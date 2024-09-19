Sorry, Neutrals—This Dark Autumn Nail Colour Is What Stylish Types Are Asking For Now
As part of my job as a beauty editor, I've been keeping tabs on the autumn nail trends that are going to take off next. And one autumn nail colour that's taking over my social feeds right now is deep red nail colours. And with searches for deep red nails up 5,000% in Google searches over the past month, I'm really not surprised that we're all wanting in on this chic hue for autumn. Glance at the Instagrams of London's top nail techs and you'll find plenty of red inspiration, from merlot to black cherry.
Unlike the vibrant energy of bright red nails we saw over summer, deep red shades evoke a deeper, more sultry vibe that perfectly chimes with this time of the year. They strike the perfect balance between boldness and sophistication, offering a little drama while also remaining chic, elegant and understated. Plus, like all dark nail colours, dark red nail colours go with virtually anything in your wardrobe and suit any occasion, so you won't regret this colour after walking out of the salon.
And there is a shade to suit everyone, from deep wine and burgundy to oxblood and crimson, each offers a slight variation on dark red to suit everyone. Darker reds with blue undertones look striking against fair skin tones, while more warmer hues of red, such as cherry cola red, beautifully complement medium to dark complexions. Ready to embrace deep red nails? Take a scroll below for some manicure inspiration to take to the salon, as well as the best deep red nail polishes to get the look at home.
Deep Red Nail Colour Ideas
1. Merlot
There's something about a short nail and dark red nail polish combo that will forever remain chic.
2. Rouge Noir
Arguably the world's most iconic dark red nail colour, Chanel's Rouge Noir nail polish will always make your manicure look expensive.
3. Pomegranate
Warm-toned dark reds like pomegranate and cranberry are a great choice if you don't want to go too dark, but still tap into a moodier red.
4. Cherry Cola
The subtle shimmer in this red-brown polish is so beautiful.
5. Mahogany
Brown-red nail colours like mahogany and chestnut are big news this year, and make a chic choice if you want something that leans a little more brown-toned.
6. Maroon
I'm obsessed with this ultra glossy maroon hue.
7. Crimson
Crimson is a great way to bring a bright red nail into autumn/winter.
8. Burgundy
The soft squoval shape and this burgundy nail hue are a match made in heaven.
9. Black Cherry
Like a little plum in your red nail colour? Black cherry is the shade for you.
Best Dark Red Nail Polishes
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
