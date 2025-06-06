You know you've found a true wardrobe staple when it's something you can confidently reach for nearly three decades later. In Courteney Cox's case, it's clear that her wardrobe would never be complete without a grey trainer within it.

Just this week, the actor styled a light grey pair of Adidas trainers with straight-leg, mid-wash blue jeans and a rich purple knit, picking up on the trainer trend that's been serving her well since the '90s.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

While Cox’s 2025 take on the grey trainer trend is undeniably chic, her original 1999 styling is just as compelling. While in 2025 she styled her light grey trainers with straight-leg jeans in a mid-blue shade, back then she opted for a deeper charcoal shade of shoes, pairing her trainers with tonal chinos, a bright pink top and a dark indigo denim jacket, crafting a colour-rich outfit that wouldn’t look out of place on city streets today.

Less prone to scuffs than bright white pairs and softer, more versatile than stark black, it’s easy to see why Cox has maintained a long-standing affection for this understated classic, which can look much more expensive by proxy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously unaffected by fleeting fashion cycles, read on to explore the trend Cox has returned to time and again and shop my edit of the best grey trainers available now.

SHOP GREY TRAINERS: