Collage of khaki outfit ideas - @emmanuellek_; @sarahellentreacher; @sophie_robyn; @_livmadeline
(Image credit: @emmanuellek_; @sarahellentreacher; @sophie_robyn; @_livmadeline)
We are officially in the full swing of autumn, and, with that, comes a darkening of the skies and, inevitably, the colour palette of your wardrobe, too. Befitting the season, rich, deep and organic tones often come to the fore, much like the changing of the leaves and the moody hues found in nature. Burgundy had us all obsessed last year, leaving it's wine-like stain on everything from handbags, to shoes, belts and jackets too. Whilst it can still appear luxe and will forever be a classic, I've noticed its reigning dominance over the cool girl's autumn wardrobe is perhaps over, and instead there's a new shade in town (read: our wardrobes). And it's khaki.

Khaki is a deep, yellow-toned green hue, and I have seen it adopted on jackets, jeans, suits, shirts and dresses for a practical, dark and wealth-whispering alternative to yes, burgundy and navy. It has an understated feel, and, among the fashion set, is becoming an IYKYK shade to opt for, and it pairs so well with chocolate brown, taupe, and black, which grounds it.

If you're looking to a new colour to sweep over your autumn palette, take it from me, khaki green is just that girl. Scroll now to peruse 7 looks to prove it, with a little appearance from yours truly.

1. Leather Trench + Wide-Leg Trousers + Loafers

@emmanuellek_

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style notes: Trench coats typically come in beige, taupe and sandy tones, but this autumn, they are awash with new shades, and khaki is one of them. Emmanuelle's look works as the main stand-out hue is the khaki itself, with the black v-neck knit, bag, sunnies and chocolate brown wide-leg trousers allowing it to take centre stage. It's subtle, but a nice upgrade to a simple fit. This look is perfect for days exploring your city or catching up with friends over a coffee.

2. Suit + Silver Jewellery + Ballet Flats

@alexisforeman

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Style notes: I've always been quite partial to a suit, and so when I spotted Alexis Foreman rocking one in an all-khaki, it yet again solidified why this colour is cool. Teamed with soft, unstructured ballet flats, a black shoulder bag and silver jewellery, the khaki tone looks directional and intentional. I will be re-creating this fit for special events, dinners and cocktails this upcoming party season, for a pared-back approach to evening wear dressing.

3. Oversized Coat + Sneakers + Clutch Bag

@monikh

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style notes: Trust Monikh to be ahead of the curve. She has been wearing khaki-toned items for a hot minute now, and accessorises them with pops of colour for a playful touch, which is her signature. A parka is an obvious choice for a khaki moment, but opt for an oversized one for something sculptural. Keep base layers simple—a crew neck knit and black trousers will add to the comfort levels. Finish with fresh sneakers and a colourful clutch. Running errands will never look chicer!

4. Black Leather Jacket + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Boots

@smythsisters

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style notes: For something a little slicker, team a pair of barrel-leg jeans (in a suitable shade of khaki) with a shiny leather black jacket. Classic black and this shade of green are naturally besties, so this outfit is a no-brainer. For personality, add touches of rich brown via your bag and shoes for the ultimate trifecta.

5. Checked Shirt + Long Suede Shorts + Heels

@_livmadeline

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style notes: Plaid shirts are trending, and that comes with our need for practical, cozy and hard-working pieces as the cooler months approach. Go for a khaki checked shirt and drape over a pair of long-line shorts (Liv Madeline expertly chooses suede ones here) for a casual, but dressy, silhouette. Finish with heels to elevate, plus a luxe shoulder bag and sunglasses for a model-off-duty moment. Too chic!

6. Safari Jacket + Twill Trousers + Ballet Flats

@francescasaffari

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style notes: Khaki is great for utilitarian looks, so go for gold with a matching jacket and trousers in the same shade. Punctuate the outfit with pretty accessories, like Francesca Saffari, by way of Chanel ballet flats, a designer shoulder bag and a logo tank top for a modern classic way of approaching uniform dressing.

7. Aviator Jacket + Wide-Leg Jeans + Loafers

@sarahellentreacher; @sophie_robyn

(Image credit: @sarahellentreacher; @sophie_robyn)

Style notes: Yep, that's me there! This LFW, I thought I would dip into the khaki trend myself, by way of soft-as-butter jeans, in a wide-leg shape, plus a shoulder bag in the same hue. I reached for my trusty thrifted aviator jacket in rich brown and black leather loafers to double down on the Top Gun-esque feel, with mixed metal jewellery for a subtle bit of shine. I prefer items that give me all-day comfort and also work really hard in my wardrobe, so this is a look I know I will reach for again and again, as it's practical, chic, and classic, if I do say so myself!

