I Already Know the "Glow French" Will Be Spring's Most Requested Manicure

With spring just on the horizon, I'm ready to welcome in some spring-appropriate nail trends. I'm already saving inspiration of colourful French manicures and light nail colours as we begin to wave goodbye to January. While I love the dark and moody nail colours we've embraced this winter (hello, brown nails), I'm ready to embrace something a little more optimistic and fun. And I've already found the next big manicure trend that's set to dominate salons for spring. Enter: the "Glow French" manicure.

What is the Glow French Nail Trend?

Coined by celebrity nail tech, Harriet Westmoreland, this French-tip manicure design swaps a neutral pink base for a jelly-like sheer nail polish or peach base, which instantly makes your nails look vibrant and healthy. Think of it like a cream blush for your nails. It's the perfect twist on your usual French mani, making it a fun yet chic choice for the spring months ahead.

"[It] gives a healthy glow to the nail plate and skin whilst elongating the nail bed," says Westmoreland on her Instagram post. " Apply a warm pink as the base and a pure white paint for the tip! Pair with an almond or soft square for a chic finish."

If you're ready to embrace the glow French, scroll ahead for the chicest inspo I've found.

Glow French Manicure Ideas

1. Pink Glow

Short pink glow French manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Tapping into this trend couldn't be easier. Simply swap your usual French manicure base for a bright sheer pink and finish with a crisp white French tip.

Dior Nail Glow
Dior
Nail Glow

The perfect wash of healthy colour for a pink glow French mani, which also looks amazing worn alone.

2. Peach Glow

Square peach glow French manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Peach is another chic base colour to try, and I love this ombré French manicure for more subtle look.

Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Poete

Add a touch of clear nail polish to a peach lacquer for a jelly-like effect.

3. Fuschia Glow

Baby pink glow French manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

How stunning is this bright pink base?

Nails Inc Glow and Grow Nail Growth Treatment
Nails Inc
Glow and Grow Nail Growth Treatment

One coat bestows a healthy wash of colour to the nail plate, while two or more coats provides more intensity and gloss.

4. Apricot Glow

Glow French ombre manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

The creamy apricot base, the seamless ombre, the almond nail shape—what's not to love?

Dior Base Vernis
Dior
Base Vernis

Layer up this milky apricot base polish for a subtle glow.

5. Neutral Glow

Sheer pink glow French manicure

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

If you don't want to go too bright, you can always go one or two shades lighter than your usual French manicure base colour for a touch more vibrancy.

Essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish-Sheer Fantasy
Essie
Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Sheer Fantasy

Essie's Sheer Fantasy polish is the prettiest sheer pink which has just a hint of pink saturation to it.

6. Pink Glow

Short square glow French manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Slightly bolder sheer pinks look great paired with a classic French tip. Note the squoval shape here.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Skieuse
Chanel
Le Vernis Nail Colour in Skieuse

Chanel's Le Vernis Nail Colour in Skieuse is one of my most reached for nail shades right now. It's a jelly sheer pink that adds a pretty pop of colour to the nails while remaining subtle.

6. Raspberry Glow

Bright sheer pink glow French manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

I'm obsessed with this raspberry wash of colour the nails.

Manucurist Active Glow Polish in Blueberry
Manucurist
Active Glow Polish in Blueberry

This vibrant-toned sheer polish will give you the exact look.

7. Pale Pink Glow

Short micro French glow manicure

(Image credit: @buffcs)

Even a shade that's one hue brighter than your usual French manicure pink is enough to update your manicure for spring.

Essie Original Nail Art Studio Pink Jelly Gloss in Blush Jelly
Essie
Nail Art Studio Pink Jelly Gloss in Blush Jelly

This blush-toned jelly nail polish provides just a hint of bright pink in a really wearable way, which can be layered more more intensity.

