not the footwear style one would expect to wear with this outfit, it most certainly worked.

Style Notes: Styling retro sneakers doesn't have to be so complicated. All you need are your kicks of choice, cargo or barrel-leg jeans, and a turtleneck sweater.

Style Notes: If you've been reading our trend coverage you're probably aware that the Adidas Tokyo sneakers are rivaling the Sambas. With that, grab yourself a pair and style them with straight-leg jeans, a bomber jacket, and polo-style sweater.

Style Notes: Let's continue with the theme of styling retro sneakers in an effortlessly chic way. Take a page from Anouk's style boot and pair your sneakers with a white T-shirt, wool coat, and wide-leg pants.

