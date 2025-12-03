5 All-Black Winter Outfits That Are the Antithesis of Basic

All black outfits
(Image credit: @modedamour; @emmanuellek_; @alexisforeman)
When I first moved to London from winterless L.A., I quickly realized that—however nice each piece was—my gray coats were never going to work with my blue scarf, brown boots, and cream hat. My solution? Purchase and wear exclusively black outerwear, so everything always goes with everything.

While this isn't a bad idea per se, obviously all black all the time can get a little repetitive. That said, all-black looks need not be boring, as I've happily found out via some very cool fashion girls. In fact, I'm low-key shocked by how inventive these five looks manage to be while only working with one color.

All-black outfit

(Image credit: @modedamour)

Pillbox hats are everything this season, and it turns out a faux fur black one may be the key to turning up the interest factor on an all-black winter outfit.

All-black outfit

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

It's actually kind of obvious now that I think about it. If you're going to wear all black but don't want to look boring, the way to do it is obviously to play with texture, like pairing a military-style jacket with leather gloves.

All-black outfit

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Another perfect demonstration of how leather clothes add much-needed dimension to an otherwise plain outfit. And a little blonde bob doesn't hurt either.

All-black outfit

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Okay, so I cheated a little here—yes, I do realize she's wearing a white shirt. Still, this outfit, with its sharp tailoring, would work just as well if you swapped that for a black top. So I'm giving myself a pass.

All-black outfit

(Image credit: @carodaur)

Honestly, matching outerwear aside, all-black outfits were pretty much made for dressy soirées. For all your work drinks and New Year's party needs, you just can't go wrong with a black gown and sheer black opera gloves. You just can't.

