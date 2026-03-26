I Spent 2 Hours Scouring the Amazon Big Spring Sale so You Don’t Have to—20 Beauty Finds You Shouldn’t Miss

If Amazon Prime Day stresses you out, well, same. It's arguably the retailer's biggest event of the year (so beloved that there's actually two Prime Days now, one in July and one in October), but it's not uncommon to find yourself with decision paralysis once the markdowns start flying. If this sounds like you, then I have fantastic news: Amazon is offering a more low-key sale right now, dubbed the Big Spring Sale. Same impressive deals, slightly less consumer chaos. From March 25 to 31, you can score discounts on your favorite fashion, home, and beauty staples or finally snag the hero you've been contemplating for months.
Still, navigating the vast sea of deals might seem like a daunting task. Not to fret, for I've done all the legwork in the beauty department (I can call it work, so I'm down to take on the time-consuming challenge). Below, find the 20 can't-miss items I wholly recommend taking advantage of, especially if a summer glow is on the forefront of your mind. Ready, set…
The 20 Best Beauty Products to Buy During Amazon's Big Spring Sale
As far as on-sale beauty tools go, this 6-in-1 device from Medicube is a surefire sellout risk. Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are genuine fans, if that tells you anything about its skin-smoothing power.
Obagi Medical
NU-CIL Eyebrow Boosting Serum
A fellow beauty editor showed me her before-and-after results from using this brow serum, and all I can say is wow. I added it to my cart without a second thought.
Hero Cosmetics
Mighty Patch Original
I genuinely fear running out of these pimple patches, so I'll always pick up a box when they go on sale.
BIODANCE
Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask
Beauty of Joseon
Revive Firming Moisturizer
Lots of K-beauty staples on sale! I'm personally obsessed with this retinol-infused moisturizer from Beauty of Joseon. The gel-cream texture is just the right amount of rich, and the gentle fermented retinol keeps my skin clear without irritation.
I'm not blonde, but I've been wanting my hands on this hair oil ever since I heard it was used on the set of FX's Love Story. Any hair color can use it, but the clear formula means it won't ever stain platinum or silver strands.
DAE
Cactus Fruit 3-In-1 Styling Cream
A must-have for slick-backs. The juicy, fruity scent just screams "summer" to me.
VEGAMOUR
Gro Hair Serum - 3 Pack
Okay, trust me on this, Vegamour's hair growth serum seriously works. You do have to use it consistently, though, for about three months before you start to see new baby hairs, so this pack of three is such a smart investment.
Embryolisse
Lait-Crème Concentré
I (plus makeup artists) will never stop gushing over Lait-Crème! It's A+ for getting rid of patchy, flaky regions pre-foundation. Use the spoolie trick, which you can find all over TikTok.
Coco & Eve
Self Tanner Foam Kit (Medium)
I don't always self-tan, but when I do, I use Coco & Eve's mousse. It's the only formula that makes me look truly sun-kissed without too much of an orange tint.
Magic Molecule
Hypochlorous Acid Spray
This has become my emotional support skincare product. I spray it multiple times a day, and I can only imagine how helpful it'll be once the summer sweat starts really ramping up.
CYKLAR
Sensorial Body Wash - Bergamot Bond
Listen, I absolutely flew through Cyklar's Sacred Santal body wash. I'm due for a refill (it's also on sale), but I'm curious about trying this bergamot scented number instead. I'll report back!