If there’s one thing the nail colour aficionados agree on right now, it’s that nail colour is no longer a one-shade affair. Gone are the days of choosing between sheer neutral nails or a high-shine red manicure. Instead, it's all about the pairing, specifically OPI layering combinations. Whether you’re scrolling through your FYP or spotting a chic manicure on your commute, chances are you’ve clocked that milky pink-meets-white Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath combo. These two iconic OPI nail colours are great worn alone, but are even better paired together. They're a timeless nail trend that will never not look chic.

From barely-there bridal blends to subtle but classy French gradients, these colour pairings are redefining what a neutral nail really means. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the most flattering, editor and celebrity manicurist-approved OPI layering combinations that are easy to recreate at home or in the salon. They're guaranteed to elevate your next mani—you’ll want to screenshot them all.

7 OPI Nail Colour Layering Combinations to Try

1. OPI Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath

This is perhaps the most iconic OPI layering combination out there. A layer of Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath creates a soapy, milky pink sheer manicure that will forever be timeless. If you want a milky nail finish, try two coats of Funny Bunny and one coat of Bubble Bath. Prefer more pink? Try one coat of Funny Bunny and two coats of Bubble Bath.



"I love to use OPI Funny Bunny as the first layer for so many of my colour combinations as the wash of white really lifts and brightens the nail plate and is perfect if you want to achieve the ‘milky manicure’ look," says celebrity manicurist Georgia Rae. "I then top it with a wash of a sheer pink or beige, depending on skin tone."



It's the go-to OPI combination for our Who What Wear UK managing editor, Poppy Nash. "Ask anyone who knows me and they’ll confirm that I only ever get two colours on my nails: Funny Bunny or Bubble Bath," she says. "I literally can count on one hand the amount of times in my life I haven’t opted for either of these shades, and my local nail salon automatically knows to have these two ready when I come in for an appointment! However the other day my technician suggested layering the two and I was obsessed with the result! Sometimes Funny Bunny is a bit too creamy and white (I often think it can look a touch funny when I have a deep tan) and Bubble Bath is a bit too sheer, but layered together they are honestly the perfect barely-there nail look," she says. "I normally opt for two layers of Funny Bunny and one layer of Bubble Bath on top"

Shop the Look:

OPI Funny Bunny Nail Polish £16
OPI Bubble Bath Nail Polish £16

2. OPI Bare My Soul and Put It In Neutral

OPI Put It In Neutral and Bare My Soul are a great OPI layering combination if you like your manicures sheer and neutral rather than too pink. On celebrity manicurist Iram Shelton here, you can see how these two colours give a sheer soapy look.

Shop the Look:

OPI Put It in Neutral Nail Polish £16
Bare My Soul Nail Polish £16

3. OPI Funny Bunny, Baby, Take a Vow and Put it in Neutral

Rae's combination of one coat Funny Bunny, one coat Baby Take A Vow and one coat Put It In Neutral might just be the perfect combo for classy nails. "When I’m doing my own manicures I like to apply one super thin layer of Funny Bunny followed by a layer of Love Is In the Bare or Baby, Take A Vow," she says. "On a deeper skin tone I’d layer it with Put It In Neutral, which has a more beige undertone. Both shades allow the sheer white to show through but warm it up slightly so it’s not so stark."

Shop the Look:

4. Snow Day in LA and Baby Take A Vow

One coat of OPI Snow Day paired with Baby, Take A Vow make for a seriously chic sheer milky pink manicure that works on just about every level. The light pink undertone of Baby, Take A Vow looks especially bright with the addition of the frosty layer.

Shop the Look:

OPI Baby, Take a Vow Nail Polish £16
OPI Snow Day in La Nail Polish £10

5. OPI Funny Bunny and Alpine Snow

How breathtaking is this milky French manicure? Shelton created it with Funny Bunny and paired it with Alpine Snow for the French tips. The pairing of two white-toned polishes makes for one of the freshest OPI nail combinations you can get.

Shop the Look:

OPI Funny Bunny Nail Polish £16
OPI Alpine Snow Nail Polish £16

6. OPI Funny Bunny and Put It In Neutral

OPI Funny Bunny and Put It In Neutral makes for a great layered manicure finish with a neutral finish. But I particularly love this natural-looking mani with Funny Bunny at the base of the nails and Put It In Neutral over the rest of the nail. It's like no-makeup makeup for your mani. Additionally, Bubble Bath and Put It In Neutral is another of Rae's favourite OPI combinations. "If you want a more subtle 'your nails but better', look one thin layer of Bubble Bath followed by one thin layer of Put It In Neutral is universally flattering," she says.

Shop the Look:

OPI Funny Bunny Nail Polish £16
OPI Put It in Neutral Nail Polish £16

7. OPI Passion and Funny Bunny

If you're a classicist and love a timeless, pink-toned French manicure, then you have to try this combo seen on Hailey Bieber. Celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt used OPI Passion for the base and Funny Bunny on the tips.

Shop the Look:

OPI Passion Nail Polish £16
OPI Funny Bunny Nail Polish £16