This Is the OPI Nail Colour on Every Minimalist Bride-To-Be's Pinterest Board
It is, without question, the best bridal nail polish around.
There are few beauty decisions as subtly powerful as your choice of wedding day nails. It may not command the same attention as the dress or your wedding hairstyle, but it’s the final touches that pull your entire look together. And right now, there’s one polish quietly becoming a signature of modern brides everywhere: OPI’s Baby Take A Vow Nail Polish (£16).
I first came across the OPI nail colour when I was helping my friend choose her wedding day nail colour, and it's the ideal alternative to the well-loved Bubble Bath and Funny Bunny nail colours. What makes Baby Take A Vow stand out as a wedding nail colour, apart from its apt name, is that it hits the elusive sweet spot between neutral and pink. It’s sheer enough to let your natural nail peek through (read: low-maintenance vibes), but with just a whisper of rosy warmth to look polished, clean and romantic in your wedding photographs. Think “your nails but better,” with a delicate finish that flatters every skin tone. Genuinely—it’s bridal nail perfection that is both timeless and elegant.
What makes it particularly special is how it adapts. One coat acts like a tinted moisturiser for your nails, while two coats provides a slightly more milky finish. You can continue layering up for more opacity, but I think two or three coats is the sweet spot. And while we love a wedding-day beauty indulgence, at £15 this is a nail polish that won't send you out of your wedding budget.
Plus, like many of OPI's nail colours, you can usually find the gel version in salons, so you can enjoy it for even longer. That said, I find OPI's nail polishes last really well (especially when finished with the OPI Infinite Shine Top Coat). It wears well, layers beautifully and even makes a great base if you fancy some subtle wedding day nail art such as a delicate French tip.
So, if you’re a bride-to-be, consider this your sign. Your something new might just be a bottle of nail polish.
Shop OPI Baby, Take A Vow
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.
-
I'm an Expert in Nail Trends—These Are the 6 Nail Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing This Spring
Fresh mani inspo.
By Jazzria Harris
-
I'm Calling It: This Chic OPI Shade Will Be the Biggest Nail Polish Color of the Season
Neutral nail lovers, rejoice!
By Grace Lindsay
-
I Know Expensive-Looking Nails When I See Them, and I'm Swooning Over This "Candy Floss" Mani
I couldn't have screenshotted it any faster.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Sydney Sweeney Just Cosigned Chocolate Croc Nails (Plus a Matching Corset) for Spring
I'm officially copying it all season.
By Jamie Schneider
-
I'm Bored of Demure Manicures, so I Tried the Ornate Spring Nail Trend That's All Over Pinterest
I can't get enough.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
The "Baby French" Is Officially Spring's Most Elegant Nail Trend—Hailey Bieber Agrees
Go ahead and book that first spring nail appointment.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Thought Easter Nails Were Tacky Until I Saw These 9 Elevated, Effortlessly Chic Designs
You’ll want to bring these pics to your next nail appointment.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
Selena Gomez's Date-Night Nail Polish of Choice? This Nostalgic $13 Shade of Cherry
I'm buying a fresh bottle.
By Kaitlyn McLintock