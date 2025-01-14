We’re Calling It Now—This "Pretty" Top Trend Might Just Replace Your White Tee This Season
For years, minimalist shirting has been the fashion insiders trend of choice. Oversized and boxy Oxford shirts and plain white tees have dominated the market, often considered a wardrobe staple for their sheer versatility alone, but should you be a little bored of the same old silhouette, I'm pleased to report a new trend steadily gaining in popularity. Pretty blouses may have been collecting dust in the back of our closets since the mid-noughties, but thanks to the clever design team at Chloé, the boho renaissance that picked up towards the end of 2024 is carrying on into 2025, and brings with it a whole new hero style—the ruffle front blouse.
Of course it would be the French to spearhead such a romantic trend—the streets of Paris are awash with timeless, effortless style with dreamy, ethereal energy—so should you not have thought about ruffles for at least ten years, don't panic. The ruffle blouse 2.0 feels refreshingly modern (and there are no floppy hats or tiered skirts in sight, though you might want to treat yourself to a waistcoat). From Lille to London, the pretty blouse is staging undeniable comeback for spring/summer, so instead of reaching for the same shirt that you wore throughout autumn and winter too, this an uplifting, elevated take on dressing that even the most minimalistic wearer can also appreciate.
So, how do you make these Victoriana-meets-prairie tops feel 2025 ready? The key is in the styling of course. You might be tempted to go full-throttle and pile on the ditsy layers, but we're taking tips from the chicest influencers we follow by pairing them with high-rise denim and suede totes now, and printed pants and basket bags as soon as the weather warms up. Sound good? Keep scrolling to see how the fashion set are wearing theirs, and to shop the very best ruffle front blouses on the market.
How Influencers are Wearing Ruffle Front Blouses Now:
Style Notes: This picture could have been taken at a French market given all of the modern boho cues that Sarah Corbett Winder's look ticks off. Ruffles! Lace! Corduroy! This is a masterclass in how to make such a romantic look feel grounded.
Style Notes: The higher the waistband, the higher the sartorial points scored, and Diane Kari just convinced us to try cropped tops this summer, and that skinny jeans are making a comeback.
Style Notes: If Pia's blouse outfit doesn't make you long for summer, I don't know what will. But in the meantime, I'm convinced that this look would be just as strong with a trench or suede/ shearling jacket over the top until we see a little more sunshine.
Style Notes: From the inky blue denim to the easy-to-wear mules, this is a look well worth replicating, straight from the streets of Paris.
Shop Ruffle Front Boho Blouses:
Just the right amount of voluminous sleeve and drawstring action.
I love the short hem and high boot styling with this one.
It just wouldn't be a complete round up without at least some animal print.
Technically a cardigan, so a little bit thicker and more substantial than a blouse.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
