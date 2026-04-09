I'm a Fragrance Expert—Trust Me, These 11 Perfumes Will Come to Define 2026

After 12 years of writing about and immersing myself in the world of fragrance, it's not far-fetched for me to say that I know a thing or two about what makes the best perfumes, well, the best. There's longevity, sure, and a head-turning blend, of course, but truthfully, the blueprint of a great perfume is grounded in something that can't be defined with words—it's a certain je ne sais quoi that takes a perfume from "nice" to "cult-status".
My point is that I have made it my mission throughout my career as a fragrance-specialist beauty editor to pick out the perfumes that really matter—the perfumes that will come to define a period.
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So, over the past three months or so, I have spent many hours speaking with retailers, perfumers, editors and, of course, perfume wearers. I have lost days to scrolling through bestseller lists. I have studied information (often under strict embargoes) on upcoming launches, major beauty moments and insights into what brands might be cooking up. I have interviewed perfumers and dissected every perfume that has come my way, from floral scents to fresh citrus spritzes—all in a bid to compile a tight edit of what I predict will be the year's most defining scents. Including both classic fashion-house fragrances and the new launches I think will stick around, these will be 2026's most popular perfumes—you can hold me to it.
Since launching its Les Éternels de Balmain prestige collection of fragrances in 2023, I have been waiting for Balmain to release a more accessible scent, and it's finally here. Destin de Balmain is the very definition of a show-stopping crowd-pleaser. It's the sort of punchy, creamy, inviting scent that lures you in from the very first inhale. With an appealing hit of strawberry sweetness at the top, it soon melts into a deeper, sexier sort of scent that has everyone around you flocking to it. It is magnetising in the very best way, and it is absolutely impossible to dislike—your fragrance equivalent of a little black dress for a night out. And the more accessible price point has already put Destin de Balmain on the map (despite only launching a few weeks ago)—the last three people whose perfume I have complimented were wearing it.
While new perfumes come and go, some classics remain transcendent, and J'adore is living proof. While the original soapy hit of J'adore might be what first springs to mind when you see the gold-drop bottle, I can assure you the more recent J'adore Intense epitomises the new era of J'adore. With the same jasmine burst as the more modern J'adore L'Or, but with an even more intense, richer hit of gourmand vanilla and creamy sandalwood, J'adore Intense is the more luxurious, gold-clad sister to L'Or that comes into herself only after nightfall. It's total nectar.
3. Escentric Molecules M+ Champaca
Escentric Molecules
M+ Champaca
Key notes: Iso E Super, vanilla, musk, champaca
I have already mentioned the defining presence of Molecule 01, and I can assure you the nose-tickling, clean aroma of Iso E Super won't be going away any time soon. In fact, Molecule 01 has been on every retailer's bestseller list for as long as I can remember. But the fragrance-lovers of 2026 are looking for the next best, lesser-known thing, and M+ Champaca is it. Taking that original Iso E Super base, the M+ collection introduces a small handful of other notes to create something entirely new. M+ Champaca, for example, is a sparkling, warming hit of sun-drenched florals ribboned with the iconic cool-girl, transparent silkiness of Iso E Super. It's the Molecule 01 alternative for those who want people to notice how great they smell.
It would be a waste of energy for me to justify why Coco Mademoiselle is on this list. I have been publishing my "popular perfume" predictions for at least five years now, and Coco M has never not featured. It is, after all, perhaps the most iconic and, frankly, beautiful perfume creation of my lifetime—and its punchy, bright, playful burst of sexiness will never diminish in popularity. And while Coco Mademoiselle has long been one of the world's most popular and best-selling perfumes, in a time when everyone is looking for longevity and scents that ooze messy-girl chicness, I predict 2026 will be one of its biggest years yet. After all, Coco Mademoiselle is the fun girl you always want to have around.
5. Le Labo Violette 30
Le Labo
Violette 30 Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Violet flower, white tea, cedarwood, guaiacwood
After years of powerful, punchy, ballsy perfumes leading the way, as we head into spring, we're already seeing more subdued perfume tastes reign supreme in 2026. Main character perfumes are starting to become a little garish, and many of us are turning our heads towards quieter, subtler, soft power perfumes instead. Le Labo is a brand I have long associated with this sort of quiet brilliance, and Violette 30 is a case in point. The soft, powdery, delicate aroma of violet cloaks the skin in a veil of femininity, while the more quenching elements of white tea and cedarwood keep things cool and slightly dishevelled in a way that only Le Labo can master.
In a sea of classics, I am always on the lookout for the under-the-radar perfume that cool girls will flock to. That scent was, once upon a time, Le Labo Santal 33. We have also seen this play out with Molecule 01, Diptyque Orphéon and Byredo's Gypsy Water. They're the sort of perfumes that remain cool for eternity, but see most success when lesser known. For 2026 and beyond, that scent will be Essential Parfums Bois Impérial.
Having only just launched in the UK (despite years of global success), Essential Parfums tasks some of the world's greatest perfumers with creating perfumes free from strict briefs, and Quentin Bisch (the man behind the likes of Amouage Guidance, the aforementioned Destin de Balmain and Parfums de Marly Delina) created this. Bois Impérial is the woody, yet lightweight and sparkling sort of scent that cool-girls flock to—it oozes that effortless sort of chicness that I could only dream of.
And while we're on the topic of cool-girl scents, I need to mention the DedCool Xtra Milk movement that has been bubbling away over the past year. To me, Xtra Milk is the perfume that wearers of Glossier You circa 2018 were opting for in 2025—it possesses all of the same skin-like qualities but with a hard, creamy sweetness. In 2026, however, DedCool introduces Mineral Milk—the edgier, saltier, more masc-leaning alternative. It has, in truth, not left my neck since I first got my hands on a bottle a few weeks ago. It has the same skin-like, creamy blueprint, but with a sea-salted, driftwood element that is far from soft and gentle.
If you have ever read a single fragrance article I have written, you will likely know my adoration and love for Acqua di Parma Colonia knows no bounds. It started in my teens, when I discovered that Audrey Hepburn was rumoured to have considered it one of her go-to scents, and from that moment on, I have leaned on its expensive-smelling, citrus splash to lift my spirits. This year, Acqua di Parma marks Colonia's 110 years of existence with the launch of Colonia Il Profumo Millesimato. It is a brighter, stickier, more sun-drenched, more joyful iteration of Colonia. While the original will forever be the fresh splash of luxury I turn to on days when I want to feel my most put-together, Colonia Il Profumo Millesimato is the spritz of hedonistic escapism we're all craving right now.