Whilst the spring season is synonymous with bolder and brighter colours, as a pared-back dresser, I tend to stick to my black and chocolate brown hues even as the weather starts to warm up. However, after what has felt like a never-ending winter wearing my darker colour palette, for spring 2026, I’m on the hunt for a fresher hue to add to my warm-weather capsule wardrobe. Now, as someone who tends to stick to the minimalist side of dressing, the idea of incorporating those more stand-out shades feels very intimidating. But luckily for me, both celebs and fashion people alike have crowned a hue thats both elevated and elegant as the “it” shade for spring 2026. Enter icy blue.
Most recently, I spotted Victoria Beckham wearing her own Crushed Cami Midi Dress (£1100), pairing it with espresso brown heeled sandals, proving just how well this polished colour trend lends itself to event dressing. And she’s not the only one.
A couple of days ago, Aimee Lou Wood attended the 'HBO Max UK and Ireland' Launch Party in a mini satin icy blue dress, styling it with sheer black tights and black heels. And with the upcoming wedding season, it’s clear that this tone works well for any form of formal event styling (of course, I’d advise steering clear of very light blues that may photograph white).
As the warm weather approaches, I’ll personally be swapping out my navy hues with this lighter shade of blue as my go-to safe colour when I want to steer away from neutrals but remain within my comfort zone. Wearing well with both the muted creams, browns and blacks currently sitting in my wardrobe as well as bright reds, oranges and pinks for the maximalists amongst us, you'll find that icy blue is far easier to wear than you might have initially thought.
Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best icy blue pieces to add to your wardrobe this season.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.