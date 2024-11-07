3D Nail Designs Are Trending—13 Manicures You'll Want to Copy Immediately

There are so many nail trends out there at the moment, from nail art to trending shades such as plum and chocolate brown. However, one trend in particular that I keep seeing on social media is 3D nail designs. As the name suggests, these nail designs features three dimensional shapes, taking your typical nail art to a whole other level.

Yes, these manicures might be a little tricky to do at home, but there's no denying how cool they look. Plus, there's so many fun designs for the festive season from 3D nail embellishments to bright red bows. This nail art definitely isn't for the faint hearted, but there are some more subtle 3D designs that even minimalists will love.

To save you the hassle of scrolling through Instagram for hours on end, I decided to round up some of my favourite 3D nail designs for you to try, whether you're heading to the salon or giving them a go at home (I've listed some key products below to help make this a little more doable, FYI). I've including something for everyone, from unique 3D nail art to chic, understated designs. So, what are you waiting for? Check out the manicures below and be prepared for everyone to be asking you where you got your nails done...

13 of the Best 3D Nail Designs to Try

1. Bows

This 3D nail design feels very fitting for the festive season, and the statement red bow is the perfect finishing touch to any party look.

2. Pearls

Pearls always look so elegant and I'm in love with this oversized, 3D design. Pair with a silver nail polish for a truly stunning manicure.

3. Flowers

If you want to keep things a little more simple, you can't go wrong with 3D flowers. So chic.

4. Chrome Texture

Chrome nails are so on trend, but this cool 3D design takes the manicure to the next level.

5. Seashells

I think I've found my summer manicure of choice. This 3D seashell and floral design is the cutest!

6. Wraparound Design

Understated nail art always looks sophisticated, and this unique wraparound design will earn you so many compliments.

7. Festive Cheer

The perfect Christmas manicure does exist.

8. Summer Fruits

Although I prefer more subtle, monochrome manicures, there is no denying how fun this fruity nail art is.

9. Water Droplets

This is easily one of the coolest 3D nail designs I have ever seen (no pun intended).

10. Hearts

Spread the love with this adorable 3D heart design.

11. Molten Metal

Silver accessories are big this season, so why not get a manicure to match?

12. Sporty Chic

These nails certainly won't be for everyone, but I happen to think that they are pretty cool.

13. Embellishment

Want to add a bit of sparkle to your nails? 3D embellishments are the way to go.

Products You Need for 3D Nail Designs

OPI Repair Mode™ Bond Building Nail Treatment Serum £30 £24 SHOP NOW Before getting 3D nail art you want to make sure that your nails are nice and healthy, so I recommend giving this nail treatment serum from OPI a go.

OPI Bubble Bath® Nail Polish £18 SHOP NOW Then, opt for a neutral base. My favourite is Bubble Bath from OPI.

Manucurist Dotting Tool £16 SHOP NOW Nail tools will always come in handy for different designs.

Mylee The Crown Jewels Nail Art Kit £10 SHOP NOW Don't forget some embellishments.