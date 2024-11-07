3D Nail Designs Are Trending—13 Manicures You'll Want to Copy Immediately
There are so many nail trends out there at the moment, from nail art to trending shades such as plum and chocolate brown. However, one trend in particular that I keep seeing on social media is 3D nail designs. As the name suggests, these nail designs features three dimensional shapes, taking your typical nail art to a whole other level.
Yes, these manicures might be a little tricky to do at home, but there's no denying how cool they look. Plus, there's so many fun designs for the festive season from 3D nail embellishments to bright red bows. This nail art definitely isn't for the faint hearted, but there are some more subtle 3D designs that even minimalists will love.
To save you the hassle of scrolling through Instagram for hours on end, I decided to round up some of my favourite 3D nail designs for you to try, whether you're heading to the salon or giving them a go at home (I've listed some key products below to help make this a little more doable, FYI). I've including something for everyone, from unique 3D nail art to chic, understated designs. So, what are you waiting for? Check out the manicures below and be prepared for everyone to be asking you where you got your nails done...
13 of the Best 3D Nail Designs to Try
1. Bows
This 3D nail design feels very fitting for the festive season, and the statement red bow is the perfect finishing touch to any party look.
2. Pearls
Pearls always look so elegant and I'm in love with this oversized, 3D design. Pair with a silver nail polish for a truly stunning manicure.
3. Flowers
If you want to keep things a little more simple, you can't go wrong with 3D flowers. So chic.
4. Chrome Texture
Chrome nails are so on trend, but this cool 3D design takes the manicure to the next level.
5. Seashells
A post shared by IMARNI (@imarninails)
A photo posted by on
I think I've found my summer manicure of choice. This 3D seashell and floral design is the cutest!
6. Wraparound Design
Understated nail art always looks sophisticated, and this unique wraparound design will earn you so many compliments.
7. Festive Cheer
The perfect Christmas manicure does exist.
8. Summer Fruits
Although I prefer more subtle, monochrome manicures, there is no denying how fun this fruity nail art is.
9. Water Droplets
A post shared by Queenie Nguyen | elevated nail artist (@nailartbyqueenie)
A photo posted by on
This is easily one of the coolest 3D nail designs I have ever seen (no pun intended).
10. Hearts
Spread the love with this adorable 3D heart design.
11. Molten Metal
Silver accessories are big this season, so why not get a manicure to match?
12. Sporty Chic
These nails certainly won't be for everyone, but I happen to think that they are pretty cool.
13. Embellishment
Want to add a bit of sparkle to your nails? 3D embellishments are the way to go.
Products You Need for 3D Nail Designs
Before getting 3D nail art you want to make sure that your nails are nice and healthy, so I recommend giving this nail treatment serum from OPI a go.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
