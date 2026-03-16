These Oscars After-Party Outfits Rivaled the Main Event

See every look from the iconic Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party red carpet.

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Oscars after-party outfits 2026
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If the Oscars 2026 red carpet is the ultimate awards season showdown, the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party is where Hollywood lets its hair down and its fashion gets a little more daring. After months of red carpet glitz and glamour, tonight’s attendees traded gowns built for the Dolby Theatre for looks designed to dance, mingle, and make a statement under the iconic after-party lights. Every sequined slip, tailored suit, and show-stopping accessory deserves its moment in the spotlight, and we’re here to give them just that.

Think of the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party as the night’s style playground, where stars take risks and stylists get experimental. From unexpected color combinations to whimsical details and bold silhouettes, these are the Vanity Fair Oscars 2026 after-party looks we’ll be obsessing over long after the night is over.

See all the Looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Red Carpet 2026

Photo of Sarah Pidgeon at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Red Carpet 2026,

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WHO: Sarah Pidgeon

WEAR: Custom Calvin Klein Collection

STYLED BY: Emma Jade Morrison

Photo of celebrity at Oscars After-Party 2026 red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Rachel Sennott

WEAR: Custom Balenciaga

STYLED BY: Jared Ellner

Photo of celebrity at Oscars After-Party 2026 red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Cara Delevingne

WEAR: Thom Browne

Photo of celebrities at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Red Carpet 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jessica Alba

WEAR: Tamara Ralph

STYLED BY: Dani Michelle

Photo of celebrities at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Red Carpet 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kiernan Shipka

WEAR: Rodarte

Photo of celebrities at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Red Carpet 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Delaney Rowe

WEAR: Maison Margiela

Photo of celebrities at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Red Carpet 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Quenlin Blackwell

WEAR: Chanel

Lauren Santo Domingo at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2026 red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Lauren Santo Domingo

WEAR: Connor Ives

Ana Escalante
Ana Escalante
Associate Features Editor

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.