Subtle, Elegant and Chic—Strawberry Milk Nails Are About to Make Manicure Minimalists Very Happy
When it comes to 2025 nail trends, it seems that a lot of us are favouring more minimal manicures. From the naked nail trend to glass nails and even the "glow French", there's definitely a demand for these more subtle nail looks, and to be honest, I can totally see why. Not only do they look incredibly chic, but they are also a lot more low maintenance compared to complicated nail art.
It's not just beauty editors who are loving these minimal looks, either. Yep, even celebrities can't get enough of the quiet-luxury aesthetic. In fact, Zendaya recently made a red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes and caused quite a stir with her "strawberry milk" mani (along with that ring).
Zendaya was spotted wearing the "strawberry milk" nail trend at the Golden Globes.
No, I'm not talking about Pret's latest coffee invention. If you haven't heard, strawberry milk nails is the nail trend to know about in 2025. I know what you're thinking, what on earth are strawberry milk nails? I was also a little confused when I first heard about this trending manicure, so I decided to reach out to session nail technician, Ami Streets, to get all the info.
What Are Strawberry Milk Nails?
So, what is this nail trend? "Strawberry milk nails are an iteration of the trending translucent manicures that have become a staple look of the 'clean-girl' aesthetic," says Streets. "A semi-sheer pink polish is used to paint a soft and subtle wash of colour, emulating the appearance and opacity of milk in a super-glossy, high-shine finish."
This trend is great for those of you who prefer a more subtle nail look. Plus, the milky-pink hue compliments all skin tones and nail lengths. "A strawberry milk manicure in a subtle sheer pink looks super chic on any nail length, short or long. The neutral colour looks clean and polished, and works perfectly as an understated shade that complements any look," Streets adds.
Nail artist Harriet Westmoreland recently shared this chic "strawberry milk" mani.
How to Achieve Strawberry Milk Nails
To create this look at home, Streets recommends choosing a polish with a sheer opacity and soft pink tint. "A good, even painting technique is imperative when applying sheer shades in either gel or regular polish," she says. "Two thin coats of a sheer polish colour should give the perfect consistency to achieve the milky mani look."
To make your strawberry milk mani last as long as possible, Streets tells me that prep is key. "Ensure the nail plate surface is clean, shaped and buffed to perfection so that colour application will be smooth." She also recommends applying a base coat and finishing with a top coat for added resilience. "Dehydrated and brittle nails are more prone to breaking or chipping, so keep nails nourished by applying oil-based cuticle products and hand creams daily."
The Best Strawberry Milk Nails Inspiration
This pretty pink hue is perfect for spring and summer.
A completely timeless look.
This glossy finish is everything.
For a super milky finish, mix a sheer pink polish with a subtle white shade.
Just look at that shine.
The nail shape, the colour....manicure goals.
This is giving strawberry milkshake vibes.
Why not match your outfit to your mani?
Products for Strawberry Milk Nails
This milky pink shade will help you achieve the "strawberry milk" look in seconds.
Not only does this sheer pink polish look chic, but the breathable formula helps to protect the health of your nails.
Chanel Ballerina nail polish is an absolute classic.
