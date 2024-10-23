Millennials, Rejoice—This Y2K Haircut Is Back and It's More Elegant Than Ever

When I was younger I was desperate for a side fringe. In fact, I wanted one of those really dramatic side fringes that covered half of my face, as that's what all the cool kids had at school. Luckily for me, my mum said no to such a drastic haircut, and I opted for a classic block fringe instead. Looking back, I can see this was a much smarter choice. That being said, it seems that side fringes are making a comeback. Yes, alongside skinny jeans, Vans and blue eyeshadow, many of us millennials have been shocked to learn that side fringes are fashionable once again. However, this haircut has come a long way in recent years, and it's a whole lot chicer than those dramatic, sweeping fringes that we all wanted back in the day.

This season, some of the most stylish celebs are opting for subtle, more elegant side fringes to help elevate their look. From Dua Lipa to Hailey Bieber, it seems that this is the haircut to opt for this autumn and winter.

Are Side Fringes Still in Style?

As mentioned above, this haircut is back in style this season, and celebs can't get enough of it. Since telling all of my friends that the side fringe is back, they've all been asking how to wear it in 2024, so I've been on the hunt for the best side fringe haircut ideas that look fresh and modern.

Below, I've rounded up lots of ways to wear the style, whether you favour a bob haircut, a pixie or long, bouncy layers. So, if you're keen to give this trending fringe a go this season, keep on scrolling for all the inspo you need...

11 Side Fringe Haircut Ideas to Try This Season

1. Blunt Bob With Side Fringe

Bobs are so on trend, and a blunt bob is a chic choice for autumn and winter. This haircut looks great with a long, sweeping side fringe as proven by Hailey Bieber.

2. Curly Side Fringe

A side fringe looks great on all hair types, and I especially love this curly side fringe on Halle Berry. The more volume the better.

3. Pixie With Side Fringe

If you want to go really short this winter, you can't go wrong with a pixie haircut. A side fringe finishes this hairstyle off perfectly, adding shape and movement around the face.

4. Bouncy Layered Side Fringe

If you have longer hair, why not try this layered side fringe? This cut gives me all of the '90s vibes. For extra volume, try adding in a roller or two to the front of your hair.

5. Layered Bob With Side Fringe

A side fringe also works well with a layered bob and adds extra drama to your look.

6. Long Sweeping Side Fringe

For even more drama, I recommend opting for a sweeping side fringe like the style above. This looks great no matter what your hair length, and will also pair well with an updo.

7. Wavy Pixie With Side Fringe

This fringe works so well with waves. Simply add some wave spray into the front of your hair and let your natural hair texture do all the talking.

8. Slicked-Back Side Fringe

If you want to keep things straight and sleek, why not try this slicked-back hairstyle? Hair gel will be your best friend when it comes to this fresh, edgy look.

9. Wavy Bob With Side Fringe

A wavy bob is such a timeless hairstyle, but a side fringe keeps this haircut modern and fun.

10. Long Side Fringe

Dua Lipa proves time and time again that a long side fringe can instantly add a touch of elegance to your hairstyle.

11. Micro Side Fringe

If you want to look really on trend this season, opt for a super short, micro side fringe. Pair with a micro bob for even more impact.

Products You Need for a Side Fringe

Kitsch Ceramic Thermal Roller Variety Pack £12 SHOP NOW Give your side fringe lots of volume by using rollers like these from Kitsch.

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair™ Detox Wash Shampoo £14 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. Keep roots bouncy by using a detox shampoo to remove product build up.

UKLASH Hair Growth Serum £29 SHOP NOW Keep your side fringe long and healthy thanks to this Hair Growth Serum from UKLASH.

Ouai Wave Spray £21 SHOP NOW Enhance your natural texture with Ouai's Wave Spray.

ARKIVE Headcare The Headliner Modern Definition Gel £13 SHOP NOW This gel is great for slicked-back styles.

GHD Hair Mini Hair Straightener £159 SHOP NOW The best straightener for styling fringes.