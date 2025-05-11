I Just Spent 4 Days in Stockholm—6 Very Stylish Trends I Saw Over and Over Again

I'm going to make a bold claim: of all the European cities I've visited, Stockholm might just be the chicest of them all. I had spent 24 hours there about ten years ago, jetting in and out of the Swedish capital for a work trip, so when my friends floated the idea of visiting Stockholm this month, I was keen. I really didn't remember anything about my time there so was keen to see it again with fresh eyes. What I wasn't prepared for, however, was just how stylish it would be.

Of course, I know that Stockholm has its own Fashion Week and that a slew of my favourite brands hail from there (Toteme, Bite Studios, Asket and Acne Studios, to name but a few) but its inhabitants—the people populating the city's very clean streets—are much, much more stylish than I'd previously given them credit for.

What I found spending four days there is that Stockholm's residents dress with a quiet confidence. Although minimalist fashion is apparent, that doesn't mean their looks are devoid of colour or print—instead it's integrated in a very considered way.

Inspired to take home a slice of Stockholm style with me, I kept a note of the most predominant trends and pieces I saw while I was there. Thinking they might be of interest to you, too, I've charted them for you below.

The 6 Biggest Fashion Trends in Stockholm Right Now

1. Leather Bombers

Style Notes: This is going to sound silly (especially when considering the fact that I live in Scotland and should always anticipate this) but Stockholm was much colder than I thought it would be. Not coat weather but definitely jacket territory and the style I saw more than any other had to be sleek leather bombers.

KHAITE Cordelia Cropped Leather Jacket £2970 SHOP NOW The ultimate luxury fashion investment.

COS Oversized Collared Leather Jacket £400 SHOP NOW This is made from a buttery soft leather.

MANGO Oversized Leather Jacket £350 SHOP NOW The silver zip adds contrast and edge here to the timeless black leather jacket.

2. Animal-Print Shoes

Style Notes: A trend that we're also seeing on home soil, everywhere I looked, chic Stockholmers were using animal-print shoes to elevate their basic jeans outfits. From snake to leopard to cow, I spotted an entire menagerie on my travels—simply pick your favourite.

Aeyde Leather Clara Pumps £320 SHOP NOW So elegant, so demure.

Reiss Leather Rounded-Point Toe Ballet Flats in Animal £158 SHOP NOW If you prefer flats, this leopard-print pair is for you.

ZARA Leather and Sheepskin Slingback Kitten Heels £60 SHOP NOW Tick off a major 2025 trend with cow-print shoes.

3. Indigo Jeans

Style Notes: Jeans play an integral part in Stockholm's collective wardrobe, as they do just about everywhere else. Notably I saw less light-blue washes that I usually do when I'm in London or Paris—instead, it seems people in the city are currently into dark indigo pairs.

Hush Marla Cropped Jean £90 SHOP NOW I'm 5' 3" and always reach for cropped jeans styles.

FRAME The Narrow High-Rise Tapered Jeans £290 SHOP NOW Barrel-leg silhouettes are still very much a thing this season.

Levi's 314 Straight Jeans £60 SHOP NOW You can't beat some classic Levi's.

4. Long Pendant Necklaces

Style Notes: Decorating T-shirts and shirts alike, long necklaces, complete with large pendants, are a favourite amongst Stockholm's style set right now. Again the appeal, I have to assume, lies in their simplicity yet simultaneous ability to make an impact on a look.

& Other Stories Sculptural Pendant Cord Necklace £27 SHOP NOW An easy way to update a white T-shirt.

ALIGHIERI + Net Sustain the Mini Link of Wanderlust Gold-Plated Cord Necklace £225 SHOP NOW The combination of black cord and gold metal never fails.

& Other Stories Cord Stone-Pendant Necklace £27 SHOP NOW Add even more interest with a stone pendant.

5. Pops of Red

Style Notes: In a city where Scandi minimalism reigns, you might assume that the collective palette relies heavily on neutrals. That's a fairly safe assumption to make; however, I did see so many looks that featured a fun pop of colour. Nine times out of ten, that colour was red.

Massimo Dutti 100% Cotton Trench Coat £169 SHOP NOW This It coat has just been restocked.

ALLUDE Cashmere Vest £265 SHOP NOW An ideal knit for summer layering.

KHAITE Olivia Medium Suede Tote £1950 SHOP NOW Such a great shape and colour!

6. Tinted Lens Sunglasses

Style Notes: It might have been cool but the sun was shining for the entirety of my trip to Stockholm. The bright days called for sunglasses, of which many featured light tinted lenses in a selection of colours, from orange sepia tones to pretty pinks and unusual blues.

Loewe Paula's Ibiza Dive in Mask Sunglasses £320 SHOP NOW You had me at "Loewe".

Jimmy Fairly Brune Sunglasses £150 SHOP NOW Orange-tinted sunglasses are at the heart of this trend.