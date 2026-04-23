TikTok trends come and go, but these days, the ones that seem to have the most staying power are steeped in nostalgia. For example, frosty lipstick, matte makeup, and side bangs are back and better than ever… and making us feel like it's 2006 rather than 2026. Gen Z is even rediscovering old-school nail colors and perfumes, and decades-old music, memes, and pop culture moments are trending. It seems like everyone wants to return to a simpler time, and I get it. I've consumed my fair share of nostalgic content. In fact, my FYP is flooded with it.
Lately, though, I've been obsessing over one specific trend. It's called the "personal curriculum," and it's garnered thousands of posts and mentions. It involves creating a list of books, articles, documentaries, even new experiences, that you want to make time for in the coming months. The school-inspired trend is a way for adults to continue learning, growing, and improving despite our often busy schedules, big responsibilities, and monotonous routines.
As someone who considers herself a lifelong learner, I love this trend. It inspired me to create my own personal curriculum and begin burning through my massive collection of TBR books. After a while, though, I started thinking: What if I translated this trend to my beauty routine? I figured it might help me stay consistent with certain habits and treatments that I've been wanting to incorporate into my routine. So I gave it a shot and created an exhaustive spring beauty curriculum. I'm sharing it with you, dear reader, to A) make it official, B) hold myself accountable, and C) inspire you to do the same, if you feel so inclined.
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Skincare
Use Retinol 3x Per Week
After turning 30 last year, I told myself there was no better time to start using retinol consistently. I've been using it on and off for years, but as any dermatologist will tell you, retinoids are a long game (more of a marathon than a sprint). They provide the best results when used religiously over a long period of time—doing everything from stimulating collagen, plumping lines and wrinkles, fading discoloration, minimizing texture, and more.
I've committed myself to using a retinol serum three times a week at night. (I have sensitive skin, so retinol is enough for me, but eventually, I'll step it up to prescription-grade tretinoin under the expert guidance of a dermatologist.) It's important to note that retinoids make the skin more sensitive to the sun, so wearing sunscreen during the day is critical if you're using one. I already wear it every day, so I didn't add this to my spring beauty curriculum.
Shop My Favorite Retinol Serums
Farmacy
1% Vitamin A Retinol Serum
Iope
Retinol Rx 1% Super Bounce Serum
SkinCeuticals
Retinol 1.0 Night Cream
Use Azelaic Acid Every Other Day
Azelaic acid is one of the most underrated skincare ingredients. It exfoliates, refines texture, targets acne, soothes redness, and fades discoloration. It does all of this without irritating the skin. (It's even suitable for sensitive skin like mine.)
Like retinol, I've been using it on and off for years, but I want to make it official in my spring beauty routine, especially since my rosacea has been flaring up lately and I'm in desperate need of some redness relief. I'll follow the expert's advice and slowly incorporate it into my routine, starting every other day in the a.m., eventually building up to every day. Again, I'll continue to wear SPF daily; even though it's incredibly gentle, it's technically still an exfoliating acid, and it can make skin more sensitive to the sun.
Shop My Favorite Azelaic Acid Serums
ANUA
Azelaic Acid 10 Hyaluron Soothing Serum
The Ordinary
Azelaic Acid Suspension 10% Cream
Paula's Choice
10% Azelaic Acid Booster for Redness Relief
Use an LED Mask 5x Per Week
LED face masks are so effective. Blue light kills acne-causing bacteria, while red light stimulates collagen production, lowers inflammation, and even boosts cellular energy. There are other wavelengths you can use for various other skin concerns, but those are by far the most popular.
Since I struggle with dull, inflamed skin (thanks, rosacea), and I'm seeing signs of aging appear, I know I could benefit from a standing appointment with my favorite LED face masks. My goal is to use one every night, five days a week, for the best results. Up until now, I've been using one occasionally whenever I remember to, but that's not cutting it.