Inside Bulgari’s High Jewelry Gala With Viola Davis, Kirsten Dunst, and More

Los Angeles has no shortage of galas, movie premieres, and red carpet events this time of year, but Bulgari's soiree last night undoubtedly takes the cake as the most glamorous party of the season. In celebration of its Polychroma High Jewelry collection, the Italian house took over Fox Studios to host an extremely elegant dinner. Kirsten Dunst, Viola Davis, Jon Hamm, and Idina Menzel were among the A-list attendees.
Davis wore my favorite jewels of the night. With a sleek black gown, the EGOT winner wore a Bulgari High Jewelry necklace in pink gold with round and pavé-set diamonds, a cushion spinel of nearly 15 carats, and cushion emeralds of more than 23 carats. How's that for dazzling?
“We are thrilled to share the bold hues of Polychroma with the city of Los Angeles," Jean-Christophe Babin, Bulgari’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. "As we deepen our presence in the United States, our commitment remains to celebrate Bulgari’s Roman roots while embracing the distinct character and energy of each place we touch. The vibrancy of the Polychroma collection speaks not only to the legacy of Bulgari, but also the magnetic culture and constellation of Los Angeles." Scroll down to see the photos.
Viola Davis wore an amazing assortment of Bulgari High Jewelry pieces.
Kirsten Dunst was another A-list attendee decked out in Bulgari jewels.
The spectacular scene.
Idina Menzel performed at the dinner party.
Jon Hamm wore a Bulgari Octo Roma Naturalia Watch and a High Jewelry brooch.
