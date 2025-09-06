Some Autumn Nail Colours Feel Tired, So I'm Choosing These 4 Timeless Alternatives For My Next Mani

Personally, I hate the idea of "dated nail trends". If you like a nail colour or a nail trend, I firmly believe that you should wear it anyway, despite what the trend cycles tell you. Who am I to tell you what you should and shouldn't wear?
However, much like fashion colour trends, some nail colours have their moment to shine, but ultimately feel a little overdone after a few years. Nail colour trends have shifted greatly in the past 10 years, and nail trend cycles have only increased in speed. We see nail colour trends change every season, of course, but now there are new micro nail trends almost every week. So naturally, some nail colours can quickly become a little tired-looking compared to others.
Instead, I'm highlighting the classic and timeless nail colours that I'm choosing for my autumn manicure instead. Scroll ahead for the chicest shades that you'll want to wear all season long.
Dated Autumn Nail Colours 2025
Pausing: Emerald
Wearing: Moss
While jewel-toned greens are usually abundant from the start of autumn and into the lead-up to the party season. However, this year we're favouring more muted green tones that feel more understated and interesting. Moss green has been all over my feeds for autumn, and I love how rich and expensive-looking this shade looks, especially on short nails. It has the luxurious tones of emerald, but looks a little chicer for 2025.
Pausing: Grey
Wearing: Black
In my opinion, grey nails are a timeless nail colour. That being said, it looks a little lacklustre in comparison to the glossy lacquer of black I keep seeing on the hands of celebrities and the fashion set for autumn 2025. Grey doesn't reflect as much light and can look a little sad. Black, on the other hand, never fails to look expensive. If you're doing your nails at home, opt for a long-wearing top coat to keep your black nails glossy for chip-free for as long as possible—that's the key to making them look expensive.
Pausing: Aubergine
Wearing: Black Cherry
Witchy purples can feel a little dated or even lean Halloween-y. Instead, the fashion set is opting for timeless black cherry nails and luxe bordeaux shades, which look glossy and classy. They have the intensity of deep purple nails, but have more of a red undertone that makes them feel a little more timeless and elegant. I particularly love this red nail polish shade on squoval nails.
Pausing: Terracotta
Wearing: Mocha
I love terracotta nails in autumn. But this year, I'm favouring brown nails instead. Brown feels richer and glossier, and there are so many variations of brown to choose from. Whether you go for dark chocolate brown or chestnut, there's a flattering hue to suit your taste. Plus, brown acts as a neutral nail colour, so it will always go with whatever you're wearing—but it's also a classic autumn nail colour that pairs well with dark brown accessories, too.
