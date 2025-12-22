23 Gap and Old Navy Pieces That Belong on a Nancy Meyers Christmas Movie Set

Come December, I always dream of a wardrobe like Cameron Diaz's in The Holiday. Except Cameron Diaz's wardrobe in The Holiday is probably full of super luxurious cashmere, which isn't an ideal purchasing strategy for me when I'm also in the middle of dropping half my income on Christmas presents.
That's where Old Navy and Gap come in. I don't think you'll actually believe how luxe and romantic some of the clothes you can find there are—at fair prices, too. Luxe and romantic enough, say, to allow you to re-create the fashion universe of a Nancy Meyers Christmas movie set. Diaz's wardrobe, here I come.
Whether it's The Holiday or Something's Gotta Give, The Intern or The Parent Trap, there's a very specific Nancy Meyers aesthetic that's so gorgeous in the winter. It exists somewhere at the intersection of coastal grandmother, quiet luxury, and Kim Kardashian beige. What it lacks in color, though, it makes up for in texture, like the aforementioned cashmere. I've picked some pieces for you to recreate the vibes.
It's very important that you be cozy.
Old Navy
SoSoft Turtleneck Sweater
Gap
Cotton-Blend Wrap Cardigan Sweater
Like being wrapped in a hug.
Old Navy
Wool-Blend Cropped Ruffle Sweater
Romantic ruffles are very Nancy.
Old Navy
Long-Sleeve Mariner Loose T-Shirt
This mustard stripe is about as colorful as it gets in the Nancy Meyers universe, and I love it.
Gap
Cashsoft Boot Sweater Pants
Soft pants are necessary.
Old Navy
X Anna Sui Tiered Ruffle Maxi Dress
In a Nancy Meyers film, it's all about flowing, billowing silhouettes.
Gap
High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Ankle Jeans
White jeans are absolutely allowed after Labor Day.
Old Navy
Luxe V-Neck Striped T-Shirt
Breton stripes are a neutral, obvi.
Layers of lace are lovely in the winter.
Old Navy
Luxe V-Neck Shine T-Shirt
Beige, but make it shiny.
Old Navy
Rib-Knit Cuffed Beanie
Basically Cameron Diaz's exact beanie from The Holiday.
Old Navy
Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress
Satin for a party moment.
You may need a coat. It's winter, after all.
Gap
Pleated Mini Sweater Skirt
A black mini for channeling Anne Hathaway in The Intern.
Old Navy
SoSoft Cropped Cardigan Sweater
Wear this as a cardigan or as a top.
Gap
Organic Cotton Poplin Classic Shirt
The director's aesthetic blends womenswear romance with menswear classics.
Old Navy
Shirred Chiffon Long-Sleeve Top
Chiffon is definitely Nancy-approved.
Gap
Sheer Rib Henley Sweater
Pink if you're feeling a little wild.
Gap
CashSoft Shaker-Stitch Turtleneck Sweater
Soft fabric and soft lines.