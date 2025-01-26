As Beauty Trend Specialists, These Are the 5 Nail Colours We're Ditching This Year

Beauty often reflects the wider fashion trends and colour palettes we see come and go each and every year, and this is especially true when it comes to nail trends. I often think you can just tell the decade—or even the exact year—by looking at photos of nails. (A scroll back in time on my own Instagram reminds me that studded nail art was alive and well in 2013—anyone else remember the Wah Nails era?)



However, like fashion trends, certain nails colours also come with a shelf life. Unlike classic nail colours, such as red and pink, some nail trends come into our manicures for a good time, not a long time—and sometimes that's a not a bad thing.



So, this got me thinking: what nail colours are feeling a little dated in 2025? To find out, I put the question to some of the most well manicured editors and tastemakers on the Who What Wear UK team. Below, we've shared the nail colours we're leaving behind, as well as the shades we're choosing to replace them with. Scroll ahead for all the inspo you need for your 2025 manicures.

Out: Pastels

In: Burgundy

"For me, 2025 is all about embracing classics and ditching microtrends entirely," says Who What Wear UK beauty director, Shannon Lawlor. "Since turning 30 I really feel like I know who I am in my style—and that person is not someone who enjoys wearing any sort of colourful nail polish, most notably pastel ones. Any pastel shades, no matter how clean and cute they might look, remind me of the late noughties, when my nail polish collection was so large that I went through a phase of painting each nail a different colour," she says. "For me, 2025 is all about deep, dark, more mature shades—rich, glossy burgundies that are so deep they almost look black."

Shop Burgundy Nails:

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Rouge Noir £29 SHOP NOW Iconic for a reason.

Beauty Pie Wondercolour Nail Polish in Black Cherry Bomb £7 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.



A deep, sophisticated burgundy.

Essie Nail Polish in Wicked £10 £9 SHOP NOW Everyone loves this one.

Out: Neon

In: Brights

"Maybe it's my age or my personal style but I just can't get on board with neon nails," says editor in chief, Hannah Almassi. "I do like a bright shade but I'd personally opt for something less fluorescent and more saturated like a primary red, burnt orange or grass green," she says, and I have to agree. Those glow in the dark neons from the 2010s? We're leaving those where they belong.

Shop Bright Nails:

Pleasing Nail Polish in Harry's Chair £20 SHOP NOW The perfect grass green to take you through the year.

Dior Vernis in Rouge Cinéma £29 SHOP NOW This burnt orange is a great choice if you want to go bright yet subdued.

& Other Stories Nail Colour in Bright Tomato £11 SHOP NOW This bright red looks equally good one toes as it does on your fingers.

Out: White

In: Milky Tones

While white is often considered a neutral, bright block white can feel dated now. Instead, junior beauty editor, Grace Lindsay, is opting for something sheerer. "I've just booked a holiday for spring and I've started to think about what nail colour to go for when the weather gets a bit warmer. I usually always opt for white, but this year I think I'm going to go for something a bit softer," she says. "I have my eyes on a transparent pink or a milky neutrals, as I know that both of these shades will look timeless."

Shop Milky Nails:

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Ballerina £29 SHOP NOW We've detailed just how much we love Chanel's Ballerina nail polish, and we'll be keeping it close by during 2025.

OPI Infinite Shine Nail Polish in Funny Bunny £18 SHOP NOW OPI Funny Bunny is another iconic milky white polish that you'll reach for time and time again.

Essie Nail Polish in Marshmallow £9 SHOP NOW The perfect mix of sheer pink and milky white.

Out: Taupe

In: Chocolate Brown

For deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger, she's making the switch from grey-toned neutrals and welcoming in warmer chocolatey tones. “I would avoid grey taupe—I used to get it a lot but now it doesn't feel quite as luxe, especially when you compare it to the rich-looking chocolate browns we're still seeing so much of," she says.

Shop brown nails:

OPI Nail Polish in Not Afraid of the Dark £18 SHOP NOW OPI's formulas are so long-lasting and look like gels.

Essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in All Checked Out £11 SHOP NOW How chic is this deep brown?

H&M Nail Polish in Wood You Rather £4 SHOP NOW H&M always has our back with good neutrals.

Out: Black

In: Navy

As for myself, while I love black nails on other people, on my light skin tone, I just find it too harsh and stark, especially during the colder months. Instead, I’m choosing deep navy nails for 2025. The blue tone still makes a statement but is softer while I wait for my summer tan to come back. It’s akin to using brown eyeliner instead of black, it’s softer and often more expensive-looking in my opinion.

Shop navy nails:

Dior Vernis in Pied-de-Poule £29 SHOP NOW This deep navy looks so elegant.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Blue Encre £46 SHOP NOW Inky blues will forever be timeless.