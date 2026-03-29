As we slowly shift from winter to spring, the easiest way to update your wardrobe is with a transitional trend update. The muted tones and plush knits that served us so well through grey, dreary days are now starting to feel out of step, and it's time to lean into the optimism of the new season. And when that season is all about vibrant blooms, longer days and the promise of a holiday (or two), we're even more excited to switch things up.
With fashion's bohemian revival still going strong (and arguably, amping up for spring), the transitional pieces popping up in M&S's new-in section echo the same retro references we'd already spotted on the runways. From billowing blouses to pretty pastels, just one or two of these pieces will take your wardrobe into the new season with ease.
There are also plenty of other trends well worth your attention. Pleats? Brights? A fresh trouser silhouette? You're spoilt for choice. So whether you fancy a new pair of sandals to get you ready for warmer weather, or if you're curious about the print we're convinced will be everywhere by summer, M&S has you covered. Scroll to discover the five trends that I'm confident you're going to love. Happy shopping!
1. The '70s Called
Style Notes: Since Chemena Kamali's appointment at Chloé, floaty boho silhouettes have been gaining in popularity, and in 2026, M&S is all in on romance and ruffles. With its digital shelves full of sheer layers, a soft colour palette and that trademark free-spirited energy, the brand is banking big on boho to see us into spring.
I have a sneaking suspicion that pale-pink blouses will be everywhere this season.
M&S
Floral Textured Knitted Mini Dress
With dainty all-over florals, this soft-knit minidress would look so good with strappy sandals and a basket bag.
Per Una
Lyocell Rich Pintuck Textured Blouse
I was already sold on the hue, but the balloon sleeves are the icing on the cake.
M&S
Paisley Embroidered Mini Beach Dress
If you're after a throw-on-and-go backless mini for summer, look no further.
Per Una
Pure Cotton Broderie Collar Shirt
This collared broderie anglaise blouse also comes in black.
Per Una
Denim Tie Waist Midi Skirt
I'd pair this with a waistcoat and soft leather sandals.
2. Pick a Pleat
Style Notes: No longer reserved for stuffy school uniforms, pleated pieces are suddenly all over M&S’s spring trends checklist for 2026. By creating structure through sharp pleats, these sophisticated styles become talking points, and boy, do they have a lot to say. From voluminous blouses to an easy dress in an on-trend khaki shade (more on that later), there are plenty of pleated pieces to choose from in the brand's latest drop.