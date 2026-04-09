I'm a Fragrance Expert—Trust Me, These 11 Perfumes Will Come to Define 2026

From cool mineral spritzes to intense florals, these are shaping up to be the most popular perfumes of the year.

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A collection of popular perfumes along with a picture of Anouk Yve&#039;s decolletté wearing a yellow shirt
(Image credit: @pink_oblivion; @anoukyve)
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After 12 years of writing about and immersing myself in the world of fragrance, it's not far-fetched for me to say that I know a thing or two about what makes the best perfumes, well, the best. There's longevity, sure, and a head-turning blend, of course, but truthfully, the blueprint of a great perfume is grounded in something that can't be defined with words—it's a certain je ne sais quoi that takes a perfume from "nice" to "cult-status".

And this je ne sais quoi is something I have come to get familiar with. In fact, I'm somewhat famed amongst my peers for being able to smell a new perfume ahead of launch and know exactly whether or not it's going to be a hit. I can foresee the kind of woman who will wear it, when they will wear it and how they will wear it—even if it's not a perfume that necessarily resonates with me. For example, I might not naturally gravitate towards sweet, fruity fragrances, but I can still say with absolute certainty that Parfums de Marly Delina has that je ne sais quoi to make it a modern classic. As does Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540. As does Merit's Retrospect. YSL Libre is another. Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 has it, too. And Diptyque's Orphéon, for that matter.

My point is that I have made it my mission throughout my career as a fragrance-specialist beauty editor to pick out the perfumes that really matter—the perfumes that will come to define a period.

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So, over the past three months or so, I have spent many hours speaking with retailers, perfumers, editors and, of course, perfume wearers. I have lost days to scrolling through bestseller lists. I have studied information (often under strict embargoes) on upcoming launches, major beauty moments and insights into what brands might be cooking up. I have interviewed perfumers and dissected every perfume that has come my way, from floral scents to fresh citrus spritzes—all in a bid to compile a tight edit of what I predict will be the year's most defining scents. Including both classic fashion-house fragrances and the new launches I think will stick around, these will be 2026's most popular perfumes—you can hold me to it.

Most Popular Perfumes 2026

1. Balmain Destin de Balmain

2. Dior J'adore Intense

3. Escentric Molecules M+ Champaca

4. Chanel Coco Mademoiselle

5. Le Labo Violette 30

6. Essential Parfums Bois Impérial

7. DedCool Mineral Milk

8. Acqua di Parma Colonia Il Profumo Millesimato

9. Prada Les Infusions de Santal Chai