Selena Gomez Is Dripping in Jewels at the Oscars—Her "Peach Champagne" Mani Looks Just as Expensive

Jamie Schneider
By
published
in News

Selena Gomez Oscars beauty look

(Image credit: @hungvanngo)

ICYMI, Selena Gomez wore a spectacular custom Ralph Lauren dress to the 2025 Oscars, a look that was embellished with over 16,000 glass droplets and hand-sewn Rosemont crystals. As if that weren't enough sparkle, the Emilia Pérez star accessorized with diamond earrings, rings, and a stunning choker necklace. She is, quite literally, dripping in jewels—and it's clear her longtime manicurist Tom Bachik took note. Scroll ahead for all the details on Gomez's luxe "peach champagne" mani. Do we smell a spring nail trend on the horizon?

Selena Gomez Oscars beauty look

(Image credit: @tombachik)

"Peach champagne" is exactly how it sounds—a soft, warm pink with a slight shimmer. The hue beautifully complements the blush tones in Gomez's gown, and it's the perfect choice for those craving a pop of color while still maintaining the elegance of a nude. In fact, some might call peach an "almost neutral" polish thanks to its versatility.

Bachik started with a thin coat of CND's Shellac polish in Rule Breaker—a soft coral—before layering on Silk Thread, a taupe shade with a kiss of pink shimmer. The result? "A peachy-pink golden iridescent sparkle to play off the gems and texture in her Ralph Lauren gown," Bachik says in a press release. Both shades come from CND's Quiet Luxury Spring 2025 Collection, which is very fitting given Gomez's expensive-looking tips. I'd say they look just as rich as her shimmering crystal gown—but hey, that's probably my beauty-editor bias.

Shop Gomez's Exact Shades

Cnd - Rule Breaker Shellac (0.25 Oz)
CND
Shellac Gel Polish in Rule Breaker

Cnd - Shellac Silk Thread (0.25 Oz)
CND
Shellac Gel Polish in Silk Thread

More Peach Polishes We Love

Pinks Nail Polish - Peach Side Babe
Essie
Nail Polish in Peach Side Babe

Opi Nail Lacquer Data Peach | Sheer Bright Orange Pearl Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Me, Myself Collection
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Data Peach

Le Vernis
Chanel
Le Vernis in Premiére Dame

Sundays - Nail Polish - No. 09
Sundays
Nail Polish in No. 09

Gucci Vernis à Ongles Glossy Nail Polish
Gucci
Gucci Vernis à Ongles Glossy Nail Polish in Peggy Sunburn

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸