Selena Gomez Is Dripping in Jewels at the Oscars—Her "Peach Champagne" Mani Looks Just as Expensive
ICYMI, Selena Gomez wore a spectacular custom Ralph Lauren dress to the 2025 Oscars, a look that was embellished with over 16,000 glass droplets and hand-sewn Rosemont crystals. As if that weren't enough sparkle, the Emilia Pérez star accessorized with diamond earrings, rings, and a stunning choker necklace. She is, quite literally, dripping in jewels—and it's clear her longtime manicurist Tom Bachik took note. Scroll ahead for all the details on Gomez's luxe "peach champagne" mani. Do we smell a spring nail trend on the horizon?
"Peach champagne" is exactly how it sounds—a soft, warm pink with a slight shimmer. The hue beautifully complements the blush tones in Gomez's gown, and it's the perfect choice for those craving a pop of color while still maintaining the elegance of a nude. In fact, some might call peach an "almost neutral" polish thanks to its versatility.
Bachik started with a thin coat of CND's Shellac polish in Rule Breaker—a soft coral—before layering on Silk Thread, a taupe shade with a kiss of pink shimmer. The result? "A peachy-pink golden iridescent sparkle to play off the gems and texture in her Ralph Lauren gown," Bachik says in a press release. Both shades come from CND's Quiet Luxury Spring 2025 Collection, which is very fitting given Gomez's expensive-looking tips. I'd say they look just as rich as her shimmering crystal gown—but hey, that's probably my beauty-editor bias.
Shop Gomez's Exact Shades
More Peach Polishes We Love
