As Beauty Trend Specialists, These Are the 5 Nail Colours We're Ditching This Year
Beauty often reflects the wider fashion trends and colour palettes we see come and go each and every year, and this is especially true when it comes to nail trends. I often think you can just tell the decade—or even the exact year—by looking at photos of nails. (A scroll back in time on my own Instagram reminds me that studded nail art was alive and well in 2013—anyone else remember the Wah Nails era?)
However, like fashion trends, certain nails colours also come with a shelf life. Unlike classic nail colours, such as red and pink, some nail trends come into our manicures for a good time, not a long time—and sometimes that's a not a bad thing.
So, this got me thinking: what nail colours are feeling a little dated in 2025? To find out, I put the question to some of the most well manicured editors and tastemakers on the Who What Wear UK team. Below, we've shared the nail colours we're leaving behind, as well as the shades we're choosing to replace them with. Scroll ahead for all the inspo you need for your 2025 manicures.
Dated Nail Colours 2025
Out: Pastels
In: Burgundy
"For me, 2025 is all about embracing classics and ditching microtrends entirely," says Who What Wear UK beauty director, Shannon Lawlor. "Since turning 30 I really feel like I know who I am in my style—and that person is not someone who enjoys wearing any sort of colourful nail polish, most notably pastel ones. Any pastel shades, no matter how clean and cute they might look, remind me of the late noughties, when my nail polish collection was so large that I went through a phase of painting each nail a different colour," she says. "For me, 2025 is all about deep, dark, more mature shades—rich, glossy burgundies that are so deep they almost look black."
Shop Burgundy Nails:
Price shown is member price.
A deep, sophisticated burgundy.
Out: Neon
In: Brights
"Maybe it's my age or my personal style but I just can't get on board with neon nails," says editor in chief, Hannah Almassi. "I do like a bright shade but I'd personally opt for something less fluorescent and more saturated like a primary red, burnt orange or grass green," she says, and I have to agree. Those glow in the dark neons from the 2010s? We're leaving those where they belong.
Shop Bright Nails:
This burnt orange is a great choice if you want to go bright yet subdued.
This bright red looks equally good one toes as it does on your fingers.
Out: White
In: Milky Tones
While white is often considered a neutral, bright block white can feel dated now. Instead, junior beauty editor, Grace Lindsay, is opting for something sheerer. "I've just booked a holiday for spring and I've started to think about what nail colour to go for when the weather gets a bit warmer. I usually always opt for white, but this year I think I'm going to go for something a bit softer," she says. "I have my eyes on a transparent pink or a milky neutrals, as I know that both of these shades will look timeless."
Shop Milky Nails:
We've detailed just how much we love Chanel's Ballerina nail polish, and we'll be keeping it close by during 2025.
OPI Funny Bunny is another iconic milky white polish that you'll reach for time and time again.
Out: Taupe
In: Chocolate Brown
For deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger, she's making the switch from grey-toned neutrals and welcoming in warmer chocolatey tones. “I would avoid grey taupe—I used to get it a lot but now it doesn't feel quite as luxe, especially when you compare it to the rich-looking chocolate browns we're still seeing so much of," she says.
Shop brown nails:
Out: Black
In: Navy
As for myself, while I love black nails on other people, on my light skin tone, I just find it too harsh and stark, especially during the colder months. Instead, I’m choosing deep navy nails for 2025. The blue tone still makes a statement but is softer while I wait for my summer tan to come back. It’s akin to using brown eyeliner instead of black, it’s softer and often more expensive-looking in my opinion.
Shop navy nails:
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
