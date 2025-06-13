These Chic Claw-Clip Hairstyles Instantly Elevate Any Look—You're Welcome

If you're like me, you know how much of a lifesaver a good claw clip can be. I'm someone who's constantly on the go, and sometimes, my frizz-prone curly hair just doesn't hold up the way I want it to throughout the day. That's why I always keep a claw clip, mini boar-bristle brush, and sleek stick in my bag at all times. Claw clips instantly help me look more put-together when I need a quick pick-me-up. Not to mention, they're just cute, and there are so many ways to style them.

"Claw-clip hairstyles aren't just for dirty hair that's due for a wash or when you're trying to keep your hair out of your face anymore," says Katelyn Ellsworth, hairstylist and founder of The Roslyn. "It's an effortless look that also takes minimal effort to achieve, which is a win-win all around." Claw clips have become such a staple that it's hard to scroll through social media and not find at least one person sporting one.

While I'm sure you've come across your fair share of this staple hair accessory, I've decided to save you the time and put some of the best inspo pics in one simple list. Read on for the full rundown.

Chic Claw-Clip Ideas

1. Half Up, Half Down

Claw clips are perfect for a half-up, half-down moment, and Ellsworth agrees. "[This] look can be achieved with a clip by doing a French twist and letting the remaining hair pop out the top or pulling it straight back and clipping it with the ponytail going down," she says.

2. Floral

There are a lot of claw clips out there, so why not switch it up and get one that has a unique shape to it like this floral one? It's the perfect way to turn a simple look into something bolder.

3. Slicked-Back Updo With Framing Pieces

Pro tip: Taking out a few pieces of hair to frame your face can help you achieve a softer look. Plus, it can give a more professional look a bit of movement.

4. Relaxed Pullback

Rather than worrying too much about having a super-slick finish (more on that below), you can keep things relaxed and allow your hair to pop out as it naturally would for a whimsical look.

5. Loose Waves With Mini Clip

Adding in a mini clip or multiple clips can be a fun way to mix things up. "Twisting the hair tight to the scalp and putting the clip at the end was usually the way it was done and how you might see it again," says Ellsworth. "But we could absolutely see a bunch of clips secured in the hair to add to the look and create hold."

6. Classic French Twist

Of all the looks on this list, this is truly the OG and my personal favorite. "The French twist is probably the most popular and what we see most often," says Ellsworth. "It's easy, efficient, and looks great on so many hair types." She says the key is getting a claw big enough to hold up all your hair in one twist.

7. Clean Pullback

Yes, even people with short hair can get in on claw clips. "When it comes to logistics, make sure you match the claw-clip size with the hairstyle you are trying to achieve and how much hair you are clipping back," says Ellsworth. "Generally, people who have thick hair or a lot of hair will need a bigger-sized clip."

8. Ponytail

Whether you have long or short hair, a claw clip is a great way to add volume to a ponytail.

9. Patterned With Waves

Make your claw clip a statement piece by wearing one with a fun pattern or print. "You can match your clip to your wardrobe to round out your look like a matching set," says Ellsworth. "[Clips] can also serve as a statement piece with chic designs and eye-catching details."

10. High-Sitting French Twist

if you just got a fresh blowout but need to get your hair out of your face, you'll appreciate this high-sitting French twist. "Using a claw clip doesn't put any creases in your hair, so if you want to save your look for later, a quick twist and a clip is the way to go," says Ellsworth.

11. Clipped-Up Bun

Unsurprisingly, getting a slicked-back bun requires a bit of selectiveness about the clip you're using. "A claw clip serves as both a statement and as a functional style when you add reinforcement to your messy or slicked-back bun," says Ellsworth. "All you do here is create your bun and secure it with a claw clip at the side where the hair ends to make sure no pieces sneak out and unravel."

12. Classic French With Framing

Take the timelessness of a French twist but add some framing to give it a chic touch. "I love pulling some statement pieces out around the face so it looks effortless, but it totally helps to frame your face just right," says Ellsworth.