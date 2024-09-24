Andie MacDowell says This $11 Makeup Product Is “Just as Good, If Not Better” Than Expensive Options

(Image credit: L'Oreal Paris)

When I ask Andie MacDowell to share her favorite feature to enhance, I'm of course expecting us to gush over her legendary mane. The actress and model has long been known for her gorgeous curls, after all, arguably even more so since she fully embraced going gray back in 2020. She's inspired crowds of women to cancel their coloring appointments and let their own silver strands grow in with glory.

We did eventually chat about the perfect lavender-hued conditioner to brighten up her strands (more on that later!), but the bulk of our conversation actually centered around a much smaller area of real estate—her brows. "I love to do my eyebrows. Even if I go to the grocery store, I would do my eyebrows. I don't care about anything else," she tells me. "It changes how you look completely… you can look put together just by doing your eyebrows."

As someone who succumbed to the pencil-thin arches of the '90s ("Don't pluck your eyebrows. I told my girls not to," she fiercely warns), MacDowell has her brow-thickening routine down to a T. "As you age, you lose them. So I really like to fill them in. Mine can get a bit unruly—they have a kink in them—so I have to make sure that they stay in place," she explains. That said, she doesn't recommend anything fancy. A drugstore pencil does just the trick, whether she's off to the market or striding down a runway at the Place de l’Opéra during Paris Fashion Week (which she did, as a matter of fact, soon after our video call).

(Image credit: L'Oreal Paris)

"It's a beautiful moment to finally be out there. It's a short-lived moment, so [I'm] enjoying every second of it," she says of the star-studded L'Oréal Paris Le Défilé show. She certainly exuded this bright, dazzling energy on the runway—and her brows looked impeccable, if I do say so myself. Ahead, find the exact products MacDowell used for a stellar brow game, plus her other nonnegotiable drugstore beauty staples.

L'Oréal Brow Stylist Definer Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil $11 SHOP NOW "When I was young, [my brows] were thick and perfect. As I've aged, they've thinned out, especially on the ends," MacDowell shares. "Then they can grow crazy and have a little loop." She swears by this retractable, waterproof eyebrow pencil to fill in the gaps. "It's just as good, if not better, as the super expensive ones," she shares. You heard it here first!

L'Oréal Infallible Up to 24h Brow Lamination $15 SHOP NOW Recently, she decided to pair her go-to pencil with the brand's strong-hold gel (another budget-friendly winner at $15). "I work long hours, and we work really fast on the TV show that I'm doing, and in the photographs, I would catch my eyebrows [sloping] down," she recounts. "We had done everything—we'd painted them in, tried some product—and then when we got this product, they didn't move. That's my newest addition."

L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer $17 SHOP NOW "I love a red lip with just highlighter on the eyes and some mascara. I think it's a really bold, very French look—I love to do that," MacDowell adds. In terms of highlighters, she loves L'Oreal's Lumi Glotion, a liquid glow-enhancer that effortlessly sinks into the skin. I personally echo her praise, for what it's worth—once you go Lumi, you never go back.

L'Oréal Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick $14 SHOP NOW "Years ago, I had a makeup artist show me a way to really help your lipstick stay. Take a [tissue], divide it into two pieces, take the individual piece, and put powder over it. Pull it off, [and] it really sets your lipstick," she says. She swears by this hack especially for precise lip looks, such as a bold red hue.

L'Oréal Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick $14 SHOP NOW I'd be remiss not to include the stunning pink hue MacDowell wears on our call. She doesn't typically stick to one signature lip color, calling her collection a "crayon box" when it comes to favorite hues. "We did purple shades on my eyes, and then I did a pink [lip]," she notes.

L'Oréal Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Cream $37 SHOP NOW "I'm big on moisturizing," says MacDowell, who credits her glowing skin to this rich, creamy confection. "Moisturizing preserves your skin. It helps your skin stay healthy and luminous." Her makeup routine leans pretty minimal most days (aside from well-groomed brows and the occasional red lip), so she always likes to make bright, hydrated skin the main focus.

L’Oréal Paris L'oreal Paris Everpure Silver Care Sulfate Free Shampoo and Conditioner Set, Nourishing Vegan Formula With Peptides for Brightening Gray Hair, 1 Kit $20 SHOP NOW Of course, we also had to discuss her iconic silver strands. To keep her tresses bright, she swears by this color-depositing shampoo-conditioner duo. "It's lavender. It's not purple," she says, which is great for gray strands that tend to be more porous. (Dark purple formulas can sometimes stain the hair purple.) "It is better than anything out there," she adds. "It just makes your hair really soft, and it brings out the color… Over time, silver can become [too] gray-looking, and this brings it back to silver [with] nice highlights."