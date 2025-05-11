I Just Spent 4 Days in Stockholm—6 Very Stylish Trends I Saw Over and Over Again
I took a trip Stockholm with friends and wasn't prepared for just how chic everyone would look. Below are six stylish trends I kept seeing on the streets of the Swedish capital.
I'm going to make a bold claim: of all the European cities I've visited, Stockholm might just be the chicest of them all. I had spent 24 hours there about ten years ago, jetting in and out of the Swedish capital for a work trip, so when my friends floated the idea of visiting Stockholm this month, I was keen. I really didn't remember anything about my time there so was keen to see it again with fresh eyes. What I wasn't prepared for, however, was just how stylish it would be.
Of course, I know that Stockholm has its own Fashion Week and that a slew of my favourite brands hail from there (Toteme, Bite Studios, Asket and Acne Studios, to name but a few) but its inhabitants—the people populating the city's very clean streets—are much, much more stylish than I'd previously given them credit for.
What I found spending four days there is that Stockholm's residents dress with a quiet confidence. Although minimalist fashion is apparent, that doesn't mean their looks are devoid of colour or print—instead it's integrated in a very considered way.
Inspired to take home a slice of Stockholm style with me, I kept a note of the most predominant trends and pieces I saw while I was there. Thinking they might be of interest to you, too, I've charted them for you below.
The 6 Biggest Fashion Trends in Stockholm Right Now
1. Leather Bombers
Style Notes: This is going to sound silly (especially when considering the fact that I live in Scotland and should always anticipate this) but Stockholm was much colder than I thought it would be. Not coat weather but definitely jacket territory and the style I saw more than any other had to be sleek leather bombers.
The silver zip adds contrast and edge here to the timeless black leather jacket.
2. Animal-Print Shoes
Style Notes: A trend that we're also seeing on home soil, everywhere I looked, chic Stockholmers were using animal-print shoes to elevate their basic jeans outfits. From snake to leopard to cow, I spotted an entire menagerie on my travels—simply pick your favourite.
If you prefer flats, this leopard-print pair is for you.
Tick off a major 2025 trend with cow-print shoes.
3. Indigo Jeans
Style Notes: Jeans play an integral part in Stockholm's collective wardrobe, as they do just about everywhere else. Notably I saw less light-blue washes that I usually do when I'm in London or Paris—instead, it seems people in the city are currently into dark indigo pairs.
Barrel-leg silhouettes are still very much a thing this season.
You can't beat some classic Levi's.
4. Long Pendant Necklaces
Style Notes: Decorating T-shirts and shirts alike, long necklaces, complete with large pendants, are a favourite amongst Stockholm's style set right now. Again the appeal, I have to assume, lies in their simplicity yet simultaneous ability to make an impact on a look.
An easy way to update a white T-shirt.
The combination of black cord and gold metal never fails.
5. Pops of Red
Style Notes: In a city where Scandi minimalism reigns, you might assume that the collective palette relies heavily on neutrals. That's a fairly safe assumption to make; however, I did see so many looks that featured a fun pop of colour. Nine times out of ten, that colour was red.
6. Tinted Lens Sunglasses
Style Notes: It might have been cool but the sun was shining for the entirety of my trip to Stockholm. The bright days called for sunglasses, of which many featured light tinted lenses in a selection of colours, from orange sepia tones to pretty pinks and unusual blues.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.