Sorry, Neutrals—This Dark Autumn Nail Colour Is What Stylish Types Are Asking For Now

As part of my job as a beauty editor, I've been keeping tabs on the autumn nail trends that are going to take off next. And one autumn nail colour that's taking over my social feeds right now is deep red nail colours. And with searches for deep red nails up 5,000% in Google searches over the past month, I'm really not surprised that we're all wanting in on this chic hue for autumn. Glance at the Instagrams of London's top nail techs and you'll find plenty of red inspiration, from merlot to black cherry.



Unlike the vibrant energy of bright red nails we saw over summer, deep red shades evoke a deeper, more sultry vibe that perfectly chimes with this time of the year. They strike the perfect balance between boldness and sophistication, offering a little drama while also remaining chic, elegant and understated. Plus, like all dark nail colours, dark red nail colours go with virtually anything in your wardrobe and suit any occasion, so you won't regret this colour after walking out of the salon.



And there is a shade to suit everyone, from deep wine and burgundy to oxblood and crimson, each offers a slight variation on dark red to suit everyone. Darker reds with blue undertones look striking against fair skin tones, while more warmer hues of red, such as cherry cola red, beautifully complement medium to dark complexions. Ready to embrace deep red nails? Take a scroll below for some manicure inspiration to take to the salon, as well as the best deep red nail polishes to get the look at home.

Deep Red Nail Colour Ideas

1. Merlot

There's something about a short nail and dark red nail polish combo that will forever remain chic.

2. Rouge Noir

Arguably the world's most iconic dark red nail colour, Chanel's Rouge Noir nail polish will always make your manicure look expensive.

3. Pomegranate

Warm-toned dark reds like pomegranate and cranberry are a great choice if you don't want to go too dark, but still tap into a moodier red.

4. Cherry Cola

The subtle shimmer in this red-brown polish is so beautiful.

5. Mahogany

Brown-red nail colours like mahogany and chestnut are big news this year, and make a chic choice if you want something that leans a little more brown-toned.

6. Maroon

I'm obsessed with this ultra glossy maroon hue.

7. Crimson

Crimson is a great way to bring a bright red nail into autumn/winter.

8. Burgundy

The soft squoval shape and this burgundy nail hue are a match made in heaven.

9. Black Cherry

Like a little plum in your red nail colour? Black cherry is the shade for you.

Best Dark Red Nail Polishes

OPI Got the Blues for Red Nail Polish £16 £12 SHOP NOW

CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Polish in Rouge Noir £29 SHOP NOW

Beauty Pie Wondercolour™ Nail Polish in Black Cherry £7 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.

OPI Infinite Shine Nail Polish in Malaga Wine £18 SHOP NOW

Essie Nail Polish in Sole Mate £7 SHOP NOW