I Spent My Whole Morning Scrolling Nordstrom’s Beauty Sale—10 Items I’d Buy With $368

Including a few luxury finds.

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Photo collage of Jamie Schneider taking a mirror selfie wearing a white T-shirt and makeup products on a bathroom sink
(Image credit: @jamieeschneider; @caitlinmiyako)

Just when I thought my bank account and I were getting to a good place after ransacking Sephora's Savings Event, Nordstrom went ahead and dropped a sneaky, limited-time sale. From today through April 20, beauty fans can score 25% off skin, hair, makeup, and fragrance items from cult-favorite brands like Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Vacation, and more—and who am I to turn down those coveted discounts? (My birthday is also coming up, so I'm using that as a timely excuse to treat myself.)

Trust me, I tried resisting my shopping urge, but after spending all morning scrolling through the 36 pages of markdowns (you know, for research), I starred a handful of items I knew I'd regret not buying. So I went ahead and gave myself a strict budget of $375 to restock my absolute must-haves, which, by the way, is pretty difficult considering many luxury products I love cost more than that price alone. It's called compromise! Below, feel free to shop everything in my cart.

10 Products to Buy From Nordstrom's Beauty Savings Event

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 