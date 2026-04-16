I'm a Beauty Editor—If I Had to Edit My Skin Routine to 3 Products, It’d Be This, This, and This

As someone whose WFH desk could rival Sephora, I'm constantly fielding the following question: What's your all-time favorite skincare product? It always takes me a beat to respond—mainly because it feels like picking a favorite child, but also because the answer changes depending on the day. On some occasions (specifically during winter), buttery moisturizers and body exfoliators become my zero-hesitation MVPs. On others, dark spot correctors and acne treatments are my ride-or-dies. Oh, the joys of having combination skin!
But let's say I had to crown my top winner no matter the season, skin concern, or stage of my life. Would I be able to choose? Sort of. I can't select just one (sorry!) but I did whittle down my favorites to three standout recs—not including sunscreen, for the record, which would have been my fourth (don't come for me!). Below, discover my holy grails.
1. Lyma Laser Pro
Lyma Life
Lyma Laser Pro
Yes, I see the price tag. Yes, I know this is technically a skincare tool—not a topical formula. And, yes, I still recommend it with every fiber of my being. The Lyma Laser transformed my skin, period. (There's a reason celebrities, including Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Jessica Simpson, organically sing its praises!) When I first tested it over a year ago, I was struggling with inflammation, dullness, and dark spots that just loved living on my chin and jawline. A couple months later, I had the clearest, smoothest skin of my life. When you understand the Lyma Laser's ability to reduce inflammation, enhance collagen production, and fade hyperpigmentation, you'll know this isn't a coincidence.
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I wrote an entire article discussing how it works, which you can find here, but as a little refresher, the device relies on low-level, near-infrared light to stimulate collagen and cell renewal deep within the skin. It actually triggers a genetic switch inside each skin cell that encourages it to create collagen and elastin at a faster rate, as well as enhance blood flow which, in turn, helps with other aspects of skin healing (dark spots, rosacea, overall dullness, etc). The best part? It does so without "wounding" the skin, like other lasers, to kickstart this healing process. You actually don't feel a thing as you glide it across your skin.
Now, I'll caveat by saying that you do need to use the Lyma Laser every single day to see results, even if you snag the Pro version (which has the power of three Lyma Lasers in one). You can't expect it to work its science-backed magic if you don't use it consistently. I personally used the Pro every day for six months leading up to my wedding and, as I alluded to above, had the smoothest, most even-toned skin of my life. I admittedly fell out of the habit for a bit during the holiday season and finally decided to recommit after a string of breakouts in late January. Now? My skin has that pre-wedding glow once again—and I fully credit Lyma.
2. Mother Science Retinol Synergist
Mother Science
Retinol Synergist
I've tried my fair share of retinol serums, and yet I always come back to this potent yet nonirritating formula. With 0.3% encapsulated retinol and malassezin—a powerful antioxidant found to be 10 times more powerful than vitamin C at targeting dark spots, which is a main concern of mine—it keeps my skin clear, taut, and healthy.
It's one of those retinol serums you can use daily without worrying about wreaking havoc on your skin barrier, as it contains a soothing ingredient called trehalose that helps retain moisture plus a lipid blend for extra skin-plumping. I'm someone who benefits from a daily, low-concentration retinol (my combination skin thrives with constant cell turnover), and this never fails to leave me looking glowy. I've gone through three bottles and counting! I suggest getting yours while it's on sale for Sephora's Savings Event.
3. U Beauty The Super Hydrator
U Beauty
The Super Hydrator
Last but not least, we have U Beauty's Super Hydrator, a moisturizer I could genuinely see myself using for the rest of my life. (It's also on sale at Sephora right now, FYI!) It's intensely hydrating thanks to the brand's proprietary Hydra-Siren Capsules, which transport water into the deep layers of skin, yet the texture itself is lightweight enough to use during the warmer months without feeling too oily.
It's definitely a luxury skincare investment, but it's one that's so unbelievably worth it IMO. (Trust, I don't make spendy recommendations lightly. When a skincare product has a steep price point, I'm extra diligent about testing to ensure it measures up.) I've even foisted this formula onto multiple friends, and now, it's the only moisturizer they'll use. You've been warned!
More (On-Sale!) Skincare Products I Love
Beauty of Joseon
Dayscreen 2-In-1 SPF 30 Moisturizer
Told you SPF would make the list! Korean sunscreens are truly elite, and I adore this new launch from Beauty of Joseon. Silky and hydrating, it feels more like a moisturizer than a sunscreen.
olehenriksen
Peach Glaze 2% Niacinamide Cleanser
I've been using this cleanser every single morning for the past few weeks, and I can't believe how soft my skin feels post-wash.
Sofie Pavitt Face
Mandelic Clearing Serum
I've flown through too many of these bottles to count. If you haven't yet tried celebrity aesthetician Sofie Pavitt's line, I suggest starting with this texture-smoothing formula.
Glow Recipe
Prickly Pear Peptide Mucin
Take it from me, this vegan, snail-free mucin is a one-way ticket to glass skin.
Sulwhasoo
Essential Revitalizing Water
You won't realize how badly you needed a toning essence until you give this perfect one a try.
Tower 28
SOS Daily Hypochlorous Acid Spray
A hypochlorous acid spray will always be part of my routine. I keep one in my bag at all times when the weather warms up.
Rhode
Glazing Mist
Rhode's Glazing Mist is also such a treat for angry, perpetually dehydrated skin.