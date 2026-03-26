I Spent 2 Hours Scouring the Amazon Big Spring Sale so You Don’t Have to—20 Beauty Finds You Shouldn’t Miss

Don't wait! I don't expect them to be available for long.

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If Amazon Prime Day stresses you out, well, same. It's arguably the retailer's biggest event of the year (so beloved that there's actually two Prime Days now, one in July and one in October), but it's not uncommon to find yourself with decision paralysis once the markdowns start flying. If this sounds like you, then I have fantastic news: Amazon is offering a more low-key sale right now, dubbed the Big Spring Sale. Same impressive deals, slightly less consumer chaos. From March 25 to 31, you can score discounts on your favorite fashion, home, and beauty staples or finally snag the hero you've been contemplating for months.

Still, navigating the vast sea of deals might seem like a daunting task. Not to fret, for I've done all the legwork in the beauty department (I can call it work, so I'm down to take on the time-consuming challenge). Below, find the 20 can't-miss items I wholly recommend taking advantage of, especially if a summer glow is on the forefront of your mind. Ready, set…

The 20 Best Beauty Products to Buy During Amazon's Big Spring Sale