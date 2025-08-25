While French pharmacy products might get all of the airtime in the beauty space, Scandi beauty brands often fly under the radar, but are loved by the coolest beauty people I know. Case in point, when my stylish colleague Rebecca Rhys-Evans, senior fashion and beauty editor for branded content, recently returned from Copenhagen Fashion Week with so many Scandi beauty recommendations from the people she met there. Since then, she's put me onto some of the coolest under-the-radar brands from across Denmark, Norway and Sweden.
You see, the Scandinavians pair their elite eye for design with botanicals and rituals that are rooted in their culture. So their beauty products are not only beautiful to keep on your dressing table or in your handbag, but efficacious and a real treat to use, too. And with their chic Scandi hairstyles and impeccable skin, who doesn't want a little of what the Scandinavians are using in their beauty routines? From Scandi skincare to niche perfumes, these are the Scandi beauty products that are on our radar for 2025.
7 Best Scandi Beauty Brands to Know About
1. Raw Alchemy
"I discovered Raaw Alchemy when at Copenhagen Fashion Week a few weeks back and I'm a total convert already. The scents are quite sexy and sensual—the kind that you'll find in the bathrooms at cool boutique hotels around the world," says Rhys-Evans. "Favourites for me were Hazy Vanille —I'm not usually a particularly huge vanilla perfume fan, but there was something sweet yet musky about this one. I also loved No Vacancy, which with notes of wood, citrus and amber is perfect for winter. They also have a skincare range, which, true to its Scandi roots is clean, natural and sustainable. I've been using the calming face oil at night and my skin is certainly thankful for it."
RAAW Alchemy
Hazy Vanille Eau De Parfum
RAAW Alchemy
Calming Blue Balm
RAAW Alchemy
No Vacany Eau de Parfum
2. Bjork & Berries
"A classic in Swedish fragrance—Bjork & Berries is known for its cult, clean and 'ecoluxury' scents with natural healing properties," says Rhys-Evans. "But I mainly love it for its incredibly well-designed bottles. I only have one, White Forest, but it's so fresh and clean that I've used almost all of it in just six months."
Bjork & Berries
White Forest Perfume
Bjork & Berries
Perfume Discovery Set
Björk and Berries
September Eau De Parfum
3. Caia
"If you're wondering what the fashion folk have in their handbag at the minute, there's a good chance it'll be something from the Rotate x Caia collaboration," says Rhys-Evans. "A partnership launched around their show a few weeks ago, the capsule includes a fragrance, two lip pencils, a cosmetic bag that could double up as a clutch, but my fave product was the Rotate Lip Glaze. I've been wearing it on repeat."
CAIA
The Rotate Collection
CAIA
The Rotate Glaze
CAIA
The Rotate Lip Pencil
4. Davines
"I was lucky enough to have the wonderful hands of Kirsten Demant do my hair before a show at CPHFW and it's never looked so good," says Rhys-Evans. "I am someone who has a very low-maintenance hair routine. I Dyson Airwrap my hair with the hot brush tool literally just to smooth it out, but require a texture spray to give it some 'oomph'—Davines' is my fave I've found."
Davines
More Inside This Is a Dry Texturizer
Davines
Oi All in One Milk
Davines
Nounou Nourishing Repair Duo
5. Porcelain Perfumery
"I wasn't familiar with Porcelain Perfumery, but noticed it in a few stores in Copenhagen," says Rhys-Evans. "I was initially attracted to its bottles (can you tell I enjoy 'aesthetic' beauty products?!), but the scents are what I remember most. Strong, heady and invigorating, it's a brand for scent aficionados."
Porcelain Perfumery
Cedarté
Porcelain Perfumery
Jasmada
Porcelain Perfumery
Curiosity Set
6. Skandinavisk
"Skandinavisk is already a firm favourite in the UK—I often see its B Corp-certified products in hotels as well as the bathrooms of friends," says Rhys-Evans. "As the name suggests, its scents are inspired by Scandinavian landscapes and nature. There is something deeply calming about lighting its candles after a long day. At times I'll even light my Arktis candle during work calls when WFH, just to elevate my mood—what can I say, it helps me de-stress!"
SKANDINAVISK
Arktis Scented Candle
SKANDINAVISK
Fjord Reed Diffuser
SKANDINAVISK
Skog Hand Wash
7. Sitre
"I met the brilliant founders of Sitre at CIFF (Copenhagen International Fashion Fair), and was blown away by their commitment to breaking taboos around sexual health and pleasure," says Rhys-Evans. "They began with just one intimacy oil but now have multiple, as well as body washes and candles that burn to create massage oils."
