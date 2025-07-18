As a beauty director who compulsively scrolls Instagram, it takes a pretty special beauty look to stop me in my tracks. Typically, the sorts of images that grab my attention are ones that showcase a stunning face of makeup, but yesterday evening something out of the ordinary happened: I became hypnotised by a hair trend.
Not just any hair trend, of course, but more specifically an image of Sarah Pidgeon's hair, styled by one of Hollywood's most coveted hair stylists, Bryce Scarlett, for the premiere of her new film, I Know What You Did Last Summer. What's so notable about this image, I hear you ask? Pidgeon is wearing a new hair colour trend—something I'm dubbing nineties blonde. And it is, without question, the most beautifully expensive-looking, luxurious blonde hair look that I have ever seen. And it's already sparking a lot of conversation online.
If you missed it, Sarah Pidgeon is set to play our favourite nineties style icon, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, in Ryan Murphy's American Love Story, set to be released next year. And when Murphy released teaser images, the internet went into meltdown over the bleach-blonde wig that Pidgeon was wearing (her hair, at the time, was a deep brunette).
The general consensus was that this bleached look was not nearly representative enough of Bessette-Kennedy's undeniably expensive-looking, worn blonde hair of the nineties. So, I suppose what I'm trying to say here is that Pidgeon's hair has very much been in the news. Now, she's actually gone blonde herself, and this time, everyone very much approves. This actress's new hair colour appears to have taken inspiration from the relaxed, luxurious, nineties blonde of CBK—and the brief has been nailed.
The dye job was created by colourist Kari Hill, and its beauty is in the intricacy of the work. There is, of course, a slight root smudge to avoid any harsh regrowth, giving the overall transition a softer look, but it's the colour of the hair itself that has my jaw on the floor. Teeny-tiny, golden-hued highlights mingle with honeyed low-lights throughout, while bright ribbons of blonde frame the face to create what is the most beautifully multi-dimensional and expensive-looking blonde I've ever come across.
And while the colouring process was likely no doubt extensive and intricate, the overall finish emulates a natural hair colour—the sort of molten blonde that most stylish women of the nineties (CBK included, of course) casually flipped from side to side as they walked the streets of New York.
I'm telling you now: this is about to become the most popular hair colour of 2025.
Shannon Lawlor is the beauty director at Who What Wear UK. With over a decade of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Marie Claire, Glamour UK, Stylist and Refinery29, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has an affinity for hard-working perfumes, fool-proof makeup products and does-it-all skincare.