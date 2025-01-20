This Is Considered the Crème de la Crème of Manicures—Since Trying It, I've Never Looked Back

If you are at all into scrolling for manicure inspiration online, chances are you will have come across Bio Sculpture nails. In recent years, manicurists on social media have unknowingly influenced some of the biggest nail trends around by sharing their Bio Sculpture creations. Having worked in the beauty industry for over a decade, I can hand on heart say that Bio Sculpture has proved not just one of the most influential nail brands of recent times, but one of the most influential beauty brands full stop.

Considering that being in the loop on the most influential nail looks is a big part of my job, the fact that around 80% of my Saved folder is comprised of Bio Sculpture manicures speaks volumes. From nail art designs and French manicures to all-over colour in the chicest of nail colours and even glossy pedicures, Bio Sculpture features in almost all of my most saved nail looks.

And while I have long known of Bio Sculpture's existence, it wasn't until last year that I really started to get invested. You see, despite the fact some of Instagram's most adored nail artists have help put Bio Sculpture firmly on the map (the likes of Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools), Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) and Claire Stark (@clairestarkmanicurist) are all trained in Bio Sculpture), Bio Sculpture gel manicures aren't as widely available as others, like CND Shellac and The Gel Bottle. But as more and more of my peers started waxing lyrical about Bio Sculpture and the high quality, luxurious finishes of the manicures, I figured it was time to try one.

Since trying my first Bio Sculpture manicure last year, I have never looked backed. The quality of the finish, the longevity of my gels, the health of my nails and the chicness of the shades (I particularly love the brand's winter nail colours) have kept me returning time and time again. Here's what to know and the reasons why Bio Sculpture nails are considered the best around amongst beauty editors and experts...

What Is Bio Sculpture?

In short, Bio Sculpture is simply a gel manicure brand that trains manicurists in its own systems, using the brand's polishes and treatments—but there are some major differences between a Bio Sculpture manicure and others that you might be used to, which we will get into shortly.

You might be surprised to learn that Bio Sculpture is actually the original gel nail system, having been established in 1988. According to the brand's website, it offers "premium nail care systems" that prioritise "nail health and longevity." And, true to its promises, this is essentially what Bio Sculpture has become famed for—seriously luxurious manicures that have a long-lasting finish and are deemed healthier for your natural nails.

But what is it that gives Bio Sculpture its widely-accepted status as the most luxurious manicure out there? It's all down to its tailored approach.

Is Bio Sculpture Better for Your Nails?

As just mentioned, Bio Sculpture is marketed as a gel brand that is more caring for your natural nail health. How does it achieve this? It's all down to the formulas used. During my last Bio Sculpture nail appointment, I quizzed my manicurist, Johanna, on what it is that makes the brand's gel polishes better for your nails.

"The Bio Sculpture system assesses the nail health and tailors the manicure to the individual," she told me. "The ethos behind the brand is to always take care of the natural nail to ensure there is no damage. This is at the forefront of every stage of the manicure, including prep, application and removal. One of the key points of differences is that Bio Sculpture has many different bases that are chosen based on nail type. Other brands are a one-size-fits-all. There is a base for flexible nails, hard nails, damaged nails and so on."

In some cases, depending on the initial nail assessment, your Bio Sculpture manicure might also include certain treatments to boost the condition and health of your nails. Not only does this tailored approach look after the health of your nails, but it also helps in delivering maximum longevity. "The average lifespan of a Bio Sculpture manicure is 3-4 weeks," added Johanna.

Where Can You Get a Bio Sculpture Manicure?

Something to note about Bio Sculpture is that part of its luxurious appeal lies in its exclusivity. You might notice that Bio Sculpture isn't as readily available in salons as some other gel nail brands. The reason for this? It's all down to the way in which the brand protects its quality assurance. Bio Sculpture's gel system can only be purchased by manicurists who have undergone the brand's training process. In practice, this means that a salon owner shouldn't be allowed to buy Bio Sculpture's system and allow its employees to carry out Bio Sculpture manicures unless the manicurist has personally been trained by the brand. It might seem like overkill, but it is because of this that you can guarantee a bespoke, luxury manicure every single time.

To find a salon that offers Bio Sculpture manicures or a mobile Bio Sculpture technician, you can use the brand's online finder, which shows verified locations and technicians.

A Beauty Director's Review of Bio Sculpture Nails

While I have had countless Bio Sculpture manicures over the past year, to really get under the skin of what makes them the best around, for my last appointment, I paid critical attention to what was going on in the process. And with a year's worth of experience under my belt, I now feel like I am fully equipped to provide you with a totally honest review. So, here it goes...

The Process

The entire process of a Bio Sculpture manicure (without removal) takes around one hour.

Assessment: In terms of the actual process of getting a Bio Sculpture gel manicure, things don't appear too different to that of any other gel manicure. The main point of difference at the start is that the technician really takes a good look at your nails first. It is not uncommon for them to give you some helpful nail health tips at this stage, too. Once the manicurist has assessed your nails, they will get into the prep.

Prep: In my opinion, Bio Sculpture nail prep is the best around. Although I sometimes find a manicurist elsewhere who appears to be exceptional at cuticle work, every Bio Sculpture manicurist I have ever seen has preened my cuticles to perfection. Something to note on prep is that, more recently, Bio Sculpture has introduced the option for its manicurists to use an e-file, while previously manual hand prep was the official method. Whether or not your Bio Sculpture manicurist uses an e-file will be at their own desire, but it's worth knowing that it's totally normal to receive manual prep instead. In my experience, the results are no different—it's just down to whatever method your manicurist prefers.

Once the prep is done, the base coat that is best suited to your nail type and condition will be selected, applied and cured under an LED light.

Colour application: Then it is time to apply the colour. Something to be very aware of here is that, in my experience, Bio Sculpture offers the single best gel polish shade selection on the market. There are over 390 shades to choose from, although of course, it's unlikely your chosen manicurist or salon is carrying them all. That being said, I have always felt spoilt for choice—which isn't something I can say for other gel brands. In fact, I'm quite renowned for asking my manicurists to mix colours for me, but with Bio Sculpture there is always at least a handful shades I consider perfect. The brand is particularly well loved for its strong selection of neutral, milky hues, its red polishes and its deep winter nail colours (like the dark plum shade I went for above—Erica).

The manicurist will typically apply two or three coats of colour, depending on your desired finish, curing each coat in turn. It is also not uncommon for the manicurist to cure your thumbs separately—this is just to ensure the polish cures properly with maximum LED exposure.

Top coat: Just like any other gel manicure, a glossy top coat is applied and cured to finish up and set your manicure in place.

Finishing touches: Once the nails are finished, the manicurist will typically wipe over the nail to remove any tackiness left over from the top coat, and apply a cuticle oil. It is also not uncommon for Bio Sculpture manicure to finish off with an application of hand cream with a short massage—although the addition of this step varies between different manicurists. To finish off the luxury experience, I have encountered several Bio Sculpture manicurists (typically the ones who charge a premium price) who like to incorporate super-luxurious skincare products into the finishing touches of their process.

Removal: After around 3-4 weeks, once the manicure is ready to be removed, your Bio Sculpture gels can be removed in the same way as any other gel manicure would be. The top layers of colour are filed right down, nails are wrapped in acetone-soaked cotton pads and the remaining gel is gently lifted or scraped off.

Pros

A tailored manicure that leaves nails healthier than other gel alternatives.

A huge range of trend-forward nail colours.

Precise prep work.

Long wear time of 3-4 weeks.

Easy removal.

Cons

Bio Sculpture manicures tend to cost more than some other gel manicures due to the tailored approach and more limited availability.

Fewer salons offer Bio Sculpture manicures, so you should refer to the online finder if you would like to book in.

My Verdict

Over the past year, I have probably had around nine Bio Sculpture manicures, each of which as been equally as exceptional as the last. As mentioned, the cuticle prep is always immaculate, and I am yet to find a gel brand in the UK that offers a range of shades that meet my impossibly high standards quite as well as Bio Sculpture does.

In terms of nail health, since having Bio Sculpture manicures, my nails seem to have been growing longer and stronger than ever. I find that the gel doesn't lift or chip anywhere near as easily as other brands' do—in fact I have only ever had one Bio Sculpture manicure lift, and it was only because I had worn it for a shocking six weeks. For the most part, they simply grow out until you decide to remove them.

Yes, they are a little more expensive than other manicures. While I have seen some salons offering Bio Sculpture manicures for as little as £40, for the most part, the prices are higher than if you were to opt for a different polish brand in the same salon. I have also seen some of the brand's more famed manicurists charge hundreds of pounds for an appointment—although, speaking personally, I do think you get your money's worth out of these appointments.

More than anything, the reason I love Bio Sculpture manicures so much is because they just make me feel better. If I'm ever in a rush and in need of a manicure on a tight turnaround, I will often book into a local salon for a standard gel appointment, and I can safely say that they very rarely compare to that of Bio Sculpture—the prep work is rarely as good, the shade selection is never quite right and the longevity simply doesn't compare. Frankly, I never feel chicer than when I'm wearing Bio Sculpture on my nails—and that feeling, for me, is what's most important.

Shop Bio Sculpture Nail Polishes

As I've mentioned countless times, one of the biggest selling points for Bio Sculpture is the brand's extensive shade offering. And if you can't access a Bio Sculpture manicure or want to experiment with the brand's colours before committing to a gel manicure, I come bearing good news—you can buy normal Bio Sculpture nail polishes in the same shades as the gels. Bio Sculpture Gemini Nail Polishes are available in all of the most iconic gel shades, and I've included some of my personal favourites below.

Bio Sculpture Gemini Nail Polish in Sunset Boulevard £12 SHOP NOW

Bio Sculpture Gemini Nail Polish in French Créme £12 SHOP NOW

Bio Sculpture Gemini Nail Polish in Liquorice £12 SHOP NOW

Bio Sculpture Gemini Nail Polish in French White £12 SHOP NOW

Bio Sculpture Gemini Nail Polish in Pillar Box Red £12 SHOP NOW