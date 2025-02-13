I Spend My Days Looking at Manicures—I'm Never Getting Over These Pearlescent Nail Looks

When it comes to nail trends , we’ve become a nation of manicure magpies. Kick started in 2022 by Hailey Bieber's now iconic glazed manicure , high-shine nails have become an almost classic look, with simple block colours and nail art trends taking a back seat (or at least a short hiatus) in the nail trend hierarchy in favour of light-reflecting finishes.

To prove it, allow me to introduce you to another shimmery nail trend, one which you may have already seen cropping up on your timeline and for you page: pearlescent nails. A look which first gained momentum back in 2023 due to the mermaidcore aesthetic, the mirrored finish is showing no sign of fading. Instead, it's a look that I firmly believe will only get more popular as we move towards spring nail trends—and I should know as a beauty editor who specialises in trending nail looks. So, what exactly are pearlescent nails? Well, allow me to share the details…

What are pearlescent nails?

The ultimate in high-shine manicures, pearlescent nails feature a, you guessed it, pearl inspired finish. Unlike glazed or metallic manicures however, pearlescent nails have a subtle shimmer to them which adds an extra dimension and makes them oh-so enticing to look at.

In terms of shades, while pearlescent nails can mimic their namesake gemstone in literal tones of cream and white, they can also have a more ethereal feel in pink, teal and even lilac finishes. Some pearlescent nail polishes even bring multiple shades together creating a duo-chrome effect as they catch the light for the most magical shimmery mani.

Want to see them for yourself? Keep scrolling to see my favourite pearlescent manicure looks by the world's best nail artists, as well as a breakdown of the best products to recreate them.

The Best Pearlescent Nail Looks to Try

Mother of Pearl

Short, chic and with the perfect amount of pearlescent shimmer, Julia Diogo’s mother of pearl manicure is a work of art.

Pearlescent Tips

For a twist on the classic french manicure, I love these pearly tips.

Subtle Shine

Here, manicurist Mateja uses Manicurist's Active Shine to create a subtle pearly nail look.

Ocean Vibes

Combine pearlescent finishes with ocean-inspired nail art for a fun themed manicure.

Pearlescent Fade

For a softer take on a pearlescent tip, I'm a huge fan of this ombré look.

Pastel Pink

For a pink pearlescent manicure, two coats of Chanel’s Songe D’été is all you need.

Silver Pearls

Looking for bridal nail inspiration? These pearlescent rhinestone nails are the perfect choice.

Embellished Pinky Pearls

Add gemstones to your pearlescent base coat to bring together two of 2025's biggest nail trends.

The Best Products for Pearlescent Nails

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Songe D'Été £29 SHOP NOW This Chanel nail polish is like the brand's iconic Ballerina shade, just with a pearly finish.

Essie Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat in Gilded Galaxy £9 SHOP NOW Essie’s pearl polish contains both pink and teal shimmer for a duo chrome effect.

Nails Inc. World's Your Oyster Babe Iridescent Nail Polish £11 SHOP NOW For an authentic feel, Nails Inc's oyster shade is incredible.

Gelcare Kasumi Pearl £15 SHOP NOW Looking for a unique pearlescent polish? I love Gelcare’s Kasumi pearl, the prettiest blue-green shade for your at-home gel mani.

Manucurist Active Shine Nail Effect £16 SHOP NOW Manucurist's Active Shine provides a sheer coverage to allow your natural nail to show through.