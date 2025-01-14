We’re Calling It Now—This "Pretty" Top Trend Might Just Replace Your White Tee This Season

For years, minimalist shirting has been the fashion insiders trend of choice. Oversized and boxy Oxford shirts and plain white tees have dominated the market, often considered a wardrobe staple for their sheer versatility alone, but should you be a little bored of the same old silhouette, I'm pleased to report a new trend steadily gaining in popularity. Pretty blouses may have been collecting dust in the back of our closets since the mid-noughties, but thanks to the clever design team at Chloé, the boho renaissance that picked up towards the end of 2024 is carrying on into 2025, and brings with it a whole new hero style—the ruffle front blouse.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Of course it would be the French to spearhead such a romantic trend—the streets of Paris are awash with timeless, effortless style with dreamy, ethereal energy—so should you not have thought about ruffles for at least ten years, don't panic. The ruffle blouse 2.0 feels refreshingly modern (and there are no floppy hats or tiered skirts in sight, though you might want to treat yourself to a waistcoat). From Lille to London, the pretty blouse is staging undeniable comeback for spring/summer, so instead of reaching for the same shirt that you wore throughout autumn and winter too, this an uplifting, elevated take on dressing that even the most minimalistic wearer can also appreciate.

(Image credit: @remyfarrell)

So, how do you make these Victoriana-meets-prairie tops feel 2025 ready? The key is in the styling of course. You might be tempted to go full-throttle and pile on the ditsy layers, but we're taking tips from the chicest influencers we follow by pairing them with high-rise denim and suede totes now, and printed pants and basket bags as soon as the weather warms up. Sound good? Keep scrolling to see how the fashion set are wearing theirs, and to shop the very best ruffle front blouses on the market.

How Influencers are Wearing Ruffle Front Blouses Now:

Style Notes: This picture could have been taken at a French market given all of the modern boho cues that Sarah Corbett Winder's look ticks off. Ruffles! Lace! Corduroy! This is a masterclass in how to make such a romantic look feel grounded.

Style Notes: The higher the waistband, the higher the sartorial points scored, and Diane Kari just convinced us to try cropped tops this summer, and that skinny jeans are making a comeback.

Style Notes: If Pia's blouse outfit doesn't make you long for summer, I don't know what will. But in the meantime, I'm convinced that this look would be just as strong with a trench or suede/ shearling jacket over the top until we see a little more sunshine.

Style Notes: From the inky blue denim to the easy-to-wear mules, this is a look well worth replicating, straight from the streets of Paris.

Shop Ruffle Front Boho Blouses:

Sézane Rosine Shirt £110 SHOP NOW I love the pared-back simplicity.

BODE Claret Off-The-Shoulder Ruffled Pointelle-Trimmed Hammered-Silk Blouse £625 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of voluminous sleeve and drawstring action.

DÔEN Eldoris Top -- Black £328 SHOP NOW This also comes in cream, but black is so chic for evening.

Sezane Nele Shirt £105 SHOP NOW The addition of lace makes this feel vintage.

Reiss Silk Ruffle Blouse in Blush £98 SHOP NOW Expect to see much more of blush pink in 2025.

H&M Crinkled Frill-Trimmed Blouse £16 SHOP NOW You just can't argue with that price tag.

New Look Off White Ruffle Trim Crepe Blouse £30 SHOP NOW And this looks at least three times its actual price.

Rat and Boa Zephyr Blouse £120 SHOP NOW I already own this, and get compliments every time I wear it.

ASOS DESIGN Ruffle Detail Long Sleeve Top in Pink £30 SHOP NOW I love the short hem and high boot styling with this one.

H&M Frill-Trimmed Blouse £13 SHOP NOW Add a touch of sunshine by introducing a pop of yellow.

ZARA Animal Print Ruffle Shirt £14 SHOP NOW It just wouldn't be a complete round up without at least some animal print.

Rouje Maes Cardigan €204 SHOP NOW Technically a cardigan, so a little bit thicker and more substantial than a blouse.

Up Next, If Your Goal is "Minimalist Luxury", These 30 Buys from COS, MyTheresa, and Massimo Dutti are the Answer