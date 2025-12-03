5 All-Black Winter Outfits That Are the Antithesis of Basic

When I first moved to London from winterless L.A., I quickly realized that—however nice each piece was—my gray coats were never going to work with my blue scarf, brown boots, and cream hat. My solution? Purchase and wear exclusively black outerwear, so everything always goes with everything.
While this isn't a bad idea per se, obviously all black all the time can get a little repetitive. That said, all-black looks need not be boring, as I've happily found out via some very cool fashion girls. In fact, I'm low-key shocked by how inventive these five looks manage to be while only working with one color.
Pillbox hats are everything this season, and it turns out a faux fur black one may be the key to turning up the interest factor on an all-black winter outfit.
Apparis
Margot Faux-Fur Pillbox Hat
Róhe
Toggle-Fastening Jacket
1861 Glove Manufactury
Minimalist Leather Gloves In Black
Emporio Armani
Necklace With Pendant and Tassel
Wilfred at Aritzia
Shimmy Pants
AEYDE
Cassy Pointed-Toe Flats
It's actually kind of obvious now that I think about it. If you're going to wear all black but don't want to look boring, the way to do it is obviously to play with texture, like pairing a military-style jacket with leather gloves.
AllSaints
Rummy Leather Military Jacket
Reformation
Harvest Thread Cashmere Mock Neck
COS
Long Leather Gloves
Reformation
Megan Cashmere Mini Skirt
Charles & Keith
Mirabelle Structured Top Handle Bag
Another perfect demonstration of how leather clothes add much-needed dimension to an otherwise plain outfit. And a little blonde bob doesn't hurt either.
Madewell
Demi-Fine Huggie Hoop Earrings
COS
Oversized Collared Leather Jacket
Uniqlo
100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Toteme
Low-Waist Straight Skirt Black
ASOS DESIGN
Cecilia Chunky Flat Knee Boots in Black
Okay, so I cheated a little here—yes, I do realize she's wearing a white shirt. Still, this outfit, with its sharp tailoring, would work just as well if you swapped that for a black top. So I'm giving myself a pass.
AllSaints
Nellie Double Breasted Coat
Madewell
Scoopneck Tank
Kate Spade New York
Halo Fine Grain Leather Bucket Bag
The Frankie Shop
Ripley Pleated Trousers
ASOS DESIGN
Phillipa Square Toe High Heeled Pumps in Black
Honestly, matching outerwear aside, all-black outfits were pretty much made for dressy soirées. For all your work drinks and New Year's party needs, you just can't go wrong with a black gown and sheer black opera gloves. You just can't.
V.BELLAN
Vermeil Chain Drop Earrings
Alice + Olivia
Augusta Open Back Sleeveless Turtleneck Maxi Dress