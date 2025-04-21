This Is the OPI Nail Colour on Every Minimalist Bride-To-Be's Pinterest Board

There are few beauty decisions as subtly powerful as your choice of wedding day nails. It may not command the same attention as the dress or your wedding hairstyle, but it’s the final touches that pull your entire look together. And right now, there’s one polish quietly becoming a signature of modern brides everywhere: OPI’s Baby Take A Vow Nail Polish (£16).

I first came across the OPI nail colour when I was helping my friend choose her wedding day nail colour, and it's the ideal alternative to the well-loved Bubble Bath and Funny Bunny nail colours. What makes Baby Take A Vow stand out as a wedding nail colour, apart from its apt name, is that it hits the elusive sweet spot between neutral and pink. It’s sheer enough to let your natural nail peek through (read: low-maintenance vibes), but with just a whisper of rosy warmth to look polished, clean and romantic in your wedding photographs. Think “your nails but better,” with a delicate finish that flatters every skin tone. Genuinely—it’s bridal nail perfection that is both timeless and elegant.

OPI Baby, Take a Vow Nail Polish £16 SHOP NOW

What makes it particularly special is how it adapts. One coat acts like a tinted moisturiser for your nails, while two coats provides a slightly more milky finish. You can continue layering up for more opacity, but I think two or three coats is the sweet spot. And while we love a wedding-day beauty indulgence, at £15 this is a nail polish that won't send you out of your wedding budget.

Plus, like many of OPI's nail colours, you can usually find the gel version in salons, so you can enjoy it for even longer. That said, I find OPI's nail polishes last really well (especially when finished with the OPI Infinite Shine Top Coat). It wears well, layers beautifully and even makes a great base if you fancy some subtle wedding day nail art such as a delicate French tip.

So, if you’re a bride-to-be, consider this your sign. Your something new might just be a bottle of nail polish.

