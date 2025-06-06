Courteney Cox Knows This Chic Trainer Colour Looks Much More Expensive Than White
Some fashion items are enduringly relevant and Courteney Cox appreciates that grey trainers are one of those endlessly chic staples. Discover how she styled hers in 1999 and 2025 below.
You know you've found a true wardrobe staple when it's something you can confidently reach for nearly three decades later. In Courteney Cox's case, it's clear that her wardrobe would never be complete without a grey trainer within it.
Just this week, the actor styled a light grey pair of Adidas trainers with straight-leg, mid-wash blue jeans and a rich purple knit, picking up on the trainer trend that's been serving her well since the '90s.
While Cox’s 2025 take on the grey trainer trend is undeniably chic, her original 1999 styling is just as compelling. While in 2025 she styled her light grey trainers with straight-leg jeans in a mid-blue shade, back then she opted for a deeper charcoal shade of shoes, pairing her trainers with tonal chinos, a bright pink top and a dark indigo denim jacket, crafting a colour-rich outfit that wouldn’t look out of place on city streets today.
Less prone to scuffs than bright white pairs and softer, more versatile than stark black, it’s easy to see why Cox has maintained a long-standing affection for this understated classic, which can look much more expensive by proxy.
Obviously unaffected by fleeting fashion cycles, read on to explore the trend Cox has returned to time and again and shop my edit of the best grey trainers available now.
SHOP GREY TRAINERS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
