We are officially in the full swing of autumn, and, with that, comes a darkening of the skies and, inevitably, the colour palette of your wardrobe, too. Befitting the season, rich, deep and organic tones often come to the fore, much like the changing of the leaves and the moody hues found in nature. Burgundy had us all obsessed last year, leaving it's wine-like stain on everything from handbags, to shoes, belts and jackets too. Whilst it can still appear luxe and will forever be a classic, I've noticed its reigning dominance over the cool girl's autumn wardrobe is perhaps over, and instead there's a new shade in town (read: our wardrobes). And it's khaki.
Khaki is a deep, yellow-toned green hue, and I have seen it adopted on jackets, jeans, suits, shirts and dresses for a practical, dark and wealth-whispering alternative to yes, burgundy and navy. It has an understated feel, and, among the fashion set, is becoming an IYKYK shade to opt for, and it pairs so well with chocolate brown, taupe, and black, which grounds it.
If you're looking to a new colour to sweep over your autumn palette, take it from me, khaki green is just that girl. Scroll now to peruse 7 looks to prove it, with a little appearance from yours truly.
1. Leather Trench + Wide-Leg Trousers + Loafers
Style notes: Trench coats typically come in beige, taupe and sandy tones, but this autumn, they are awash with new shades, and khaki is one of them. Emmanuelle's look works as the main stand-out hue is the khaki itself, with the black v-neck knit, bag, sunnies and chocolate brown wide-leg trousers allowing it to take centre stage. It's subtle, but a nice upgrade to a simple fit. This look is perfect for days exploring your city or catching up with friends over a coffee.
ASOS DESIGN
Premium Suede Trench
ASOS Design has been turning it out recently, and this sleek suede trench taps into the khaki trend beautifully.
HUSH
Erica Merino Wool V Neck Jumper
Merino wool is perfectly apt at keeping you warm but not overheating on those chillier days. A classic black v-neck is a wardrobe staple, too.
John Lewis
Pleat Wide Leg Trousers
I personally love a wide-pleat pair of trouser–chic, but also very comfortable for office days.
SAINT LAURENT
Le Loafer Logo-Embellished Leather Loafers
SAINT LAURENT loafers are the pinnacle of luxury for me, and many fashion people in the know.
Demellier London
The Midi New York
Demellier London is a great option for affordable luxury bags, which will add a sleekness to your Monday to Friday outfits.
2. Suit + Silver Jewellery + Ballet Flats
Style notes: I've always been quite partial to a suit, and so when I spotted Alexis Foreman rocking one in an all-khaki, it yet again solidified why this colour is cool. Teamed with soft, unstructured ballet flats, a black shoulder bag and silver jewellery, the khaki tone looks directional and intentional. I will be re-creating this fit for special events, dinners and cocktails this upcoming party season, for a pared-back approach to evening wear dressing.
ASOS DESIGN
Tailored Double Breasted Power Blazer
This suit looks so expensive! The khaki tone sets it apart from classic navy and black versions.
ASOS DESIGN
Tailored Low Rise Wide Leg Trousers With Asymmetric Waistband
The matching trousers have a cool waistband detail, for a contemporary twist.
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slipper
If you're looking for a sleek, neutral ballet flat, Le Monde Béryl have got you.
Massimo Dutti
Small Nappa Leather Shoulder Bag
Massimo Dutti's bag selection is not to be scoffed at. Their pieces look designer!
COS
Sculpted Brushed Cuff
Add an artful arm party to your look with a chunky cuff. Not a bad price!
3. Oversized Coat + Sneakers + Clutch Bag
Style notes: Trust Monikh to be ahead of the curve. She has been wearing khaki-toned items for a hot minute now, and accessorises them with pops of colour for a playful touch, which is her signature. A parka is an obvious choice for a khaki moment, but opt for an oversized one for something sculptural. Keep base layers simple—a crew neck knit and black trousers will add to the comfort levels. Finish with fresh sneakers and a colourful clutch. Running errands will never look chicer!
The White Company UK
Oversized Parka
I saw this parka at the brand's recent press day, and I haven't been able to think about anything else since. It's so cool!
M&S Collection
Utility Trousers
A black trouser is always a good option. This M&S Collection pair have utility touches to bring the style into 2025.
AUTRY
Hyperway Low Mesh and Suede-Trimmed Metallic Leather Sneakers
A great all-day walker—Autry sneakers are coming for the Samba's crown.
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Cloud Clutch Bag
Soft, plush, and a suitable shade of green. Obsessed!
4. Black Leather Jacket + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Boots
Style notes: For something a little slicker, team a pair of barrel-leg jeans (in a suitable shade of khaki) with a shiny leather black jacket. Classic black and this shade of green are naturally besties, so this outfit is a no-brainer. For personality, add touches of rich brown via your bag and shoes for the ultimate trifecta.
MANGO
Leather-Effect Jacket With Pockets
A great weekend option. Throw over cargo trousers and a white tee for a classic, off-duty vibe.
ALIGNE
Tommy Barrel Leg Jeans
ALIGNE make hard-working pieces for cool-girl wardrobes. This barrel-leg style is the perfect shade of khaki.
Lemaire
Anatomic 55 Leather Ankle Boots
Burnished brown shoes and bags are trending. Lemaire are on the money! Such a greta investment buy.
PRADA
Buckle leather bucket bag with belt
This Prada bag has been living rent-free in my dreams. This burgundy-brown shade is unusual, but will never date. The buckle detail is so chic.
5. Checked Shirt + Long Suede Shorts + Heels
Style notes: Plaid shirts are trending, and that comes with our need for practical, cozy and hard-working pieces as the cooler months approach. Go for a khaki checked shirt and drape over a pair of long-line shorts (Liv Madeline expertly chooses suede ones here) for a casual, but dressy, silhouette. Finish with heels to elevate, plus a luxe shoulder bag and sunglasses for a model-off-duty moment. Too chic!
H&M
Oversized Shirt
Get in on the checked shirt trend with this easy, oversized piece from H&M.
Massimo Dutti
Long Suede Leather Bermuda Shorts
No, stop! These are too cool.
Jimmy Choo
Amel 50
The heel detail on Jimmy Choo shoes is unrivalled. This brown, sling-back style is a favourite of mine.
Style notes: Khaki is great for utilitarian looks, so go for gold with a matching jacket and trousers in the same shade. Punctuate the outfit with pretty accessories, like Francesca Saffari, by way of Chanel ballet flats, a designer shoulder bag and a logo tank top for a modern classic way of approaching uniform dressing.
Reformation
Hudson Military Twill Jacket
Reformation knows the key pieces we desire every season. This cropped jacket is practical and perfect for weekend and mid-temp days.
Loewe
Anagram Tank Top in Cotton
I never saw a Loewe piece I didn't like! This tank is still a cult buy.
The White Company
Utility Barrel Leg Trousers
The White Company's autumn range is giving lazy luxury, which is exactly my vibe this season.
H&M
Ballet Pumps
A great price for a classic ballet flat, I must say!
7. Aviator Jacket + Wide-Leg Jeans + Loafers
Style notes: Yep, that's me there! This LFW, I thought I would dip into the khaki trend myself, by way of soft-as-butter jeans, in a wide-leg shape, plus a shoulder bag in the same hue. I reached for my trusty thrifted aviator jacket in rich brown and black leather loafers to double down on the Top Gun-esque feel, with mixed metal jewellery for a subtle bit of shine. I prefer items that give me all-day comfort and also work really hard in my wardrobe, so this is a look I know I will reach for again and again, as it's practical, chic, and classic, if I do say so myself!
Reiss
Oversized Leather Jacket in Aubergine
Reiss' leather jackets range is not to be missed. This luxurious aviator is giving Hailey Bieber energy!
DALA
Isle Jean Full - Dark Olive
I am a big fan of DALA denim, and this is the exact pair I wore over LFW. I can't even tell you how soft and supple the fabric is!