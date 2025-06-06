Courteney Cox Knows This Chic Trainer Colour Looks Much More Expensive Than White

Some fashion items are enduringly relevant and Courteney Cox appreciates that grey trainers are one of those endlessly chic staples. Discover how she styled hers in 1999 and 2025 below.

Courteney Cox wears grey trainers in 1999 and in 2025. In 1999, Cox styled her trainers with white jeans and an indigo denim jacket, while in 2025 she wore her pair with straight-leg blue jeans and a dark purple knit.
(Image credit: Gett, Backgrid)
You know you've found a true wardrobe staple when it's something you can confidently reach for nearly three decades later. In Courteney Cox's case, it's clear that her wardrobe would never be complete without a grey trainer within it.

Just this week, the actor styled a light grey pair of Adidas trainers with straight-leg, mid-wash blue jeans and a rich purple knit, picking up on the trainer trend that's been serving her well since the '90s.

Courtney Cox walks outside wearing light grey trainers with slim-fit jeans and a dark purple knit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

While Cox’s 2025 take on the grey trainer trend is undeniably chic, her original 1999 styling is just as compelling. While in 2025 she styled her light grey trainers with straight-leg jeans in a mid-blue shade, back then she opted for a deeper charcoal shade of shoes, pairing her trainers with tonal chinos, a bright pink top and a dark indigo denim jacket, crafting a colour-rich outfit that wouldn’t look out of place on city streets today.

Less prone to scuffs than bright white pairs and softer, more versatile than stark black, it’s easy to see why Cox has maintained a long-standing affection for this understated classic, which can look much more expensive by proxy.

Courtney Cox in 1999 wearing dark grey trainers with a white trousers, a pink striped tank top and an indigo denim jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously unaffected by fleeting fashion cycles, read on to explore the trend Cox has returned to time and again and shop my edit of the best grey trainers available now.

SHOP GREY TRAINERS:

Sl 72 Rs Shoes
Adidas
SL 72 Trainers

While I love these in the grey, they also come in 17 other shades.

onitsukatiger,

Onitsuka Tiger
Tokuten Trainers

Onitsuka Tiger's trainers are a fashion person's favourites.

Grand Court Base 00s Shoes
Adidas
Grand Court Base 00s Shoes

Style these with jeans to get Cox's look.

Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Salomon
Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

The cushioned footbed ensures a comfortable stride.

Made in Usa 990v6 Suede, Leather and Mesh Sneakers
New Balance
990v6 Suede, Leather and Mesh Sneakers

This light grey shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Gel-Kayano 20 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Asics
Gel-Kayano 20 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

The metallic sheen gives picks up on the wider metallic silver shoe trend.

Suede-Trimmed Wool-Flannel Sneakers
Toteme
Suede-Trimmed Wool-Flannel Sneakers

The low-profile cut gives these a retro energy that seems them pair well with sporty shorts and skirts.

Sneakers Windspin in Avion Suede
Autry
Sneakers Windspin in Avion Suede

The suede composition gives these an elevated edge.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

