23 Gap and Old Navy Pieces That Belong on a Nancy Meyers Christmas Movie Set

The Holiday inspired clothes for winter
Come December, I always dream of a wardrobe like Cameron Diaz's in The Holiday. Except Cameron Diaz's wardrobe in The Holiday is probably full of super luxurious cashmere, which isn't an ideal purchasing strategy for me when I'm also in the middle of dropping half my income on Christmas presents.

That's where Old Navy and Gap come in. I don't think you'll actually believe how luxe and romantic some of the clothes you can find there are—at fair prices, too. Luxe and romantic enough, say, to allow you to re-create the fashion universe of a Nancy Meyers Christmas movie set. Diaz's wardrobe, here I come.

Whether it's The Holiday or Something's Gotta Give, The Intern or The Parent Trap, there's a very specific Nancy Meyers aesthetic that's so gorgeous in the winter. It exists somewhere at the intersection of coastal grandmother, quiet luxury, and Kim Kardashian beige. What it lacks in color, though, it makes up for in texture, like the aforementioned cashmere. I've picked some pieces for you to recreate the vibes.