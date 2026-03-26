Spring has sprung! And yes, we've all heard the news of a possible snow day looming, but I’ve decided to focus on what we can predict, i.e., the warmer, sunnier days in store leading up to the start of summer. This season, the most important piece to have in your rotation seems to be the simple skirt, and signs of a "skirtnaissance" are already beginning to surface.
Having alreadyrejigged my capsule wardrobe, I was on the hunt for one or two expensive-looking skirts to spruce up my rotation. So naturally, the high street was my first point of call. With a coffee in hand and an evening to kill, I combed through digital shelf after digital shelf, and was amazed by the variety of über-luxe silhouettes I found. For the best of the best, it's a clear three-way tie between H&M, Zara and COS.
From layered midis to balloon-shaped maxis, built-in waist-tie scarves to on-trend lace, the current offering is vast and feels super fresh for spring 2026. Even better? The reasonable price points, of course. In a bid to balance quality and affordability, I've rounded up my favourite skirts on the market right now, including several pure cotton, linen and satin skirts (the likes of which would be a lot more expensive from luxury brands).
So, without further ado, scroll to discover my edit of the best skirts from Zara, H&M and COS right now.
Shop the Chicest Spring Skirts from Zara, H&M and COS
ZARA
Volume Scarf Midi Skirt
The detachable scarf is a nice touch on this cotton-blend midi.
ZARA
Layered Midi Skirt
You'll wear this swishy brown style throughout spring and summer.
ZARA
Knit Balloon Skirt
I have a feeling that this maxi balloon skirt is about to be Zara's next viral hit.
COS
Cotton Pencil Skirt
CBK, eat your heart out.
ZARA
Rustic Crochet Skirt
Pair with a slinky top and slim loafers.
COS
Voluminous Cotton Midi Skirt
Pure cotton and so versatile.
H&M
Viscose Skirt
If you like this butter-yellow polka-dot skirt, I'd be quick, as it's selling out fast.
COS
Sheer Column Skirt
Wear with a loose leather jacket and pointed-toe heels for a chic evening look this spring.
COS
Pleated Metallic Wool-Blend Skirt
Add tights come autumn.
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Slip Skirt
This is exactly how I'll be dressing as soon as the sun comes (and stays) out.