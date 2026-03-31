Inside the Scandi Supermodel Beauty Industry That Launched a Thousand No-Makeup Makeup Looks

There’s a certain quietness to Scandinavian beauty—one that doesn’t demand attention so much as it earns it. Long before the “clean girl” aesthetic flooded TikTok feeds and beauty campaigns, the foundations of that look were already being practiced across Scandinavia—in the daily rituals of Swedish, Danish, and Norwegian women who favored intention over excess, and quality over quantity. Here, beauty has never been about transformation. It’s about preservation: of skin, of hair, of self.
Rooted in a deep respect for nature, Scandi beauty has always leaned toward pared-back routines and formulations that prioritize gentle, often naturally derived ingredients. Think fewer steps, but better ones. Hydration over coverage. Skin that looks like skin. This philosophy, now repackaged globally as “no-makeup makeup,” has long been second nature in cities like Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Oslo, where climate, culture, and a design-forward mindset converge to shape a uniquely holistic approach to beauty.
In the 90s and early 2000s, this ethos quietly took hold within the modeling industry, where fresh faces and barely-there Scandi beauty became not just a look, but a standard. That era—defined by luminous skin, brushed brows, and an almost imperceptible touch of makeup—laid the groundwork for today’s global obsession with effortlessness. (Helena Christensen walked so Mona Tougaard could run!) But what sets Scandi beauty apart isn’t just its aesthetic. It’s the ritual behind it: a slower, more mindful approach that treats beauty as an extension of wellness rather than performance.
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Now, that once-underground influence is stepping fully into the spotlight. At Copenhagen International Fashion Fair, commonly known as CIFF, beauty has become an increasingly central part of the conversation. In recent seasons, the fair has expanded its scope beyond fashion, embracing a more comprehensive lifestyle vision—one that places Scandinavian beauty at its core. This year, CIFF partnered with Milan-based concept space 10 Corso Como to curate an immersive pop-up space highlighting emerging Scandi beauty brands, signaling a shift that feels both timely and inevitable.
As Sofie Dolva, director of CIFF, explains, “The original idea behind the 10 Corso Como space at CIFF was to create a curated universe where fashion, culture, and lifestyle naturally intersect. Over time, we have seen beauty become an essential part of that conversation rather than a separate category.” That evolution reflects a broader change within the industry—one where beauty is no longer siloed, but seamlessly integrated into a larger narrative of design and identity.
For Dolva, the rise of Scandinavian beauty on the global stage is less about trend cycles and more about values. “Scandi beauty today is about balance—between function and aesthetics, simplicity and performance,” she says. “There is a quiet confidence to it.” And perhaps that’s exactly why it resonates now more than ever. In a world saturated with excess, Scandinavian beauty offers something rarer: restraint, clarity, and a deeply considered sense of self.
But beneath the minimalism lies a strategic shift that’s impossible to ignore. As global consumers grow increasingly skeptical of overcomplicated routines and opaque ingredient lists, the Scandinavian approach—grounded in transparency, sustainability, and trust—feels not only refreshing, but necessary. What began as a regional philosophy is now poised to become an international blueprint, much like the rise of K-beauty or the enduring allure of French pharmacy staples. Scandinavian brands aren’t just exporting products; they’re exporting a mindset, one that reframes beauty as something lived-in rather than performed.
That mindset is exactly what CIFF’s expanded beauty focus seeks to capture. As Dolva puts it, “Scandinavian beauty is not just a category, but a mindset. It is about thoughtful consumption, high-quality formulations, and a cohesive lifestyle where beauty, fashion, and design all speak the same language.” It’s a philosophy that doesn’t rely on reinvention, but on refinement—and one that’s increasingly shaping how the next generation defines beauty itself.
Ahead, we break down the pillars of this movement—from makeup to skincare to hair and fragrance—unpacking how Scandinavian beauty’s understated codes have quietly influenced, and now unmistakably define, the global “clean girl” aesthetic.
If Scandinavian beauty begins anywhere, it’s with skincare—the quiet backbone of the entire philosophy. Long before serums became status symbols and routines stretched to double digits, Scandinavian skincare was rooted in something far simpler: trust. Trust in ingredients, in formulation, and perhaps most importantly, in the skin itself. Across Scandinavia, the approach has always been less about correction and more about preservation—supporting the skin’s natural function rather than trying to outpace it.
At the recent CIFF and 10 Corso Como pop-up, that ethos was on full display through brands like Tromborg and Lernberger Stafsing, each embodying a distinctly Scandinavian balance of nature and science. For Tromborg’s founder, Marianne Tromborg, that philosophy has remained unchanged since the early 2000s. “We were founded on a desire for simplicity and being able to trust what you put on your skin,” she explains, noting that the brand was born out of personal necessity—developed for sensitive, reactive skin long before “clean beauty” became industry shorthand.
That early commitment to organic ingredients and in-house formulation wasn’t trend-driven—it was instinctive. “It’s an art not to think in trends, but to stay true to what we believe in,” Tromborg says. Instead of chasing perfection, her approach centers on optimizing the skin at a deeper level. “It’s about creating the best possible version of your skin. It’s science behind beauty—on a molecular level.”
Nilens Jord
Hydra Glow Magic Tint
Tromborg International
Advanced Energizing Serum
Lernberger Stafsing
Day Cream
This tension between simplicity and sophistication is what defines Scandi skincare today. On the surface, routines appear minimal. But behind that restraint is a quiet complexity: multi-active formulations, climate-conscious products, and a deep understanding of skin biology shaped by long, dark winters and shifting seasonal needs. A single cream might contain dozens of active ingredients, eliminating the need for layering while delivering comprehensive results.
For Elizabeth Grace Hand, founder of Ställe Studios whose practice bridges American and Swedish beauty philosophies, this approach marks a stark contrast to the U.S. market. “American skincare often leans aggressive—over-exfoliating, over-correcting, and chasing immediacy,” she says. “Scandinavian beauty is much more disciplined. It prioritizes skin health first—barrier integrity, hydration, and consistency.”
What’s now being repackaged as “skin-first” beauty or the “clean girl” look is, in many ways, a return to these long-standing Nordic principles. “It’s not new,” Hand adds. “It’s a response to overcorrection.”
If skincare is the foundation of Scandinavian beauty, then makeup is its most restrained expression—an extension rather than a transformation. What the world now recognizes as the “clean girl” aesthetic—the brushed-up brows, flushed cheeks,barely-there base—has long been second nature across Scandinavia. But unlike the polished nonchalance of French girl beauty, Scandi makeup feels even more undone. Less styled, more lived-in. It's less about drama and glamour and, instead, more about ease.
At its core, Scandinavian makeup is built on the idea that the skin should lead. Coverage is light, often sheer to the point of invisibility. Complexion products are designed to enhance rather than conceal, melting into the skin with fingers instead of brushes. Creams, balms, and light-reflecting pigments dominate—formulas that mimic real texture, real light, real skin. A touch of color on the cheeks, often tapped in hastily. A swipe of brow gel. Maybe mascara, maybe not. The effect is second-nature, as if it happened rather than was applied.
Sweed Beauty
Air Brush Cream
Tromborg International
Multi Stick
Byredo
Mascara
Brands like Tromborg and Stockholm-based Sweed Beauty exemplify this approach, with streamlined product offerings designed for real life rather than artistry. There’s an emphasis on intuitive application—multi-use sticks, creamy textures, and shades that adapt rather than dictate. It’s makeup meant to be applied in minutes, often without a mirror, and worn without self-consciousness.
In Scandinavia, makeup has never been about chasing perfection or masking individuality. In fact, Tromborg notes, there’s often less cultural emphasis on appearance altogether. Showing up without makeup isn’t a statement—it’s simply normal. That attitude informs the way products are developed: understated, purposeful, and designed to integrate seamlessly into daily life rather than stand apart from it.
If Scandinavian makeup is about doing less, hair and fragrance are about feeling less—less forced, less constructed, less defined by perfection. The archetype is instantly recognizable: soft, airy volume at the roots, lengths that move naturally, a slightly imperfect part that feels lived-in rather than styled. Lest we forget the Scandi hairline trend that dominated all of our summer tresses a few years back?
For Matilda Djerf, whose brand Djerf Avenue Beauty has helped define this modern archetype (and, of course, her signature butterfly haircut that launched a thousand simmilar styles), these habits are anything but new. “Beauty was never something we ‘performed’,” she explains of growing up in Sweden. “It was simply part of how we took care of ourselves.” That mindset carries through to haircare and body rituals alike—less about achieving a look, more about creating moments of consistency and care. Healthy hair, like healthy skin, is built slowly: through nourishment, restraint, and daily intention.