From Chin-Length Bobs to Wispy Fringe—9 Hairstyles That Stun on Women Over 60, Per Experts

If there’s one thing I know to be true, it’s that style doesn’t age—it simply evolves with you. Whether we’re talking about clothes, makeup, or hair, there is something to be said about honing your personal style while also allowing it to grow. One of the most defining style choices you can make is to change up your hairstyle—think of it as a physical timestamp. Remember those post-breakup bangs? Or that ultra-short bob phase? The right cut can become your signature or breathe new life into your look, no matter your age.
You may have reached a great understanding of your style past the age of 60, but you’d be wrong if you thought that the time to take hair risks was over. In fact, I’ve spoken with several professional hairstylists who think otherwise, and found a handful of celebrities over 60 whose styles are timeless and certifiably chic. Celebrity hairstylist Becca Raziuddin says there are a handful of styles worth trying right now, but that the jaw-to-shoulder range is where you’ll want to hover. “Short to mid-length cuts that sit at or just below the jawline tend to balance features, add volume, and are easy to maintain,” Raziuddin explains. Celeb stylist Jennifer Korab agrees, saying these lengths “add movement and volume, which helps hair look fuller as it naturally thins with age.”
Meg Ryan’s shoulder-skimming cut is one of the best references for this flattering style. Korab singles out this length as the most ideal for mature hair because it adds volume and movement, which can help your strands look fuller as they naturally thin with age. (Don’t worry, it happens to everyone.) “It is very versatile and can be worn straight, wavy, layered, or with bangs,” she adds. Try using an air-dry styler to protect your hair from heat and accentuate your natural texture.
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RŌZ
Milk Hair Serum
JVN
Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Styling Cream
Soft Layers
If you’re not keen on a total style switch-up, face-framing layers or a smattering of soft length differences can make all the difference without packing too much of a punch. One of the more popular ways to incorporate layers is with chin- or shoulder-grazing sections around the perimeter of the face—take Courteney Cox’s raven strands, for example—which add movement with “light, airy layers,” as Raziuddin describes. To achieve even more volume, she recommends using a lightweight volumizing mousse or texture spray before blow-drying.
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UNITE Hair
Beach Day
Color Wow
Raise the Root Thicken and Lift Spray
Collarbone Cut
If hair expert Corey Powell had to pick one style to recommend to someone with mature hair, it would be a collarbone cut. “It has many variables—face shape, texture, vibe, essence,” the principal colorist at Benjamin Salon explains. Exhibit A: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s glamorous curls styled into sleek, shoulder-grazing rings that drape delicately over the collarbone.
You can do a lot with this length in terms of styling—giving you free rein to blow it out, curl it, straighten it, or let it air-dry—and it gives you plenty of room to inject personality. You want bangs? They instantly elevate a collarbone-length cut. Volume at the crown? Chic, and encouraged—Raziuddin recommends taking a volumizing product to your roots for extra lift.
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Olaplex
Volumizing Blow Dry Mist
Kristin Ess
Instant Lift Thickening Salon Spray for Volume + Fullness
Wavy Length
While medium and short lengths are en vogue on mature hair, there’s no denying the timeless appeal of lengthy waves. Bassett’s dreamy tresses are a perfect example, smoothed into a glossy river of hair that ebbs and flows—in some ways, a more casual version of Old Hollywood waves. If you want to grow your hair long, try strengthening your strands with a growth-inspiring product like Nutrafol’s Hair Serum. To achieve smooth waves like Bassett’s, run a paddle brush through your strands after curling them.
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Nutrafol
Hair Serum
PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross
Paddle Brush
Wispy Fringe
Bangs are a timeless classic, but they’re especially chic right now. Korab pointed out earlier that shoulder-length hair works great with bangs, and I can’t help but reference this chic shot of Gayle King’s flipped bob and wispy fringe for pre-salon inspiration. Celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel previously told Who What Wear to ask for “Birkin bangs” to achieve this intentionally unfussy look. “They have that signature softness and [an] undone quality that never goes out of style,” he explained. Ask for a shorter center and longer sides, et voila.
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Ghd
Ceramic 1-in. Vented Round Brush
Drybar
High Tops Self-Grip Rollers
Medium-Length Shear
We can all agree that Michelle Yeoh is hair goals in general, but this medium-length chop is one of my favorite looks on the Oscar-winning actress. To emulate her shiny, clipped style, ask for your hair to be cut about a palm's length down from the top of your shoulder. From there, you’re free to replicate her glossy, loose waves with a large curling iron or switch it up to fit your personal style.
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HOT TOOLS
24k Gold Professional 1.5-in. Extended Barrel Curling Iron
Roz
Santa Lucia Styling Oil
A-Line Style
Whether you prefer to wear your hair short or long, Raziuddin recommends A-line styles for extra dimension. “[Try] A-lengths with gentle waves or curls,” she muses. Take, for instance, Jane Fonda’s angled, glamorous curls at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. The hairstylist suggests using a diffuser to dry your hair while you have this style to preserve your natural texture, and to utilize a great leave-in conditioner or “smoothing cream” for extra moisture.
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UNITE Hair
7 Seconds Detangler
Crown Affair
The Smoothing Air Dry Hair Styling Cream
Classic Bob
Celebs and their expert hairdressers agree: Bobs are about as classic as hairstyles get. Raziuddin recommends that women over 60 consider chopping a bob at the jawline (á la French bob) or slightly below and style with polished ends. “Focus on shine and smooth ends, [and] trim regularly to avoid split ends,” she instructs. These haircuts usually require some level of daily styling, so she recommends using a thermal protectant before using any heat tools on the hair.
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Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Treatment Spray
OGX
Bond Protein Repair Heat Protectant Spray
Glossy Silver
One of the most natural—and glamorous!—ways to style mature hair is to embrace natural gray growth. Take MacDowell’s rippling silver tresses, for example, who makes stormy hair look dazzling both on the red carpet and in her everyday life. Raziuddin encourages women with gray hair to embrace their silver tones, or to try enhancing them with gloss or toner. But if adding an extra step in the shower sounds like too much work, you can easily boost your hair’s natural radiance by using moisturizing shampoos and conditioners. Benjamin Salon hairstylist