We’re Calling It Now—This "Pretty" Top Trend Might Just Replace Your White Tee This Season

Remy Farrell
By
published
in News

For years, minimalist shirting has been the fashion insiders trend of choice. Oversized and boxy Oxford shirts and plain white tees have dominated the market, often considered a wardrobe staple for their sheer versatility alone, but should you be a little bored of the same old silhouette, I'm pleased to report a new trend steadily gaining in popularity. Pretty blouses may have been collecting dust in the back of our closets since the mid-noughties, but thanks to the clever design team at Chloé, the boho renaissance that picked up towards the end of 2024 is carrying on into 2025, and brings with it a whole new hero style—the ruffle front blouse.

ruffle front blouse trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Of course it would be the French to spearhead such a romantic trend—the streets of Paris are awash with timeless, effortless style with dreamy, ethereal energy—so should you not have thought about ruffles for at least ten years, don't panic. The ruffle blouse 2.0 feels refreshingly modern (and there are no floppy hats or tiered skirts in sight, though you might want to treat yourself to a waistcoat). From Lille to London, the pretty blouse is staging undeniable comeback for spring/summer, so instead of reaching for the same shirt that you wore throughout autumn and winter too, this an uplifting, elevated take on dressing that even the most minimalistic wearer can also appreciate.

ruffle front blouse trend

(Image credit: @remyfarrell)

So, how do you make these Victoriana-meets-prairie tops feel 2025 ready? The key is in the styling of course. You might be tempted to go full-throttle and pile on the ditsy layers, but we're taking tips from the chicest influencers we follow by pairing them with high-rise denim and suede totes now, and printed pants and basket bags as soon as the weather warms up. Sound good? Keep scrolling to see how the fashion set are wearing theirs, and to shop the very best ruffle front blouses on the market.

How Influencers are Wearing Ruffle Front Blouses Now:

ruffle front blouse trend

(Image credit: @sarah.corbettwinder)

Style Notes: This picture could have been taken at a French market given all of the modern boho cues that Sarah Corbett Winder's look ticks off. Ruffles! Lace! Corduroy! This is a masterclass in how to make such a romantic look feel grounded.

ruffle front blouses

(Image credit: @dianekari)

Style Notes: The higher the waistband, the higher the sartorial points scored, and Diane Kari just convinced us to try cropped tops this summer, and that skinny jeans are making a comeback.

ruffle blouse trend

(Image credit: @pia_mbd)

Style Notes: If Pia's blouse outfit doesn't make you long for summer, I don't know what will. But in the meantime, I'm convinced that this look would be just as strong with a trench or suede/ shearling jacket over the top until we see a little more sunshine.

ruffle front blouse

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: From the inky blue denim to the easy-to-wear mules, this is a look well worth replicating, straight from the streets of Paris.

Shop Ruffle Front Boho Blouses:

Sézane, Rosine Shirt
Sézane
Rosine Shirt

I love the pared-back simplicity.

Claret Off-The-Shoulder Ruffled Pointelle-Trimmed Hammered-Silk Blouse
BODE
Claret Off-The-Shoulder Ruffled Pointelle-Trimmed Hammered-Silk Blouse

Just the right amount of voluminous sleeve and drawstring action.

Eldoris Top -- Black
DÔEN
Eldoris Top -- Black

This also comes in cream, but black is so chic for evening.

Nele Shirt - Ecru - Sézane
Sezane
Nele Shirt

The addition of lace makes this feel vintage.

Silk Ruffle Blouse in Blush
Reiss
Silk Ruffle Blouse in Blush

Expect to see much more of blush pink in 2025.

Crinkled Frill-Trimmed Blouse
H&M
Crinkled Frill-Trimmed Blouse

You just can't argue with that price tag.

Off White Ruffle Trim Crepe Blouse
New Look
Off White Ruffle Trim Crepe Blouse

And this looks at least three times its actual price.

Rat and Boa, Zephyr Blouse
Rat and Boa
Zephyr Blouse

I already own this, and get compliments every time I wear it.

Asos Design Ruffle Detail Long Sleeve Top in Pink
ASOS DESIGN
Ruffle Detail Long Sleeve Top in Pink

I love the short hem and high boot styling with this one.

Frill-Trimmed Blouse
H&M
Frill-Trimmed Blouse

Add a touch of sunshine by introducing a pop of yellow.

Animal Print Ruffle Shirt
ZARA
Animal Print Ruffle Shirt

It just wouldn't be a complete round up without at least some animal print.

Maes Cardigan
Rouje
Maes Cardigan

Technically a cardigan, so a little bit thicker and more substantial than a blouse.

