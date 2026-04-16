I Spent My Whole Morning Scrolling Nordstrom’s Beauty Sale—10 Items I’d Buy With $368

Just when I thought my bank account and I were getting to a good place after ransacking Sephora's Savings Event, Nordstrom went ahead and dropped a sneaky, limited-time sale. From today through April 20, beauty fans can score 25% off skin, hair, makeup, and fragrance items from cult-favorite brands like Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Vacation, and more—and who am I to turn down those coveted discounts? (My birthday is also coming up, so I'm using that as a timely excuse to treat myself.)
Trust me, I tried resisting my shopping urge, but after spending all morning scrolling through the 36 pages of markdowns (you know, for research), I starred a handful of items I knew I'd regret not buying. So I went ahead and gave myself a strict budget of $375 to restock my absolute must-haves, which, by the way, is pretty difficult considering many luxury products I love cost more than that price alone. It's called compromise! Below, feel free to shop everything in my cart.
10 Products to Buy From Nordstrom's Beauty Savings Event
During summer, the only makeup I want to wear is a sun-kissed bronzer and dewy highlighter, ideally one with subtle shimmer (looks more realistic). The latter from RMS is calling my name, practically begging to be worn on my cheeks, lids, and Cupid's bow.
Vacation
Shake Shake Mineral Milk SPF 50 Sunscreen
I usually opt for mineral sunscreens, and this serum-y confection from Vacation is such a fabulous summer pick. Lightweight and non-greasy with a flip spout for a controlled pour, it's practically made to apply (and reapply) poolside. The retro packaging only makes wearing sunscreen feel more fun.
Coola
Suncare Ocean Salt & Sage Scalp & Hair Mist SPF 30
Scalp sunburns are no fun, so I'm stocking up on Coola's SPF hair mist before summer ramps up. Trust me, this will quickly become a vacation staple.
Kiehl's
Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution Face Serum
As someone with stubborn hyperpigmentation, I'm always on the hunt for treatments that fade dark spots and brighten tone. This potent Kiehl's formula fits the bill, and the precise dropper means I can target specific areas of concern without overwhelming my skin barrier.
Tata Harper Skincare
Water-Lock Moisturizer
My skin is both acne-prone and dehydrated (fun!), so it takes a very special moisturizer to deeply hydrate without contributing to clogged pores, especially during warmer months. This Tata Harper formula is one of the best I've tried. My skin literally drinks it up!
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Enzyme Cleanser
To keep my complexion clear and glowy, enzyme cleansers are my BFFs. (Enzymes buff dead skin on the surface without penetrating too deep, which makes them A+ for everyday exfoliation.) This one from Dr. Barbara Sturm leaves my skin so soft and luminous. Pro tip: Use it in the shower, as the steam will amplify the enzymes' benefits.
Briogeo
Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Does anyone else deal with dry, straw-like strands once summer rolls around? I can usually blame it on the uptick of sweat, sun, and saltwater, but mark my words, I refuse to deal with brittle hair this year. This repairing hair mask will be coming with me on every trip to mitigate the damage.
Augustinus Bader
The Hair Oil
Honestly, don't sleep on Augustinus Bader hair products. I adore the shampoo and conditioner, but if you're going to splurge on one haircare item, I'd suggest snagging the nutrient-rich hair oil. Impressive ingredient list aside, it's lightweight enough to use on dry strands without making them greasy (a few drops is all you need) yet when you apply a few more layers, it functions as an intense treatment.
Skylar
Vanilla Sky Eau De Parfum
I couldn't leave without a fragrance rec! Skylar's Vanilla Sky is my ideal summer vanilla scent. It's not overly sweet but rather creamy and warm thanks to pure vanilla and cappuccino, and it has a spicy, sun-drenched vibe thanks to jasmine, cinnamon bark, cedar, and sandalwood.