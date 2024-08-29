"Meg Ryan Fall" Is Seeping Onto My FYP—I'm Embracing It With These 20 Beauty Finds

Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.

Growing up in Seattle, I was lucky enough to experience crisp, leaf-changing weather for a few beautiful weeks before—in true Pacific Northwestern fashion—we were all buried beneath a blanket of rain and the cold, heavy snowfall of midwinter. Those weeks of classic fall weather (the autumnal bliss I dreamed of after watching When Harry Met Sally… and Gilmore Girls) were what I looked forward to year-round, so I did what I could to squeeze every last bit of enjoyment from it while the seasonal clock kept ticking.

Fall has always signaled a new start for me, and one of the ways I got the most out of the season was by giving my wardrobe and beauty collection a complete refresh. Now that I've moved to New York (where Harry Burns and Sally Albright famously fell in love!) and will soon be experiencing my first East Coast fall, I can't imagine a better time for another revamp as temperatures drop. Below, I'm sharing the best makeup, fragrance, haircare, and skincare products that I'll be using to dive into this new season of my life and embrace the "Meg Ryan fall" of my dreams.

Makeup: Berry Tones and Bronze

Dior Dior Addict Shine in Dior Tulle $46 SHOP NOW As soon as I sense a chill in the air is headed my way, I start wearing brownish-red shades like Dior's new Dior Addict Shine in Dior Tulle to add autumnal colors to my lips. This particular product is big on hydration, which helps combat the near-constant lip dryness I experience all fall and winter. It comes in a refillable case that looks ridiculously chic in my on-the-go makeup bag.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Creamy Bronzing Powder in Sunbathed Dune $58 SHOP NOW Just because fall is on its way doesn't mean I'll be giving up bronzy makeup looks anytime soon. This ultra-creamy bronzing powder melts into the skin for a natural-looking, sun-kissed finish. It's formulated with micro-pigments that blur and smooth the appearance of texture for a seamless blend, especially if you're pairing it with a cream-based blush like the one below by Hourglass.

Hourglass Unreal Liquid Blush in Craft $36 SHOP NOW My favorite deep-berry shade of Unreal Liquid Blush called Craft screams fall to me. Once September hits, I love wearing the classic combo of berry tones and metallics in my clothes and makeup, so adding the new Hourglass shade to my collection for this season was a no-brainer. I'm already planning to snag two other colors: Future and Moment.

Ilia Weightless Silky Cream Highlighter in Warm Copper $38 SHOP NOW Adding finishing touches to any makeup look can be daunting when you've spent a good amount of time on it, but I always trust a creamy highlighter like this one to deliver a luminous glow without altering my base. Ilia's Weightless Silky Cream Highlighter shifts from a cream to a weightless powder, melting into the skin effortlessly for a natural radiance with up to 12 hours of wear.

Body Fragrance: Clean and Cozy

Henry Rose Char Eau de Parfum $120 SHOP NOW Key Notes: South American tonka bean, Ivory Coast ginger, Moroccan orange flower, Indonesian patchouli, Haitian vetiver While I will always appreciate scents that combine classic fall notes of cinnamon, pumpkin, and cardamom for my home fragrances, I don't usually gravitate toward those for the perfumes I wear daily. Instead, I lean into warm florals with a hint of unexpected spice, like Henry Rose's Char. It blends Ivory Coast ginger with tonka bean absolute for a smoky, enticing fragrance that's woody and romantic.

Antica Farmacista After Hours Eau de Parfum $86 SHOP NOW Key Notes: blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, davana, black rose, single malt bourbon, cognac, oud, leather, crème brûlée vanilla, amber Something about this fragrance makes me want to reach for my highest heels and slip on a slinky dress for a night out at my neighborhood piano lounge. Cozy and sultry, Antica Farmacista's After Hours is the answer for anyone looking for a scent that balances the masculine and feminine. It features notes of tobacco, oud, and leather while also offering a touch of sticky-sweet blackberry and delicate black rose.

Byredo 1996 Eau de Parfum $210 SHOP NOW Key Notes: black pepper, juniper berries, leather accord, orris, violet, black amber, patchouli, vanilla I have fragrances in my collection that remind me of some of my favorite characters from film and television. I think Byredo's 1996 is what Gilmore Girls' Lorelai Gilmore would reach for on a date with one of her many suitors since it's so lively and unique. The notes that stand out to me the most are the juniper berries, leather accord, and vanilla.

Salt & Stone Santal & Vetiver Body Fragrance Mist $45 SHOP NOW Key Notes: santal, vetiver, amber There aren't many occasions when I'll wear a more casual fragrance mist, but this one by Salt & Stone has been one of my favorites recently. The combination of santal and vetiver always smells fresh and spa-like, but when paired with any of the aforementioned perfumes, it takes on an entirely new profile, making it perfect for all fall adventures.

Hair: Easy Styling and Care

Oribe Travel Stylers Trio Hair Set $65 SHOP NOW I spent my entire summer getting settled in New York City, so I'm excited to take a few trips this fall. So far, I have Seattle and New Orleans on the itinerary. I always like having a trustworthy line of travel-sized products to take with me. It makes the packing process way easier down the line. This helpful three-piece hair set includes a texturizing spray, nourishing hair oil, and heat-styling spray that works for all hair types.

Machete Grande Heirloom Claw in Cosmic Blue $42 SHOP NOW Whether I'm wearing my hair in knotless braids or a silk press (experiencing dry fall weather for the first time in my life means no frizz), I know an oversize claw clip will be helpful to have tucked away in my bag for easy access. I've taken this Machete claw clip everywhere with me since it stays put all day and never snags my strands. I'm also obsessed with its playful cosmic pattern!

GHD Blowdry 2-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush $399 SHOP NOW To keep my silk press intact, I'm planning on using multipurpose hairstyling devices, like GHD's Blowdry 2-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush. Ideal for all hair types and textures, it transforms hair from its wet state to blow-dried with no frizz or heat damage. It also adds shine, body, and volume—three things I can't get enough of year-round but especially love seeing on my hair in the fall when I don't have to worry about humidity.

Vegamour Gro+ Advanced Scalp Dermaroller $48 SHOP NOW Fall is the perfect time to transform the health of your scalp and strands, so I'm inclined to add a transformative derma-roller to my self-care routine. Vegamour's Gro+ Advanced Scalp Dermaroller gently exfoliates the scalp with a wide head designed for maximum scalp coverage, so it can help combat thinning and flaky scalps. I like to use mine in preparation for a moisture-boosting scalp serum.

Skin: Hydrating and Brightening

Allies of Skin Copper Tripeptide & Ectoin Advanced Repair Serum $199 SHOP NOW Since relocating to New York a couple months ago, I've noticed my skin has already undergone a few major changes. All of a sudden, I'm noticing more dryness, and a number of skincare products I usually swear by aren't working as well as they used to. I've replaced my usual serum with this one by Allies of Skin, which has a formula designed to accelerate skin recovery and create an even complexion.

Embryolisse Radiant Complexion Cream in Apricot Glow $26 SHOP NOW On days when I'd like to pay more attention to my skincare than my makeup, I love using this tinted complexion cream that supports the health of my skin and delivers a slight wash of color where I need it most. (My skin has a tendency to appear dull during the fall and winter months.) The formula uses oxygenating nasturtium-flower extract and hyaluronic acid to smooth and refine skin texture while targeting the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.

Sisley Paris Soapless Facial Cleansing Bar $80 SHOP NOW I remember seeing facial cleansing bars on the bathroom counter of my grandparents' bathroom, but I never questioned how much they could contribute to the health of my young complexion. Now, I'm incorporating them into my fall skincare routine, starting with this one by Sisley Paris. It's enriched with calendula and tropical resins that purify and cleanse the skin, ridding it of impurities.

Manasi 7 Microbioskin Botanical Face Oil $125 SHOP NOW One thing I wish I had begun doing much earlier in my 20s is using a good face oil to replenish the hydration my skin loses during the day. I've loved using this botanical face oil by Manasi 7 all summer, but I predict I'll be wearing it even more frequently once temperatures drop. It's made with 24 natural and wild-harvested oils and extracts that work to condition, protect, and rejuvenate the skin.

Home Fragrance: Warm and Familiar

Apotheke Pumpkin Ginger Scented Candle $46 SHOP NOW Key Notes: ginger, cardamom, allspice, black pepper, roasted pumpkin, rose, cinnamon, clove, vanilla, coconut milk, warm musk You're hearing it here first: Apotheke's new Pumpkin Ginger Scented Candle is about to go double platinum in my home this fall. It's a sophisticated take on your everyday classic pumpkin scent with layers of spicy ginger, clove, and cinnamon, enhanced by a blend of creamy coconut milk, vanilla, and musk. It comes in a chic bronze vessel with a gold interior that looks stunning no matter where it's placed.

Byredo Tree House Candle $99 SHOP NOW Key Notes: bamboo, pimento, hay, labdanum, myrrh, cedarwood, guaic woods, leather, sandalwood If you're not a big fan of burning candles with pumpkin notes for fall, I would highly suggest trying woody fragrances, such as Byredo's Tree House. Inspired by the treehouses of our childhoods (I spent countless hours in a few as the summer months shifted to fall), this candle combines woody notes of bamboo, cedarwood, and guaiac woods with warm notes of myrrh and labdanum for a scent that's as familiar as it is fresh.

D.S. & Durga Breakfast Leipzig Candle $70 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Javanese coffee, almond kutchen, pastry, tobacco leaf, butter, leather upholstery, fireplace Gourmand scents are my go-tos for fall and winter, and the Breakfast Leipzig Candle is one of the most unique gourmand-scented candles on the market. Inspired by the café in Leipzig where Bach wrote his famous "Coffee Cantata" in the 1700s, this candle balances the butter-sweet scent of fresh pastries and Javanese coffee with more unexpected notes of smoky leather and tobacco.