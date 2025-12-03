I'm Suddenly Compelled to Style a Crewneck Sweater Exactly Like Emma Watson Just Did in Paris

When you think "big scarf," you (rightfully) think Lenny Kravitz. Soon, though, you'll be thinking Emma Watson. The actress and activist put together the perfect outfit for a stroll around Paris recently—so simple it was borderline genius—and I'm rushing to recreate it. As promised, it involved a big, woolly, fringed scarf in head-turning cherry red. Watson wrapped the scarf around her neck (and half of her face—like I said, it was a BIG scarf) and let it do the talking.
But while the scarf was the loudest and funnest part of the outfit, it's actually the way Watson styled her off-white cable-knit crewneck sweater I'm looking at. I spend my winters in these, and I always feel like they make for a boring—if sensible—outfit. I love that the Harry Potter alum didn't just throw a plain peacoat over her simple sweater and call it a day. She wore it with baggy dark jeans and un-fashiony Nikes, then pulled it together with the red scarf. It's like when you don't wear any makeup except for a red lip: simple, eye-catching and incredibly effective.