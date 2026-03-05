Sculpting, Calming, and Secretly Worn by Celebs for Months—the New Magic Cream Has "Viral" Written All Over It

Sure, there are other iterations of the famous cream that gave the makeup artist turned entrepreneur her wings. The Charlotte Tilbury Magic Water Cream is a personal favorite (people with dry, sensitive skin or rosacea, this is for you), and the Magic Body Cream has a permanent spot on my nightstand. But I and millions of others have trusted the original Magic Cream with makeup prep for years, relying on its hyaluronic acid–drenched formula and instantly glowy results for makeup looks that need to look and feel fresh and last for hours.
Why mess with perfection? I flew 3500 miles from New York City to London to ask the fabulous founder myself—boots on the ground journalism, some might call it.
My Skin Before
To give you a literal snapshot of my skin before flying out to the birthplace of the behemoth brand that is Charlotte Tilbury, I was experiencing seasonally irritated and exceptionally dry skin. My perioral dermatitis was reaching new heights, my rosacea redness was exacerbated by the East Coast cold, and the post-holiday comedown was manifesting in my skin. Broken blood vessels and dark circles, no matter how indistinct to onlookers, felt like glaring red stamps on my face, something that screamed "This beauty editor has bad skin—how ironic!"
What's new about Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream?
The Old Formula
Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream was categorized as a do-it-all for supermodel skin. It was almost instantaneously plumping, hydrating, and brightening. Basically, it was the perfect equation for great skin under bright lights.
The formula was lauded for its fast absorption—a must backstage at fashion shows, where Tilbury first popularized the concoction—and its ability to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines with consistent use. Magic Cream was mostly known as a priming moisturizer, as the formula acted like superglue for makeup. Still, dermatologists lauded the product for its efficacy as an everyday cream as well. The proprietary mixture of hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, and peptides worked hard to hydrate, even, and smooth the skin. So why mess with perfection?
"I wouldn't touch my world-famous Magic Cream until we made a breakthrough that was truly capable of supercharging it," Tilbury tells me. The brand founder, who prides her formula on being ahead of the curve, has been innovating this newer and better version for 10 years, preferring to create new ingredients rather than use anything "off the shelf." Her latest invention? The Recoverstem Peptide, which Tilbury describes as a "hyperintelligent blend of over 100 multiaction peptides designed to supercharge skin recovery." Now, in addition to the cream's laundry list of benefits, the upgraded formula is proven to gradually reverse 10 visible signs of aging.
The New Formula
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte's Magic Cream
Key ingredients: Recoverstem Peptide, ectoin, rose hip oil, oat extract | Skin type: Normal, dry, mature | Major benefits: Deeply hydrating, lifts sagging skin, plumps fine lines and wrinkles, protects skin barrier from environmental pollution and blue light
Dubbed a "facelift in a jar," this firming, plumping, and reparative everyday cream is about to be the name on everyone's lips. It took hundreds of iterations, created in tandem with her team of scientists and researchers, to ensure that the brand's dedicated fan base couldn't notice the difference in this new formulation on their skin or under their makeup but would instantly feel it.
"We are living in generation dehydration and exhaustion with aggressors like blue light, stress, lack of sleep, changing water, and overuse of the wrong products," explains Tilbury. To meet these challenges head-on, Charlotte's Magic Cream is designed to offer tangible softness, skin-quenching glow, and deep hydration in just 28 seconds. "It completely retexturizes the feel of skin, cocooning it in intense hydration to create a cushioning layer that allows foundation to glide on flawlessly," she explains. "It doesn't just make your foundation look more beautiful, smoother, healthier, and glowing—it makes it last so much longer."
In addition to the first-to-market Recoverstem Peptide, Tilbury has tripled the strength of the cream's preexisting Cushion + Lift Mesh Technology—which quickly plumps fine lines and contours the skin thanks to a mixture of rose hip oil and oat extract—and boosted the formula with barrier-protecting ectoin. Oh, and did I mention that the price isn't going up, despite the expensive new additions?
Even before Magic Cream was a skincare blockbuster, Tilbury had models and celebrities clamoring for the secret complexion booster she used on them before every big event. "Celebrities would steal my sample pots because they couldn't get enough of it," she tells me. "They'd ask, 'What are you using on me? How are you creating this glow?'" Recently, Tilbury has quietly been beta testing her reformulated concoction on stars. Take Kate Hudson, Teyana Taylor, and George Clooney at the 2026 Golden Globes—the founder told me that each star secretly wore the cream at the high-profile event two months before the official launch.
How I Tested
Without haste, I quickly incorporated the new and improved Magic Cream into my skincare routine, using it at least once every other day for one month, depending on what my skin needed and when. I trusted this moisturizer with my daily makeup prep, and it served as a base for sunscreen, foundation, and concealer (the works!). I even tried mixing it with bronzing and self-tanning drops to test its versatility.
Across all testing, it didn't cause my makeup to pill, and I never experienced congestion in my skin. However, I will note that those with acne-prone skin may want to opt for the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Water Cream instead, as the reformulated Magic Cream contains rose hip oil, which may cause flare-ups in acneic or oily skin.
My Skin After
Now that a month of testing has passed, I feel confident in giving this reformulated moisturizer my support. It effectively smooths my irritated winter skin, douses my barrier in fast-absorbing hydration, and locks my foundation in place for hours on end. If you fall within the normal, dry, or mature skin categories and need something that will last not only on your skin but also in the jar, I urge you to add the upgraded Magic Cream to your cart. You need very little to get impressive results.
What's happening to the original Magic Cream?
If you're devoted to the original formula, I have some bad news: The new version will automatically replace the original online and in stores today, March 5. The in-store rollout may be slower in some places, so you can run to your local Sephora, Ulta, Bloomingdale's, or Bluemercury to try to scoop one up before the newbies move in. But hear me when I say that this isn't a reformulation gone wrong. This is a game changer in a glass jar.
