I Already Know the "Glow French" Will Be Spring's Most Requested Manicure
With spring just on the horizon, I'm ready to welcome in some spring-appropriate nail trends. I'm already saving inspiration of colourful French manicures and light nail colours as we begin to wave goodbye to January. While I love the dark and moody nail colours we've embraced this winter (hello, brown nails), I'm ready to embrace something a little more optimistic and fun. And I've already found the next big manicure trend that's set to dominate salons for spring. Enter: the "Glow French" manicure.
What is the Glow French Nail Trend?
Coined by celebrity nail tech, Harriet Westmoreland, this French-tip manicure design swaps a neutral pink base for a jelly-like sheer nail polish or peach base, which instantly makes your nails look vibrant and healthy. Think of it like a cream blush for your nails. It's the perfect twist on your usual French mani, making it a fun yet chic choice for the spring months ahead.
"[It] gives a healthy glow to the nail plate and skin whilst elongating the nail bed," says Westmoreland on her Instagram post. " Apply a warm pink as the base and a pure white paint for the tip! Pair with an almond or soft square for a chic finish."
If you're ready to embrace the glow French, scroll ahead for the chicest inspo I've found.
Glow French Manicure Ideas
1. Pink Glow
Tapping into this trend couldn't be easier. Simply swap your usual French manicure base for a bright sheer pink and finish with a crisp white French tip.
The perfect wash of healthy colour for a pink glow French mani, which also looks amazing worn alone.
2. Peach Glow
Peach is another chic base colour to try, and I love this ombré French manicure for more subtle look.
Add a touch of clear nail polish to a peach lacquer for a jelly-like effect.
3. Fuschia Glow
How stunning is this bright pink base?
One coat bestows a healthy wash of colour to the nail plate, while two or more coats provides more intensity and gloss.
4. Apricot Glow
The creamy apricot base, the seamless ombre, the almond nail shape—what's not to love?
5. Neutral Glow
If you don't want to go too bright, you can always go one or two shades lighter than your usual French manicure base colour for a touch more vibrancy.
Essie's Sheer Fantasy polish is the prettiest sheer pink which has just a hint of pink saturation to it.
6. Pink Glow
Slightly bolder sheer pinks look great paired with a classic French tip. Note the squoval shape here.
Chanel's Le Vernis Nail Colour in Skieuse is one of my most reached for nail shades right now. It's a jelly sheer pink that adds a pretty pop of colour to the nails while remaining subtle.
6. Raspberry Glow
I'm obsessed with this raspberry wash of colour the nails.
This vibrant-toned sheer polish will give you the exact look.
7. Pale Pink Glow
Even a shade that's one hue brighter than your usual French manicure pink is enough to update your manicure for spring.
This blush-toned jelly nail polish provides just a hint of bright pink in a really wearable way, which can be layered more more intensity.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.
-
Heads Up! These 9 Fashion-Forward Nail Trends Are About to Dominate Your FYP in 2025
You don't want to miss out on these.
By Maya Thomas
-
Calling It: Nail Crowns Will Become the Most Elegant Mani Trend of 2025
The chicest people I know are wearing them.
By Jamie Schneider
-
My Friends Raided My Beauty Collection—Out of Hundreds, They Took These 8 Items
And I took six from them…
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Live in the Midwest—18 Beauty, Wellness, and Home Goods I Use to Winterproof My Routine
No winter scaries for me.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Once I Committed These Manicure Tips to Memory, My Nails *Finally* Started Growing—and Fast
They've never looked better.
By Maya Thomas
-
It's True! Zendaya Soft-Launched Her Engagement Ring (With a Chic Bridal Mani) at the Golden Globes
It's all I can think about rn.
By Jamie Schneider
-
I'm a Pop Culture–Obsessed Beauty Editor—7 Icons Inspiring My 2025 Makeup Aesthetic
From Drew to Aaliyah.
By Marie Lodi
-
Eloise at the Plaza Is the OG Coquette Icon—12 Beauty Staples I'm Convinced She'd Use Today
From a sparkle-infused hair oil to an oversize velvet bow.
By Maya Thomas