It's Officially Skirt Season—13 Zara, H&M and COS Styles Perfect to Wear Now and Throughout Summer

I can't stop thinking about skirt outfits, and the best styles can be found on the high street. Zara, H&M and COS are miles ahead of the pack right now. Keep scrolling to see why.

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Best skirts Zara H&amp;M COS
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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Spring has sprung! And yes, we've all heard the news of a possible snow day looming, but I’ve decided to focus on what we can predict, i.e., the warmer, sunnier days in store leading up to the start of summer. This season, the most important piece to have in your rotation seems to be the simple skirt, and signs of a "skirtnaissance" are already beginning to surface.

From the runways to the fashion set, everything from pared-back midi skirts to Celtic-style Claudia Winkleman-esque kilts has surged in popularity. Think Carolyn Bessette Kennedy-coded pencil styles (recently championed by Kendall Jenner) or sleek leather midi skirts offset with knee-high boots; the clean lines, minimal fuss and stylish functionality of a skirt have never been more relevant than now.

Image of the LAYERED MIDI SKIRT from Zara.

The Zara layered midi skirt (£25.99).

(Image credit: Zara)

Having already rejigged my capsule wardrobe, I was on the hunt for one or two expensive-looking skirts to spruce up my rotation. So naturally, the high street was my first point of call. With a coffee in hand and an evening to kill, I combed through digital shelf after digital shelf, and was amazed by the variety of über-luxe silhouettes I found. For the best of the best, it's a clear three-way tie between H&M, Zara and COS.

Image of the COS COTTON PENCIL SKIRT.

COS Cotton Pencil Skirt (£85).

(Image credit: COS)

From layered midis to balloon-shaped maxis, built-in waist-tie scarves to on-trend lace, the current offering is vast and feels super fresh for spring 2026. Even better? The reasonable price points, of course. In a bid to balance quality and affordability, I've rounded up my favourite skirts on the market right now, including several pure cotton, linen and satin skirts (the likes of which would be a lot more expensive from luxury brands).

So, without further ado, scroll to discover my edit of the best skirts from Zara, H&M and COS right now.

Shop the Chicest Spring Skirts from Zara, H&M and COS