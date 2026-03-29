M&S Has Called It: These Are the 5 Chicest Transitional Trends Making Spring Outfits Look Instantly Elegant

Transitional dressing doesn't have to be difficult, and these five chic spring trends you can find at Marks and Spencer right now prove it.

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(Image credit: M&S)
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As we slowly shift from winter to spring, the easiest way to update your wardrobe is with a transitional trend update. The muted tones and plush knits that served us so well through grey, dreary days are now starting to feel out of step, and it's time to lean into the optimism of the new season. And when that season is all about vibrant blooms, longer days and the promise of a holiday (or two), we're even more excited to switch things up.

These days, it's easier than ever to breathe new life into your capsule wardrobe without a complete overhaul. And after an evening browsing Marks and Spencer, I can report that the expensive-looking high-street favourite is backing five major spring trends for 2026, and they all offer the kind of easy refresh we're looking for right now.

Woman wearing a green jacket and beige trousers in Marks and Spencer campaign

(Image credit: Marks and Spencer)

With fashion's bohemian revival still going strong (and arguably, amping up for spring), the transitional pieces popping up in M&S's new-in section echo the same retro references we'd already spotted on the runways. From billowing blouses to pretty pastels, just one or two of these pieces will take your wardrobe into the new season with ease.

There are also plenty of other trends well worth your attention. Pleats? Brights? A fresh trouser silhouette? You're spoilt for choice. So whether you fancy a new pair of sandals to get you ready for warmer weather, or if you're curious about the print we're convinced will be everywhere by summer, M&S has you covered. Scroll to discover the five trends that I'm confident you're going to love. Happy shopping!

1. The '70s Called

marks and spencer spring fashion trends 2026

(Image credit: M&S)

Style Notes: Since Chemena Kamali's appointment at Chloé, floaty boho silhouettes have been gaining in popularity, and in 2026, M&S is all in on romance and ruffles. With its digital shelves full of sheer layers, a soft colour palette and that trademark free-spirited energy, the brand is banking big on boho to see us into spring.

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2. Pick a Pleat

M&amp;amp;S

(Image credit: M&S)

Style Notes: No longer reserved for stuffy school uniforms, pleated pieces are suddenly all over M&S’s spring trends checklist for 2026. By creating structure through sharp pleats, these sophisticated styles become talking points, and boy, do they have a lot to say. From voluminous blouses to an easy dress in an on-trend khaki shade (more on that later), there are plenty of pleated pieces to choose from in the brand's latest drop.

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