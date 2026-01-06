My Stylish Mom Wants 5 Chic Items for 2026 (No More than $400 Total)—I Suggested These Nordstrom Items

Including a modern shoe style.

My mom and I love to shop together. This sometimes involves physically going into a store and perusing new arrivals, but we also enjoy sending links back and forth of cool pieces we find. And yes, given my job as a fashion editor, it's often me who sends more ideas. And yes, as we kick off the new year, I recently did just that when she asked for a few chic new items to make her wardrobe feel more modern, and you know, "very 2026."

I should also note that we both adore shopping at Nordstrom, so I sent her five items I think she'd like that were within her $400 budget for everything. Keep scrolling to shop the pieces in question, including a modern shoe silhouette and elevated basics. I also rounded up even more fashionable affordable Nordstrom items I think you, dear readers, will love for 2026.

